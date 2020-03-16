A second person has died from coronavirus in Virginia.
The state health department said Monday that a man in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District died after acquiring the virus through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure from COVID-19.
“It is a sad day in our community as we learn that a local resident has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” said Peninsula Health Department Acting Director Dr. Steve Julian. “The Hampton/Peninsula Health District is working closely with our community healthcare partners to assure the best care in response to the Pandemic.”
The first COVID-19 death in Virginia, announced Saturday, was also a man in his 70s.
“We are deeply saddened to hear that a man in his 70s on the Peninsula has died from #COVID19,” Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Monday afternoon. “It's important that we all look out for each other during this difficult time for our Commonwealth and our country.”
The Peninsula Health District encompasses Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. The district, with 10 confirmed cases in James City County and one in York County, has the most cases in Virginia.
Henrico woman tests positive for coronavirus
A Henrico County woman has tested positive for coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the county.
Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Danny Avula said Monday afternoon that the woman had taken a trip out-of-town, came back and started to develop a cough, congestion and fever – the symptoms of the virus that’s been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The woman, who is in her 20s, is at home and recovering.
“She’s doing fairly well,” Avula said.
The case is the first in Henrico and fourth in the Richmond area, with state officials announcing earlier Monday that a second case had been confirmed in Chesterfield County. The first case in the area – in Hanover County – was announced last week.
51 Virginians test positive for coronavirus
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 51 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
The VDH also said 489 people have been tested for the virus. The information was posted on the VDH's website at noon.
The number of cases in the Richmond area increased to three, with two in Chesterfield County and one in Hanover County.
It's unclear from the data on VDH's website if the second case in Chesterfield is the Virginia Department of Emergency Management employee who tested positive on Sunday. VDEM has offices in Chesterfield.
Separately on Monday, officials with the Thomas Jefferson Health District announced a resident of Charlottesville has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This case does not appear to be reflected in the VDH numbers.
Here are the number of cases in each locality:
10 - Fairfax County
10 - James City County
9 - Arlington County
5 - Loudoun County
4 - Virginia Beach
3 - Prince William County
2 - Chesterfield County
2 - Alexandria
1 - Spotsylvania County
1 - Stafford County
1 - Prince Edward County
1 - Hanover County
1 - Harrisonburg
1 - York County
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Capitol, Pocahontas Building to close
The Virginia State Capitol and the state legislature’s main office building will close at 5 p.m. Monday through at least the end of the month, according to legislative leaders and the House and Senate clerks.
The decision, made in consultation with Gov. Ralph Northam, comes days after federal officials ordered the U.S. Capitol closed to the public, including public tours. Virginia has 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a rapid growth from the two cases the state had confirmed last Monday.
The Pocahontas Building is where lawmakers’ offices are located and where most committee meetings are held. Staff will still have access to the buildings.
The legislature is scheduled to reconvene April 22 to take up Northam’s amendments and vetoes of legislation.
Drive-thru screening by Senatara Healthcare
Senatara Healthcare, the largest hospital system in Virginia, announced Monday that it will open three drive-thru locations to screen and test for COVID-19, beginning this afternoon.
The three locations are at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center in Williamsburg and Sentara Edinburgh in Chesapeake.
As tests for the coronavirus disease remain limited, hospital officials urged people to stay home unless they meet the following criteria:
- Two of the three symptoms: fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and shortness of breath.
- In the last month, you have been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 or you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak.
Anyone who does not meet both of the above criteria should stay home and monitor for a change in symptoms. Anyone who does meet the criteria, but is below the age of 60 and without other health issues should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.
Anyone over the age of 60 who meets the criteria should come to a drive-thru screening area.
Those who come to the screening areas will be asked to stay in their cars. The screening will include a three step process that involves asking questions and, if the person is found to be eligible to be tested, the person with receive a test that is a nasal or oral swab and then will receive information on how to protect themselves and others as they await the results.
Those with more serious symptoms requiring medical treatment will be sent to available services. All Sentara hospitals have also created a separate unit for respiratory illness.
The screening sites will be open Monday, March 16, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. and then Tuesday and beyond 10 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week.
Sentara has also begun operating a COVID-19 Call Center to answer questions from the community about COVID-19 symptoms and resources. The call center will not make appointments, provide testing recommendations or test results. It will be operated seven days a week, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The number is 1-833-945-2395.
SAT testing canceled; ACT testing rescheduled
The ACT testing scheduled for April 4 has been moved to June 13.
The college entry exam made the move in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The Iowa-based ACT said in a news release that it will communicate directly with students currently registered for the April 4 testing.
“ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” said ACT CEO Marten Roorda.
The College Board has also canceled the next round of SAT testing.
The organization announced Monday that the May 2 testing is canceled and makeup exams for the March 14 testing – scheduled for March 28 – are also canceled. Students will receive refunds, the College Board said.
“The College Board will provide future additional SAT testing opportunities for students as soon as feasible in place of canceled administrations,” the College Board said in a statement. “We’ll be as flexible as possible to give students the best chance to show their skills and stay on the path to college.”
The nonprofit added: “We have not yet canceled the June 6, 2020, SAT administration and will continue to assess its status with the health and safety of students and educators as our top priority.”
Virginia Tech scaling back 2007 commemoration
Virginia Tech is cutting back on its commemoration ceremonies for the 2007 mass shooting at the university.
The university announced Monday that it will still burn the Ceremonial Candle for 24 hours on April 16, the 13-year anniversary of the shooting. There will not be a public ceremony, something Tech usually holds, but flowers and wreaths will be placed at the memorial and the Carillon Bells will be rung 32 times at 9:43 a.m., according to a news release.
All the other gatherings that are usually held, including the 3.2 Run in Remembrance, are canceled.
“On the Day of Remembrance, members of our community are encouraged to pause and honor the 32 individuals who lost their lives on April 16, 2007, in a manner most meaningful to you,” the university said in a news release. “Virginia Tech understands the disappointment these changes may bring, but we appreciate your understanding and support.”
Spanberger closing offices
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is temporarily closing her in-person offices.
Spanberger announced Monday that her offices “will begin serving constituents remotely” while closing physical locations in Henrico County, Spotsylvania County and Washington, D.C.
“Taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in our communities is essential to protecting not only our families, but the many seniors, immunocompromised individuals, and other people with underlying health conditions who have a serious interest in avoiding exposure to the disease,” Spanberger said in a statement. “Based on the guidance we are receiving from public health officials and healthcare experts, temporarily conducting most of our work remotely and limiting physical contact is one of the best ways we can contribute to stopping the spread of this pandemic in our communities. We are taking every possible step to ensure that our work on behalf of Central Virginians, including responding to constituents and assisting them with federal casework, is not interrupted.”
Spanberger has also postponed the final four sessions of her mobile office hours that were scheduled for this month.
(11) comments
How many deaths in America? 6500 is world wide.
More each day and counting. Hopefully letting everyone stay home will keep the USA numbers low.
" President Donald Trump reportedly tried to recruit German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus and offered large sums of money to secure exclusive rights to their work for the US, according to a report which was confirmed by the German government.
Prominent German newspaper WELT am Sonntag reported that Trump had offered large sums of money to lure the Germany-based company CureVac to the United States and to secure exclusive rights to a vaccine."
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-administration-tried-to-pay-germans-scientists-for-coronavirus-cure-2020-3?op=1
"This story has been confirmed. The Germans aren’t interested because they believe any breakthrough should be available to the whole world.
Trump thinks anyone can be bought because he can be bought.
And by the way, this really makes you wonder if the reason the US refused to use the WHO test is that Trump wanted to only use a test for which the US had “exclusive rights.”
The man believes everything in the world can be dealt with like a licensing deal for cheap ties and bad cologne. "
https://digbysblog.net/
Was Rump planning to enriching himself with the exclusive rights to Corona virus vaccine.?!?!?
This president-impeached is beyond deplorable.
Seems like he was trying to enrich the pharma/biosciences companies here in the U.S. Maybe because his hotels and golf courses are failing and he expected a cut? Who knows?
It seems possible that Rump was trying to profit off the pandemic crisis by obtaining exclusive right to the vaccine!
Well considering the death toll is 6500 already and this virus is expected to stick around for another 3 to 7 months, something tells me your "dangerous trailers" are going to pale in comparison.
The problem with viruses is that they mutate so quickly that our immune response to it is obsolete by the next year. Any good bio-scientist will tell you that. It's why you always need to get an annual flu shot.
“As tests for the coronavirus disease remain limited,”
We have Rump to thank for the inept handling and misinformation that delayed the US from producing enough tests.
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.”
