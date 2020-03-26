A second Richmond police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.

The most recent case was confirmed Thursday in a man in his 40s.

A female officer in her 40s tested positive on Monday.

Both officers worked in the department’s First Precinct, which covers most of Richmond’s East End and Manchester.

Several other officers have been asked to self-quarantine, the department said.

“Adjustments have been made and staffing remains adequate,” the department’s release said. “First Precinct headquarters has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.”

- Ali Rockett

Most Virginia cases of COVID-19 are people in their 50s, 60s and 20s

The Virginia Department of Health released the demographics of the state’s 460 confirmed cases for the first time Thursday. It doesn’t yet include the same information for deaths and hospitalizations.

The chart provided by the health department breaks up these cases by age, sex and race.

Age groups 50-59 and 60-69 each make up 18.3% of confirmed cases, or 84 cases in both age group. That's followed closely by individuals aged 20-29 with nearly 16%, or 73 cases.

Age group 40-49 follows with 69 cases, then ages 30-39 with 67 cases.

There are 50 known cases of individuals aged 70-79; 22 cases for people aged 80 and over; 7 cases within the 10-19 age group; and 4 cases for kids 0-9 years old.

Women make up 211, or 45.9%, of cases while men are slightly higher at 242, or 52.6%. The sex for seven of the 460 individuals was not reported.

As for race, 280 cases did not have race reported, while 121 cases, or 26.3%, are white, 32 are Black and 27 cases are classified as other.

- Sabrina Moreno

2nd COVID-19 case reported in Prince George

A second person in Prince George County has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Thursday.

A man in his 70s has been hospitalized, but is in stable conditions, according to a statement from the Crater Health District.

The first positive case in the county was announced Tuesday. The man in his 30s is a California National Guard soldier stationed temporarily at Fort Lee. He has self-quarantined, officials said.

- Ali Rockett

Virginia coronavirus cases increase to 460 in 62 localities

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 460 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 69 cases from the 391 reported at noon Wednesday.

The VDH also said that 6,189 have been tested for the virus, and 65 have been hospitalized in Virginia.

There are coronavirus cases in 62 Virginia cities and counties, and there have been 13 deaths statewide.

Case for the Richmond area include 21 in Henrico, 14 in Richmond, 12 in Chesterfield and 2 in Hanover.

These numbers come for the VDH website. On March 19, state health officials said there’s a 19-hour lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

This is the breakdown of cases by locality, according to the VDH website:

79 - Fairfax County

54 - Arlington County

49 - James City County

36 - Prince William County

28 - Loudoun County

26 - Virginia Beach

21 - Henrico County

14 - Alexandria

14 - Richmond

12 - Chesterfield County

9 - Charlottesville

9 - York County

8 - Newport News

7 - Stafford County

6 - Albemarle County

6 - Norfolk

5 - Williamsburg

4 - Chesapeake

4 - Louisa County

3 - Fluvanna County

3 - Goochland County

3 - Harrisonburg

3 - Manassas City

3 - Mecklenburg County

3 - Portsmouth

3 - Shenandoah County

2 - Accomack County

2 - Bedford County

2 - Culpeper County

2 - Danville

2 - Frederick County

2 - Gloucester County

2 - Hanover County

2 - Isle of Wight County

2 - Lee County

2 - Prince Edward County

2 - Rockingham County

2 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Amelia County

1 - Amherst County

1 - Botetourt County

1 - Charles City County

1 - Fairfax City

1 - Fauquier County

1 - Franklin County

1 - Fredericksburg

1 - Halifax County

1 - Hampton

1 - Lynchburg

1 - Madison County

1 - Mathews County

1 - Nelson County

1 - Nottaway County

1 - Orange County

1 - Pittsylvania County

1 - Poquoson

1 - Radford

1 - Roanoke County

1 - Rockbridge County

1 - Suffolk

1 - Warren County

1 - Washington County

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

VCU converting dorm into overflow for non-COVID-19 patients; students weren't notified

Preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients that could overwhelm its existing facilities, Virginia Commonwealth University is converting its Honors College dormitory into overflow space for patients without the virus.

“We hope that there is no need to use the building for overflow low level acuity patients, but we consider it part of our community service mission to be prepared to help in this time of crisis,” the university said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

The statement said the dorm is “one of the sites” VCU has identified that could accommodate additional patients during the pandemic. A spokeswoman said there were “no other university properties planned for surge capacity.”

The VCU Health System is paying for the dorm’s conversion, but will seek reimbursement from federal emergency funds, a spokeswoman said.

A team of movers began emptying out the West Grace Street dorm on Wednesday. The building used to house a hospital and has about 180 rooms. VCU bought and converted it into student housing in 2001.

A video one of the movers took showed belongings in some rooms. The possessions were boxed up and taken to storage units, the university said in a statement.

Students who lived in the building learned the news as the video began circulating on social media Wednesday. Many said they were angered the school did not notify them.

The university apologized for not sharing the “emergency decision” with them beforehand.

“Unfortunately, this work began before we were able to notify students and their families of this emergency decision. We apologize for that. We are operating in a crisis situation with many moving parts. We will do better and ask for your understanding as we work through this crisis together. Our priority remains the health and safety of our students and our community.”

Two weeks ago, VCU was among the many Virginia universities that decided to close their residence halls as students switched to online instruction because of the spread of COVID-19.

On March 12, an announcement on VCU's housing website said students could leave items in the dorms and would be able to pick the belongings up at select times throughout the next week. The announcement also said card access would be shut off on Monday, March 16.

- Mark Robinson

Sentara says COVID-19 test results could take at least 10 days

Sentara Healthcare, the state's largest hospital system, said Thursday that due to increased volume it could take patients 10 days or longer to get results from COVID-19 tests.

Sentara has been offering drive-through screening at multiple locations in the Hampton Roads area since last week.

"As you are aware, there is a large increase in the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted throughout the country, including Virginia and North Carolina," Sentara said in a news release. "As a result, we are now experiencing longer turnaround times in receiving and communicating these results to patients."

- Paul Whelan

City of Richmond to close dog parks and some regular park gates Saturday

Richmond will close the city dog parks and some traffic gates beginning Saturday.

Barker Field, Chimborazo and Northside dog parks — as well as traffic gates at Byrd Park on Strollers Lane and Westover and Trafford roads — will close "in response to the coronavirus and concerns about public health and safety," the city’s department of parks announced Thursday.

The rest of Richmond's parks and trails remain open.

The traffic gate closures at Byrd Park are "aimed to reduce vehicle traffic within the park and allow patrons more space to move around," according to a news release.

Richmond had already banned the use of the city' athletic fields, picnic shelters, and park houses and cancelled all department programs and activities.

- Colleen Curran

NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

Four more coronavirus deaths in Virginia

Four more deaths related to the coronavirus were reported in Virginia on Wednesday. 

Dr. Lilian Peake, state epidemiologist for Virginia, said two adults in the Peninsula Health District had died, as well as a man in the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District.

There was also another death reported Wednesday at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County. This is the third at the rehab center.

Wednesday's deaths bring the statewide toll to 13. There have been 7 in the Peninsula Health District, 3 in Henrico, 1 in Fairfax, 1 in Virginia Beach and 1 in Pittsylvania.

Northam signs order on elective surgeries 

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday signed an executive order directing the state’s health care facilities to postpone elective surgeries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northam’s announcement comes as the state moves to build capacity at its health care facilities, anticipating surges due to COVID-19.

“This will preserve bed space, and also equipment including ventilators, and [personal protective equipment],” Northam said.

The executive order does not apply to “patients with emergencies or urgent needs.”

It also does not apply to abortions, or “the full suite of family planning services,” the order reads.

Northam also said the state is “exploring ways to make it easier for qualified medical professionals to help out,” including reworking the state’s licensing procedures and considering the use of medical school students.

The state has also begun working with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to identify sites around the state that could be used as health care facilities, “should the need arise,” Northam said.

That could include a wide array of facilities, including empty higher education buildings.

“We anticipate overburdening the capacity of our healthcare system,” Northam said. “We see that coming. We want to prepare for that.”

In other news, Northam announced the state’s public parks will be open during the day only.

“We will close campgrounds cabins and bath houses, starting Friday morning. This is in line with what other states are doing, as well as some national parks,” Northam said.

- Mel Leonor

State officials urge Liberty University to limit campus access

Virginia officials on Wednesday continued to urge Liberty University to limit access to its campus to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr., welcomed students back to campus this week, parting with what other universities are doing and attracting sharp criticism. The evangelical university houses roughly 5,000 students at its Lynchburg campus.

“We have heard too many mixed messages around the country about COVID-19, and this is yet another example. Our message has been clear and it will continue to be clear. Stay home unless you have to leave for essential reasons,” Northam said.

Asked whether he could close the school, Northam said he does not have the authority to do so. Northam issued an executive order banning gatherings of 10 people or more under the penalty of a misdemeanor, which he has said local governments can enforce.

“We appreciate our colleges and universities making accommodation for students with special cases. But that is very different from inviting students to leave their homes and come back to campus.”

Falwell has said most classes will be conducted online, but students are welcomed to reside at their dorms on campus.

“I think we have a responsibility to our students — who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here — to give them the ability to be with their friends, to continue their studies, enjoy the room and board they’ve already paid for and to not interrupt their college life,” Falwell told the Lynchburg News & Advance.

- Mel Leonor

Henrico to purchase meals for public safety workers from local restaurants

Henrico County will support first-responders and locally owned restaurants by purchasing meals for public safety workers and other employees leading the community’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

County Manager John A. Vithoulkas announced the effort Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting and encouraged businesses to express their interest by completing a form at henrico.us/restaurants. To be eligible, a restaurant or related business must be locally owned, located in Henrico and able to accept credit card payments. Additional criteria are detailed on the webpage.

The initiative grew from recent discussions with Richmond Region Tourism and the Retail Merchants Association and is being managed by the county in partnership with the Henrico County Economic Development Authority. It’s part of a series of actions being taken by the Board of Supervisors and county administration to ease the impact of the respiratory illness on residents and businesses, officials said in a news release.

“Restaurants are a major contributor to our local economy, our school system and our community’s extraordinary quality of life,” Vithoulkas said in the release. “Because the coronavirus has severely limited the public’s ability to congregate, many restaurants have been forced to close while others are hanging on, offering takeout service and deliveries. As a county, we have an opportunity to support these hardworking businesses and their dedicated staffs by feeding our police officers, firefighters, rescue squad volunteers and other employees who are devoting long hours and putting themselves at considerable risk to protect our community’s health and well-being.”

The meals initiative is expected to start late this week with meals for on-duty personnel. It will not impact funding for other county services, officials said. Under the program, Henrico will prepare a list of approved restaurants that eligible employees will be able to patron as their schedules and duties allow.

- Reed Williams

More than 100 new cases of coronavirus in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Wednesday that 391 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 101 cases, or 34.8 percent, from the 290 reported on Tuesday.

Fairfax County saw an increase of 30 cases. The Richmond area now has 46 cases: Henrico 20, Richmond 13, Chesterfield 11 and Hanover 2.

There are coronavirus cases in 53 Virginia cities and counties, an increase of 11 since Tuesday.

The VDH also said that 5,370 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there are nine deaths statewide.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the VDH website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts. The state has a 5 p.m. cutoff for tabulating daily numbers, so the numbers reported on the website each day are 19 hours old.

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

76 - Fairfax County

46 - Arlington County

41 - James City County

32 - Prince William County

23 - Virginia Beach

20 - Loudoun County

20 - Henrico County

13 - Richmond

11 - Chesterfield County

9 - Alexandria

8 - York County

6 - Charlottesville

6 - Stafford County

5 - Norfolk

5 - Williamsburg

4 - Albemarle County

4 - Newport News

3 - Chesapeake

3 - Goochland County

3 - Louisa County

3 - Mecklenburg County

3 - Portsmouth

3 - Shenandoah County

3 - Spotsylvania County

2 - Bedford County

2 - Culpeper County

2 - Danville

2 - Frederick County

2 - Gloucester County

2 - Hanover County

2 - Harrisonburg

2 - Isle of Wight County

2 - Lee County

2 - Manassas City

2 - Prince Edward County

2 - Rockingham County

1 - Accomack County

1 - Amherst County

1 - Botetourt County

1 - Charles City County

1 - Fairfax City

1 - Fluvanna County

1 - Franklin County

1 - Fredericksburg

1 - Halifax County

1 - Madison County

1 - Mathews County

1 - Nelson County

1 - Nottaway County

1 - Orange County

1 - Roanoke County

1 - Rockbridge County

1 - Suffolk

- Paul Whelan

Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County

Jail says inmate died of natural causes, not coronavirus

A 29-year-old inmate at Riverside Regional Jail who died early Tuesday apparently was not infected with the coronavirus, a jail spokeswoman said.

The inmate, Michael Dillon, went into medical distress at 12:06 a.m. while being examined by medical personnel and eventually died, after efforts to revive him failed.

“He was screened by the medical department for coronavirus upon his intake on March 20, 2020, and he did not meet any of the criteria to be tested for COVID-19,” Lt. Charlene Jones said Wednesday.

Dillon’s cause of death is pending, but Jones said it appears he died of natural causes.

Dillon was the third prisoner to die in custody at Riverside in eight months.

- Mark Bowes

VCU Health System for a guardian project

VCU Health System 

VCU piloting COVID-19 test with goal of same-day results

VCU Health System announced Wednesday that it is now piloting a COVID-19 test that it created in-house to identify whether hospitalized patients with severe symptoms are infected with the virus.

The hospital system intends to use the test to confirm and rule out COVID-19 cases with a goal of same-day results, according to a press release.

“Being able to determine whether a patient does or does not have COVID-19 quickly is of critical importance,” said Christopher Doern, Ph.D., director of microbiology at VCU Health, in a press release. “Being able to do that in our own laboratory will be a game changer in how we manage patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms.”

UVA Health also created its own test, which it debuted on March 18 and announced Wednesday that it would be making available for other hospitals in Virginia and surrounding states to use.

UVA Health has been testing between 25 and 50 people per day, the Daily Progress reported.

According to Doern, the process to create a test would normally take a year or more, but the VCU Health team created it in less than two weeks.

Still, a global shortage of the materials necessary for the test currently means that tests will be limited to those most likely to have COVID-19 who are hospitalized with severe symptoms.

VCU Health will continue to administer tests from private and public state health labs for all patients with COVID-19 symptoms, even those less severe, according to the press release.

Jean and Landon Spradlin

Jean and Landon Spradlin pose for a photo on a mission trip in New York City in 2018.

Virginia man with COVID-19 dies in N.C., family says

A Gretna man who had double pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19 in Concord, N.C., died around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the family reports.

Landon Spradlin, 66, was an accomplished blues musician who pastored several different churches over the years.

Spradlin was in New Orleans with his wife, Jean Spradlin, when he started getting sick. On their way back to Gretna on March 17, his condition worsened to the point where he could hardly breathe. So Jean Spradlin took her husband to the hospital in Concord, where the test came back positive the next day, she said.

- Danville Register & Bee

R0719_FORT_LEE

Soldiers walk in front of new barracks at Ft. Lee on July 21, 2014

Fort Lee service member tests positive for coronavirus

A Fort Lee service member who tested positive for the Coronavirus Tuesday was identified as California National Guard soldier in his 30s, who was on temporary assignment to Army Logistics University at Fort Lee, a spokesman said Wednesday.

As a student at the logistics university, the soldier was staying at the Holiday Inn Express on post where he has been self-quarantined since March 17.

The spokesman said there is no plans to move the soldier from his room currently and he is receiving appropriate medical care in isolation there. Medical staff at the Kenner Army Health Clinic said the soldier is now “asymptomatic and may be able to return to duty this week following consultation with his medical provider.”

The infected soldier was a “model patient” who immediately notified his chain of command and the Kenner Army Health Clinic upon experiencing the first sign of illness. He then self quarantined to minimize the potential spread of the virus, the spokesman said

The clinic is continuing to work to identify and notify people who may have come in contact with the soldier, the spokesman said.

“Leaders from our senior commander down to our company commanders are committed to the continued safety of our entire community and are actively engaged and monitoring COVD-19,” Col. Hollie Martin, Fort Lee’s garrison commander, said in a release. “We are continuing to coordinate with military and civilian health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus in our collective fight to flatten the curve.”

- Mark Bowes

Henrico supervisors approve emergency tax relief measures

Henrico property owners and business will not face penalties or interest for late payments on the county’s real estate tax and other levies through August.

The Henrico Board of Supervisors approved a series of emergency tax relief measures Tuesday evening as a way to help residents and businesses under financial distress due to coronavirus-related layoffs, closures and service reductions.

The changes apply to the county’s real estate, hotel, meals, machinery and tools, and personal property taxes.

The hotel and meals tax payments will still be due on the 20th of each month, but business owners can pay arrears by August 20. The other taxes are all due on June 5, but can pay them back by Aug. 5, without accruing penalties or interest.

The Board of Supervisors last week passed a preliminary measure for the hotel and lodging tax measures, delaying the interest and late fees until June 22.

- Chris Suarez

20180423_MET_VIOLIN_SL

University of Richmond President Ronald Crutcher clapped after Sunday’s announcement that Richmond has won the bid to host the 2020 Menuhin Competition.

Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020 postponed until May 2021

The Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020 scheduled for May has been postponed until May 2021.

Called the “Olympics of the Violin,” the international event brings together 44 of the world’s best violinists ages 21 and under. The event will now take place May 13-23, 2021, and all selected competitors are being invited to participate next year.

In a written statement, Richmond Symphony Executive Director David Fisk said all involved regret the need to postpone, “but recognize the imperative to avoid any large gatherings until the COVID-19 danger has lifted.”

While the city and its partners plan for next year, “music can be a source of uplift for all of us during this difficult and uncertain time,” he said.

Tickets for this year’s event will be honored next year, so ticketholders are encouraged to keep their tickets. Individual venues can offer refunds if requested.

Additionally, anyone wishing to donate their tickets back to the venues or organizations from where they were purchased – to support Richmond’s arts community – may do so.

In addition to the competition element, Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020 was scheduled to bring live concerts, workshops and other public events all around the city. Those events will also take place next year as planned.

Gordon Back, artistic director of the Menuhin Competition, said despite the current pandemic, “we are working hard with our partners, who really have made Herculean efforts to reschedule and ensure the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021” is successful.

For information, visit www.menuhincompetition.org.

- Holly Prestidge

