Sentara Healthcare is expanding its drive-through screening program.
Sentara, the largest hospital system in Virginia, announced Friday that it is opening two additional drive-through screening and testing sites. One will be at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton and the other at Military Circle in Norfolk. The sites will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The hospital system now has four testing sites after it reopened sites at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center on Thursday.
Sentara asks that only people who have met all of the following criteria come out for testing:
- If you have two of the three symptoms: fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and shortness of breath.
- And if you have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person or have traveled to a place with an outbreak.
- And if you are over the age of 60 or have underlying health conditions.
Anyone who does not meet the criteria but feels ill should stay home for 14 days, the press release said, unless in need of urgent medical attention.
NEWS FROM THURSDAY
Virginia officials asking law enforcement to avoid arrests when possible
Virginia state officials are asking law enforcement agencies to avoid arrests when possible, amid calls from civil rights groups about jail conditions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said his agency was encouraging law enforcement officers to use summons instead of arrests when possible.
The administration of Gov. Ralph Northam is also asking magistrates and judges to consider alternatives to incarceration. It is also asking judges and prosecutors to consider modifying sentences for low-level offenders in favor of avenues like electronic monitoring.
“This is an encouragement. Obviously, public safety weighs on all of these decisions,” Moran said, adding that he hopes the effect will be to further protect the state’s incarcerated population and staff from COVID-19.
“We really would like to emphasize and encourage our entire criminal justice system to take this virus as seriously as all of us are doing.”
The state will also suspend enforcement of motor vehicle inspections by 60 days.
The announcement comes after the Virginia ACLU and others called on the state to release some inmates out of concern for their well-being amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moran said Wednesday that the state had suspended visitation and transfers for incarcerated individuals, and had made it easier for lawyers to have no-contact consultations.
Also announced Thursday, Virginia is eliminating co-pays for all services covered under Medicaid, extending prescription refills to 90 days and expanding the services that be conducted through video.
The state’s Medicaid program is taking advantage of flexibility from the federal government due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
10-year-old in Gloucester tests positive
The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday that a 10-year-old resident of Gloucester County has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first case of the coronavirus in the Three Rivers District, which includes 10 counties in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula regions — Essex, Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, King and Queen, King William, Richmond and Westmoreland counties.
The health department said community spread is being investigated.
“Given the nature of the current outbreak, discovering COVID-19 in our community does not come as a surprise and we expect to see more cases in the coming weeks” said Dr. Richard Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District. “The Public Health Department is in close communication with the family and health professionals involved, and is conducting a thorough investigation of potential exposures.”
The child is home recovering with family.
This case was not listed among the 94 cases reported by the VDH at noon on Thursday.
94 coronavirus cases in Virginia; 1,923 people tested
The Virginia Department of Health reported on their website Thursday that 94 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 17 from the 77 reported at noon on Wednesday.
A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus, VDH said, adding that 19 people have been hospitalized.
State epidemiologist Lillian Peake said that the state's testing capacity has now grown to 1,000 tests, even as it remains unclear how many tests private labs are conducting.
There have been two deaths attributed to the virus in Virginia.
This is the breakdown of cases according to the VDH website:
17 - Arlington County
16 - Fairfax County
14 - James City County
6 - Chesterfield County
5 - Loudoun County
4 - Alexandria
4 - Prince William County
4 - Virginia Beach
3 - Richmond
3 - Henrico County
2 - Stafford County
1 - Spotsylvania County
1 - Prince Edward County
1 - Goochland County
1 - Hanover County
1 - Harrisonburg
1 - York County
1 - Williamsburg
1 - Charlottesville
1 - Charles City County
A coronavirus command center in Richmond
Representatives from police, fire and ambulance agencies in the Richmond area are meeting under one roof to coordinate their efforts and to support the Virginia Department of Health. The Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management team has established a task force command center at the Greater Richmond Convention Center to advise agencies and to prepare for the “what ifs” of the coronavirus.
“It is a wide group of individuals,” said Robert Marland, a lieutenant for the Richmond Police. “We do this separate from our regular jobs.”
Richmond police, fire and ambulance agencies, along with their colleagues in Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover, are participating.
When the VDH offered a drive-through testing center in eastern Henrico on Wednesday, the Henrico police were there for traffic control, and the Henrico Sheriff’s Office maintained security.
Another pop-up testing site will be offered Friday, though the location was not announced Thursday morning, and the task force is preparing for the next round of testing. The command center helps its organizations determine the manpower they need, how to respond to calls, how officers need to protect themselves and how to deal with the public.
If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, you can call the VDH’s hotline at (804) 205-3501.
The command center also gives police and first responders the chance to talk about what’s next – how the coronavirus will affect the community in the future and what challenges it will present.
“Everybody’s planning,” Marland said. “All constituents are planning for events or possibilities. You’ve got to. You can’t just sit back and not do it.”
-- Eric Kolenich
Sentara reopens two drive-through testing locations
Sentara will reopen two of its drive-through COVID-19 screening and testing sites starting Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The hospital system originally opened three screening sites in Williamsburg, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake on Monday and screened a total of 1,760 people and tested 786 before closing on Wednesday due to a shortage of testing supplies.
The hospital system has received additional testing kits and will re-open the testing sites at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. The Chesapeake site will not reopen.
Sentara asks that only people who have met all of these criteria come out for testing:
- If you have two of the three symptoms: fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and shortness of breath.
- And if you have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person or have traveled to a place with an outbreak.
- And if you are over the age of 60 or have health issues.
Anyone who does not meet the criteria but feels ill should stay home for 14 days, the press release said, unless in need of urgent medical attention.
The drive-through sites will open on a day-to-day basis as testing supplies allow.
-- Bridget Balch
Fairfax calls for 'bolder and swifter actions'
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is asking for “bolder and swifter actions” to address the COVID-19 epidemic, in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam Thursday.
Fairfax joined at least three other lawmakers in calling for a special session to tackle legislation related to COVID-19. Among his proposals, Fairfax is asking for the state to delay all tax payments for 120 days, and to increase unemployment benefits.
Fairfax is also asking Northam to use his authority to mandate the closure of all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters at least through April 15, with exceptions for carry-out and delivery.
“I have personally heard from many Virginians, including small business owners, employees, healthcare workers, families and community leaders across the Commonwealth pleading that we implement much bolder and swifter measures to … combat this unprecedented health and, consequently, economic threat,” Fairfax’s letter reads.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement: "The Governor found out about this letter through the press. This is a fluid and quickly changing situation, and he is in constant communication with public health experts. He will continue to make decisions in the best interest of Virginians."
In December, Fairfax announced he would run for governor in 2021, joining a handful of Democrats who have hinted at a run. Virginia’s governors can only serve one term consecutively, meaning Northam is ineligible for reelection.
Fairfax, who was twice accused of sexual assault in February of 2019, has rejected calls for his resignation, arguing that the accusations are false and meant to damage his political career.
In his Thursday letter, he also asked Northam to also mandate all schools closed through the end of the academic year, while making sure “no student is penalized.”
Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene for one day on April 22, when they can accept or override Northam’s vetoes on legislation passed during the 2020 regular session.
Fairfax is asking for a special session in the weeks before the April reconvening.
- Mel Leonor
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY
JMU postpones spring graduation
James Madison University is postponing spring graduation ceremonies, the school announced Wednesday evening, and will keep classes online-only until the end of the semester.
“My heart aches for all of you who have poured yourselves completely into your own unique and special Madison experiences,” school President Jonathan R. Alger said in a note to students. “It was impossible for any of you — or indeed any of us — to have imagined that the school year, and for some your academic time at Madison, would end in this way. I am deeply sorry for these incredible disruptions in your lives …”
There is no time table for commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 7-9, the letter said, but graduates’ degrees will be conferred in May, once final grades are in.
Alger also said in his letter to students that residence halls “with very limited exceptions” would be closed, with on-campus students needing to be out by March 29. The school would issue refunds, he said, and information on that would be “forthcoming.”
All on-campus events, regardless of size are also canceled through May 15, and JMU’s international programs have been suspended through the summer.
Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico schools to stay closed well into April
Hanover County Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools and Chesterfield County Public Schools are extending their school closures.
The county school systems said Wednesday that schools will be closed through spring break, meaning the earliest day they would reopen in Henrico and Chesterfield is April 14, while Hanover students could return April 13. The move comes two days after Richmond Public Schools announced that it was keeping schools closed through spring break and beyond what Gov. Ralph Northam ordered last week.
"Like you, we continue to keep a close eye on local, state and national health recommendations, and we can’t rule out the possibility that this information will change again," Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell said in a message to parents and staff members.
Said Hanover schools chief Michael Gill: "These are extraordinary times, and we continue to take extraordinary measures to do our part to help prevent and contain the further spread of COVID-19 within our community."
The districts plan on continuing their efforts to feed students while schools are closed.
Beware coronavirus scams
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia issued a statement Wednesday warning that fraudsters are setting up websites, contacting people by phone and email, and posting disinformation on social media platforms in scams linked to COVID-19.
The schemes include:
- scammers offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19;
- scammers creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks;
- scammers contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment;
- and scammers soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19.
"Fraudsters frequently prey upon vulnerable individuals during difficult times,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. "Today, as our communities take important steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to guard against fraudulent pandemic profiteers, as well as to ensure the rule of law and public safety is not eroded during this critical time."
About 130 tested for COVID-19 at pop up site in Henrico
About 130 people drove through a “pop up testing site” for coronavirus on Wednesday at Dorey Park in Eastern Henrico County in the first such attempt by regional health officials to test people who have mild symptoms and worry they have the virus.
People who were tested called the health department for an appointment on a call center phone number that opened Wednesday morning. They remained in their vehicles while trained health officials wearing protective gear took oral swabs. Tests will be analyzed by the private company LabCorp and will be ready in about four days.
A small contingent of deputy sheriffs told patients who arrived before noon to park and keep their car windows closed. Vehicles then formed a line to pull up to four large tents. Richmond police operated a drone during the testing.
Health officials hope to do more testing at different locations around the region, said Dr. Danny Avula, the public health director for Richmond and Henrico.
“One of the biggest needs in our community around our collective response to this disease has been more opportunities for individuals who have symptoms but not severe enough to be tested through the state lab,” he said. “So we’ve been trying to figure out, how do we set up community testing opportunities in the context of there not being enough places to go for people who just have mild symptoms.”
Those who want to be screened by phone for a possible appointment may call (804) 205-3501 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bishop Knestout self-quarantining as precaution
Bishop Barry Knestout, the head of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, is self-quarantining.
The diocese, which covers most of the state outside of Northern Virginia, announced Wednesday that Knestout is in self-quarantine “out of care and caution.” Knestout, according to the diocese, experienced symptoms of a minor cold last weekend after heavy travel over the past two weeks.
He visited an undisclosed healthcare facility Wednesday morning and self-quarantined based on a doctor’s recommendation, according to the diocese.
“Bishop Knestout stresses that he does not feel seriously ill but is taking this measure as a precaution and is eager to return to public ministry,” the diocese said in a news release. “Until then, he will wait until doctors advise him of the status of the COVID-19 test and he is cleared to proceed with his public ministry.”
The diocese on Monday announced that Sunday Masses would be canceled, among other things, but the church would do a livestream of Mass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(127) comments
The definition of "When possible", means ….. "When folks like Get Fit, RJuvenile and ~~~Bob actually put up a verbal fight, and the Fuzz walks away to insure BLM doesn't have reason to congregate in masses of more than 10". Hallelujah, and period.
Tracy, is that your way of assuming I'm black? Either way, that's insanely inappropriate
Who is this "Get Fit"? "Git Fit" started posting today like crazy!
Based on "Git Fit" comments it looks like we have a new Troll which like a virus exist only to agitate others. What a pain!
Some people like to hide behind anonymous names to avoid accountability for their comments.
I agree with RJ's previous posts seemingly suggesting anonymity of posters should be prohibited by the RTD. However it is allowed, and I do not expect the RTD to change regardless of our wishes.
I can see it now Corona Influenza —- if the Virus dies not get you the crime will.
Yeah all those murders from *checks notes* nonviolent crimes
Ronny, they are speaking of non-violent crimes.
However it is incredibly irresponsible to publicize in the media that any crimes will be ignored by law enforcement. How stupid!!!
This should be an internal memo only to the appropriate law enforcement officers.
Folks, feel free to text and drive as fast as you would like for the next few weeks or months!!!
Can't wait to see what Law-And-Order "Statler" and "Waldorf" have to say about reducing arrests.
I fear that with the selfish, demented, ignorant orange lump in the White House running things, we are doomed.
Your 401K may be doomed. Have you seen what Rump has done to the stock market?
Gwenn, President Trump is by far the best person to be in charge right now, he has managed huge, far reaching enterprises, things that no lifelong politician like Tim Kaine could dream of handling correctly. America is going to work through this issue far faster with President Trump than with any President since maybe Ronald Reagan, because President Trump is slashing red tape and bureaucracy far faster than any other long time politician would be able to. It is almost amusing that so many people commenting here have no clue as to what is going on and how to manage it, yet they criticize one of the best, most accomplished managers in all of America...........The clueless talk, and talk, President Trump acts, acts quickly and will pull America out of this far faster than just about anyone else, anywhere.
Rump has “managed” the coronavirus into huge business shutdowns and stock market crashes unlike any other prez in modern history. No other president has seen such YUGE stock market declines and such vast business shutdowns
Just like all his businesses that he “managed” into bankruptcy.
If normal Americans New what Rump really meant by #winning they would have given him a hard pas at the ballot box.
Just SOME of the misinformation that left us unprepared and brought us to this sad state.
“ We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“The level of death with Ebola — you know, at the time, it was a virtual 100 percent.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“When you have 15 [cases in the United States], and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“This is a flu. This is like a flu.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“The flu in our country kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year. That was shocking to me. And so far, if you look at what we have with the 15 people and their recovery, one is, one is pretty sick, but hopefully will recover, but the others are in great shape.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“I don’t think it’s inevitable. It probably will. It possibly will. It could be at a very small level, or it could be at a larger level. Whatever happens, we’re totally prepared.”
Get out of here with your facts and direct quotes. Trump is always right. We've always been at war with Eastasia
Yeah except he's bad at business. Dude bankrupts casinos...
So, for Fake News Fred it’s all right for Rump to cause a crisis (lost lives, lost earnings) as long as he commits himself to fixing it up with socialist welfare checks to the citizens. Typical of Rump - trying to buy his way out of a crisis... especially when he can do it with other people’s (taxpayers) money.
"President Trump is by far the best person to be in charge right now, he has managed huge, far reaching enterprises."
Sure, Freddy. That's why he has declared bankrupty and stiffed employees and contractors multiple times. The only thing huge and far-reaching about him is his propensity for lying and his incompetence. Your hero is a con artist and a fraud.
It looks like if you are a well-connected republican you get your warning far ahead of the poorly educated voters that Rump says he loves.
“ The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus, according to a secret recording obtained by NPR. ”
Coronavirus cases continue to mount and Rump republicans keep trying to down play it like he did... until he got that socialist religion and started calling for welfare checks for everybody.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
For the good of the cause, Blue Virginia, and the especially the Red that still covers most of Virginia, both Northam and Fairfax should resign, or at least give up their quarter's paycheck like Trump has done.
Nah … just kidding, Mo money from takers is never the answer. Hallelujah, and Period
Too bad everybody is not an independently wealthy socialist like Rump. He is signing every piece of socialist welfare legislation that Speaker Pelosi is putting in front of him.
Annnnd touchè!
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it. A ytbi g to buy back the votes this stock market crash is causing him. Especially when it’s not with his own $’s.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
“White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak”
Swift action...the Government finds "Creative Ways" to stop us from getting critical funding....I have over 250,000 in equity....need only 120,000 that I can pay back....but hey over 1,000 lives will be killed in 2020 See their blood on the hitch....all my Government wants to do especially the Banks....is to supress and destroy my family...and safety efforts....I am getting the Autopsy report's...on how Shawn And Danielle Died.....and all the Government wants to do is maybe even kill me like they kill the journalist and doctor in China....for trying to save lives.... https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/barton-county-da-doug-matthews-failed-to-do-anyting-when-howard-baker-towed-a-trailer-with-no-safety-chains-and-killed-shawn-and-danielle-that-s-the-problem.html
Bolder and swifter action? over 1,000 will be killed in 2020 by a passenger vehicle towing a trailer ...hayrides....parades and RV's...towing trailers... and you, the government and the Virginia State Police all "Collude" to do no safety enforcement on people who can tow a homemade trailer. See this report....shame on you sir.... http://www.old.dangeroustrailers.org/uploads/The_Virginia_State_Police_Cover_Up_of_The_Death_Of_Mrs._Johnson.PDF
Bolder and swifter actions? You want to destroy my family just like the Chinese who killed the doctor who warned .....Goodyear so far with our data has killed and hidden more people who have been killed by a defective RV tire than the Corona Virus.....and you keep trying to destroy our cause. I am pointing the finger at you sir.....and The Virginia State Police who covered up the death of Ms. Johnson of Dinwiddie County! https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/update-----goodyear-g159-update-----will-congressman-king-get-to-the-truth-and-will-he-expose-the-coverup-.html
Hmmmmmm Bolder and Swifter actions? According to your Ideology... that is code words to use this pandemic to take our guns away by sending the National Guard into our homes and not only forcing us to stay indoors but to also take our guns away. That is what you really want to do...and we know it.
Our great Governor Dr. Northam’s prudent and by-the-book response is doing everything thing recommended to slow the spread of this outbreak
Kudos to the Governor and all his administration for steady guidance during this crisis.
They still get paid right? The rest of us have no safety net. You use or tax money to pay them full salary while the rest of us in Retail get paid nothing. You don’t care about us Governor and I am calling you out. All the restaurants all of us in retail are completely screwed and you don’t care.
Suspend all rent and mortgage payments for two months... no Penalty or interest.
What I would do is over the next 24 months divide the amount and add 1/24 of the amount to the differed amount.
As the situation improves and our economy roars back and pent up spending we will be able to make these payments.
Now I would use the full force of the Federal Reserve to back the landlords and mortgage holders for any defaults that may occur and guarantee full reimbursement of any persons who may take advantage and either not pay their obligations.
99% will be gracious and be thankful.
This will reduce anxiety and all the other steps like lowering the interest only helps credit card issuers to keep charging 24%
This will help more people than you can imagine
This is my plan because I believe in America. .
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
AHA! Yeah, I have suspected as much about you and some others who post here!
Inept attempt at deflection by Buckless.
Ronny is the one calling for more socialism. Just like Rump.
Feel free to refuse your gubmint check in denial of socialism, Buckless.
Trump is the wrong man at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Trump eliminated the Pandemic Rapid Response Team in 2018. So there was insufficient planning. We didn't get the virus testing kits from WHO back in January because Trump didn't want to pay for them. The tests originally developed by the CDC were inaccurate. It's now outsourced to Big Pharma. So insufficient response.
It's not a surprise there are not enough tests available.
Trump is the right man, not some fake dude from the left, at the right time to keep Melissa and folks like her from the coronavirus, even though she and her Comrades are not deserving of such.
Because of Trump, Melissa and her Comrades will live another day to infect the earth with their hate, and their ideology thrown in, at no extra charge. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Because of Spacy Peter’s support for Rump, some coronavirus victims will NOT live to see another day.
Deplorable.
Annnnd touchè!
77 out of 8,800,000 isn't so bad. I pity the small businesses that will be bankrupted by this.
77 out of 8.8 million AND COUNTING.
Just like Rump, Rick is trying to downplay this. He is trying to undermine the very quarantines that are working to suppress the spread of the virus.
We see what that kind of blatant misinformation is doing to the stock markets confidence.
“Coronavirus stock crash wipes out 80% of Trump's market gains since 2016 election”
Reports are that life in China is slowly returning to normal. I sure do hope we will look to them for help in controlling covid-19.
Gwenn, CHINA LIT THE FIRE, we don't need any help from them. President Trump is by far the best person to be President at this time, because he is a businessman and not a politician, he knows how to get things done correctly and quickly, and that is what we need right now, China can handle their own third world problems.
Lol then why did he down play it for weeks...
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it. A ytbi g to buy back the votes this stock market crash is causing him. Especially when it’s not with his own $’s.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
“White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak”
Co pays and deductibles will destroy this person VCU will do nothing to help but get lawyers to sue and obtain a judgement
Much better to have Medicare for all. No copays or deductibles. And no dependency on an insurance agreement so ANY medical provider can treat you.
Kevin Drum: "We have 4,000 confirmed cases [in the U.S.] right now. If this doubles ever 5.5 days, we’ll have gone through 13 doublings by June 1. That’s about 32 million cases and it’s only ten weeks away. Do you think that in ten weeks we can seriously reduce the doubling rate? I don’t. Do you think our hospital system is anywhere close to being able to handle millions of cases? Do you think maybe we should create a crash program to build more hospital capacity? I do. And by crash, I mean (a) starting now, (b) funded with infinite dollars, and (c) construction running 24/7.
This is the first time we’ve had a fast-spreading virus with no immunity whatsoever. The last time this happened was 102 years ago, during the Spanish flu of 1918. And we all know how that one turned out."
If you look at the chart RT-D has posted, COVID-19 cases in Virginia are doubling every few days. We could be looking at 500,000+ cases by June and if the death rate is 2.2 percent, 10,000+ deaths by then.
The point of taking this seriously by closing schools, restaurants, canceling sports events, limiting travel etc is to keep this from happening. And, if a lot of people end up behaving irresponsibly because they don't believe it, it the measures are going to end up being more draconian and lasting a whole lot longer. The old saying still holds true: If you're not part of the solution then you're part of the problem.
Too true. But if all the precautions and closures DO result in low transmission of disease, watch all our Rump supporters call coronavirus much ado about nothing.
While they are spending those socialist checks the Dem. House proposes and Rump signs into law.
Everything should probably be closed. What good will a handful of sporadic closings do?
For two weeks, we have fairly successfully shut down most 'major' businesses to the public. We still keep essential gas pumps, grocery stores, carry-out restaurants. etc.
Businesses are allowing work from home where possible.
It is naive to expect 100% compliance, as we have no control over individual 'mom & pop' operations.
I am very impressed with the extremely fast compliance of most large national and regional businesses. A tip of the hat to all!
Unfortunately all this hard work is undermined by the damage Rump’s mismanagement has done to the economy
And prospects are not looking that rosy if you actually follow the news.
“Mnuchin Warns GOP Senators of 20 Percent Unemployment if Stimulus Not Passed”
@ Hal: I think that without a complete quarantine, like in China and they're now containing the virus, we are in big trouble and will not be able to control the spread of the virus. We need to do this now, not later.
Drake, does it ever occur to you that by your frantic over-commenting (13 of 32) you are demonstrating a serious psychological condition. Does the world really need to be inundated with your obsessive political drivel? Is what you have to say important enough to consume 40% of the space here? Think about it.
Drake seemingly believes people are listening to him and are being influenced by his "wisdom".
Ironically TDS Kool-Aid zealots like him may help elect Trump.
Trump supporters probably should encourage him but I know that is a 'fingernails on a chalkboard' suggestion.
Haha... Hal. Displays by TDS lemmings like you are guaranteeing Rump will never be president again.
No more so than, say, Tracy Peters, Ricky.
I don't know a Ricky. As to Peters, most of his comments are humorous. I actually enjoy RJ and Tracy going back & forth. Lots of silly name calling but nothing vicious. I often think RJ & Tracy are really buddies. I would love to see RJ & Tracy get a hour long talk show on the radio. I would listen every day.
Oh, I just use the vernacular and style of our President-impeached. Only with bigger and less dirty words.
The prez DOES set the tone of the national debate, no?
I’m just correcting the fake news, Rick. Just correcting the fake news.
And who are you to say what people can post here? If you can't tolerate the debate, maybe you should just stay home because you trying to tell others how to express themselves makes you look like a very controlling imbecile.
We all do this quite a bit to those with opposing views. Often more rudely than the commenter above
Hal is wrong. He has never seen me criticize the way anyone here expresses themselves or suggest they express themselves differently.
Inhibiting freedom of expression is much more a conservative thing.
Substantially less than 0.000001% of Virginia's population has this virus, that the vast majority of people recover from. Oh god this is terrible. We really should shut down more things.
Substantially more have it but the actual amount remains unknown. In some cases, it will be mild enough that the victim may think it is the flu or common cold. It will never be reported.
Regardless it will increase exponentially.
We have no idea how bad but some experts fear the worse. Like hurricanes, we prudently prepare for worse case scenarios.
Well said, Hal.
Please learn what "exponentially increasing" means.
An exponential rate of increase becomes quicker and quicker as the thing that increases becomes larger. You apparently disagree.
Oops and sorry, Hal, I was talking to Lanberg.
Of course shut downs will negatively affect the economy but it surely can save lives since this Covid-19 virus is to contagious.
Very few have been tested, so the numbers are artificially low
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending out welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
“White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak”
I am signing off from this "forum". Obviously the RTD has either lost control or is in direct sponsorship of the two liberal "frequent flyers" that occupy most of the comments. My feeling is that they are in fact fake.
If you people would wake up and ignore their comments by not addressing them, the fakes would go away and perhaps find real employment.
So true Morris. I ignore them and also report. Have also e-mailed the editor with no response yet. Next step will be cancellation of script. A lot more news and forums out their where their is sane discussion.
Oh... by “sane discussion” I take it you mean “Rump lies and misinformation.”
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years”
Mark Holmes: And literate people, right?
Last week, I called the RTD to terminate my subscription and was put on hold for so long I hung up. I was going to terminate it online but I never got around to it. I will eventually get around to it.
As to Drake, we encourage him by responding to him. He seems to believe he is relevant if anyone responds to him
Once you read one of his posts, you should realize most are just repetitious copy and pastes. I rarely read his comments.
There are quality comments from those Left of Center, why read Drake? And more unnecessary, why respond to his asinine drivel? He will definitely respond with more asinine drivel.
I only respond with facts to dispel the Rump lovers’ fake news.
Funny how VA flipped Dem after seeing all Rump’s false and misleading statements exposed.
Don’t blame me for what Rump says. Blame yourself for only listening to it filtered through Faux News.
You're not required to read or respond to Drake or anybody else. If his comments agitate you, you should just ignore them and move on to the other comments. Everybody should be able to express themselves here and you shouldn't let them bother you to the point of possibly leaving this site. Stay and play. I enjoy most, well some (ha, ha) of your comments.
Gwenn, that is exactly what I said. I defend the most despicable speech.
I had suggested that those troubled by Drake to ignore his comments. Besides, a significant portion are simply copy and pastes of his previous comments. You will miss nothing by not reading him -- after you read a few of his comments. Same comments over and over and over.
Also when you respond to him, you encourage him to comment more.
But no one should seek his removal or silence. I will defend Drake on his 1A rights.
“ There are quality comments from those Left of Center, why read Drake? And more unnecessary, why respond to his asinine drivel? He will definitely respond with more asinine drivel.”
Looks like Hal obsesses pretty hard over me.
And calls to avoid reading my posts is not an attempt at suppression in his mind. Right.
Can’t handle the truth, eh, Morris?
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
Drake D Butler....Let’s say everything you say is correct. The midst of a crisis is not the place for your discord. Grow up and TRY to ACT like an American.
Ken: It's a "crisis," alright. Maybe you can pass it on to Mr. Big in the White House. You should suggest that the health and lives of people should come before him worrying about keeping his pals in the stock market rich. Where'd all those vast profits corporate America made as a result of the tax cuts go? So now they need bailouts?! Bailouts that taxpayers will have to pay for and we all know the 1%ers craving the bailouts won't be paying those taxes.
Ken seems like the type that doesn’t want anybody to talk about it as they watch the barn burn down.
What Ken is really saying is “I feel bad enough about what Rump’s mismanagement of coronavirus is doing to the health and finances of America. Don’t make me feel bad about voting for him, too. “
Don't slam the door on your way out.
Is Tom Hanks dead yet?
He got better!
When decent Presidents do something good, and not for votes, left-wing loons say something stupid. right Flaky Drakie. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
You know who else have checks to citizens? Argentina!
Oh.... and when did “decent” presidents ever before pay Stormy to spank their fat arses with a copy of Time magazine with their face on the cover while their THIRD wife sat at home with the newborn?
Annnnnnd touchè!
Yeah, this president doesn't do those "good" things for votes because he figures the Russians will again look after him. He does those things to make himself and the rest of super rich America even richer.
I’m going to keep mine and maybe I will buy another gun !!!
"It has recently been common in our politics to assert that the establishment has failed, that our institutions and systems are corrupt, and that we need political disrupters to shake things up or burn things down. This is now revealed as the political philosophy of spoiled children. We no longer have the luxury of apocalyptic petulance or the language of faux revolution. We need trusted experts to carry hard truths. We need our systems and institutions to bear enormous weight. We need public officials to encourage an orderly urgency, to repair what is broken and to calm irrational fears.
Perhaps all these lessons will be quickly forgotten once the emergency is lifted. But it would be better if this period were known as the “Great Sobering,” when our country relearned the high stakes of politics, the indispensability of public character and the importance of a functioning president."
Michael Gerson, WashPost
How many people in Virginia have been tested as of Wednesday, March 17? Anyone know, would really like to know the percentage of those tested who were negative.
Those tested will obviously be exponentially higher than that of the general population.
Unless you have direct exposure to a person with confirmed coronavirus or travelled to areas of high infection, and exhibited multiple symptoms of the virus, you are requested to stay away from the testing sites for several reasons.
1) Medical staffing and facilities are limited. Time spent on needless negative results is time that our limited staffing could be attending to the truly sick.
2) While in the confined waiting room with those likely sick, you are needlessly exposing yourself to extremely high concentrations of virus germs. If you did not have Coronavirus before, you might get there.
Well said, Hal.
Thanks to prudent bans on people gathering this will hopefully continue to progress slowly.
Fortunately there is not a lot to report at this moment other than reading the "tea leaves", and it may seem false hype. Unfortunately, there may more significant bad news coming....how soon we do not know.
At this time, we need to put our politics aside. As Doris Day use to sing, Que Sera, Sera"; we need to listen to our national, state, and local leaders and health authorities.
If we do not care about ourselves, we need to take these safety precautions for others.
By April 1st, we will have better information than we do now.
There is a great positive cliché that we need to remember, "You can't control the wind, but you can adjust your sails"
“ Fortunately there is not a lot to report at this moment”
WTF? Most of the news is reports on the coronavirus.
There is PLENTY to report..... unless you are ignoring everything that shows how bad Rump has bungled this pandemic and the stock market.
Flaky Drakie …… everyone in Richmond is yet to know how much you are attracted to Trump's Rump … so until everyone is educated to that fact …. the only thing left to report is the status of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it has made the left even more uncivil, and looking the fool.
For the lastest on how Trump is the cause of the pandemic … watch the "Neck" at 9:00 PM every night on MSNBC. She is a hoot for those depressed, and suppressed. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Beats watching The Twit, Moonface and The Harpy. None of them have a PhD, either.
Spacy Peter is just sad because his lover Rump is taking the nation down with him. He thought Rump would only hurt democrats.
2 dead and 50 sick in one week and Northam is saddened. But it's okay that every week for about a century, 15 die and 150 are injured on Va. highways, because we need speed for our economy. Hypocrite.
Schools are delivering lunch to kids at home, (30%) but we have record low unemployment.
Record taxes yet our rural roads are dangerous for bicycles and motorcycles.
Disgusting representation.
“We have record low unemployment”
Check again.... unemployment insurance claims are going through the roof!
And I dispute your statement about “record taxes”. Didn’t you get a tax rebate from the state? I know I did! And now that the Dems have allocated $’s for rural roads you should see improvements. It’s sad how much republicans ignored the issue when they were in power.
I’m going to buy another gun !!
3 years ago I wrote about this nobody listened https://m.facebook.com/Clockwork-Pandemic-356635691380295/?tsid=0.957362371910915&source=result
SOL’s. ??? It’s time to say—— this year no SOL’s no way in liberal Gods Creation should they be administered. Say the words already
The damage to the country's economy will be far greater than the damage from the virus. The media driven overreaction and resulting panic is criminal. There will be infinitely more bankruptcies than deaths. More and more people will insist on returning to normal life rather than see their investments in their small businesses be wrecked by politicians.
All thanks to Rump who let this get SO out of hand with ineptitude and misinformation.
The stock market crash alone, thanks to the uncertainty Rump nurtured, will force thousands who were ready to retire to have to work more years than they planned for.
“Politicians”? The buck for this stops at one politician’s desk.... President-impeached Rump. His ineptitude and misinformation resulted in the uncertainty that has driven concerns about government being able to protect us and has crashed the stock market.
You are exactly what Oscar Wilde meant when he said a cynic is someone who knows the price of everything but the value of nothing.
Let me clue you in, right-wing extremist. Dead people don't worry about their investments.
Soon VCU Medical Center will also be treating people for stress from the market crashes due to Rump’s mishandling of Corona Virus.
“Instead of soothing the markets, another emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve had the opposite effect.
Stocks tripped a circuit breaker at the New York open, with the S&P 500 falling more than 7%. Trading was halted for 15 minutes.
Mid-morning, the index was down 7.9%, off its earlier lows.
The Dow was 8.3%, or 1,920 points, lower. The Dow hasn't been this low since May 2017. ”
I’m going to buy another gun because I can !!
Co pays and deductibles and the VCU health system and Virginia Urology will Sue the patient and get a judgement because we can’t pay the bills
How many deaths in America? 6500 is world wide.
More each day and counting. Hopefully letting everyone stay home will keep the USA numbers low.
" President Donald Trump reportedly tried to recruit German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus and offered large sums of money to secure exclusive rights to their work for the US, according to a report which was confirmed by the German government.
Prominent German newspaper WELT am Sonntag reported that Trump had offered large sums of money to lure the Germany-based company CureVac to the United States and to secure exclusive rights to a vaccine."
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-administration-tried-to-pay-germans-scientists-for-coronavirus-cure-2020-3?op=1
"This story has been confirmed. The Germans aren’t interested because they believe any breakthrough should be available to the whole world.
Trump thinks anyone can be bought because he can be bought.
And by the way, this really makes you wonder if the reason the US refused to use the WHO test is that Trump wanted to only use a test for which the US had “exclusive rights.”
The man believes everything in the world can be dealt with like a licensing deal for cheap ties and bad cologne. "
https://digbysblog.net/
Was Rump planning to enriching himself with the exclusive rights to Corona virus vaccine.?!?!?
This president-impeached is beyond deplorable.
Seems like he was trying to enrich the pharma/biosciences companies here in the U.S. Maybe because his hotels and golf courses are failing and he expected a cut? Who knows?
It seems possible that Rump was trying to profit off the pandemic crisis by obtaining exclusive right to the vaccine!
No doubt about it. You can always count on Trump to jump on something to make himself rich.
I’m going to buy another gun !!!!
Melissa …. you and Flaky Drakie do not have to worry about dying from coronavirus …… your hatred of Trump will do you in.
Trump has always been rich, he has always had anything he ever wanted ….. he gives his pay checks to charities ...… and you think he does anything, and everything for money?
As Norbert says .,.. you are an moron ,,, and I will add idiot to that. Hallelujah, and period.
Oh... Spacy Peter. You survived your hate of HRC. I think Melissa and I will do just fine.
Oh and Rump’s charity? Not so much... court-ordered payouts to charities don’t really count.
“Trump Pays $2 Million to 8 Charities for Misuse of Foundation”
He's had everything but the intelligence and class of Barack Obama and THAT will drive him over the edge. Prison awaits him when he leaves the White House. And I don't hate Trump. I feel sorry for him. He's pathetic. He'll be known as the worse American president in history, taking W's place.
You nailed it , Melissa. Trump sees big money to be made for himself and his family. He could care less about the harm this virus is doing to Americans. The checks and bailouts he's planning will be paid back by taxpayers, not by him and his rich corporations who lavished themselves in profits as a result of Trump tax cuts.
Like I said....most of us...99.9% will recover..but by percentages more people will die like this...see their blood.....https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/barton-county-da-doug-matthews-failed-to-do-anyting-when-howard-baker-towed-a-trailer-with-no-safety-chains-and-killed-shawn-and-danielle-that-s-the-problem.html
Well considering the death toll is 6500 already and this virus is expected to stick around for another 3 to 7 months, something tells me your "dangerous trailers" are going to pale in comparison.
OK.....OK.... people will get better...and our bodies will have anti bodies and will learn how to defeat this. More people will die like Mrs. Decker did by a loose trailer over 1,000 will die in 2020 by a passenger vehicle towing a trailer! So the point is ..... at this moment It's 1,000 dead by passenger vehicles towing trailers verses 49 by the Corona Virus.....hmmmmmmmmmm see this report http://www.old.dangeroustrailers.org/uploads/TA14new.pdf
The problem with viruses is that they mutate so quickly that our immune response to it is obsolete by the next year. Any good bio-scientist will tell you that. It's why you always need to get an annual flu shot.
That's right. There will need to be a new vaccine every year but never enough time to create it before it kills so many. If only we had a president who cared more about the lives he is responsible for than the wealth and power he so craves.
“As tests for the coronavirus disease remain limited,”
We have Rump to thank for the inept handling and misinformation that delayed the US from producing enough tests.
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.