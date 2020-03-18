Virginia state officials are asking all parents who are not essential workers to care for their young children at home, citing lack of capacity in the state’s child care centers.

Roughly 1,200 of the state’s 7,800 childcare centers have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, straining the number of slots available, said Duke Storen, the state’s commissioner for social services.

“We want to make sure that our children are safe, while also ensuring that essential personnel, medical professionals are able to go to work and know that their children are being cared for,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

Essential workers include health care professionals, first responders, workers at grocery stores and pharmacies, and workers in the manufacturing and food processing industries.

At the same time, the state is advising child care centers that remain open to limit the number of people in any one classroom to 10, including both children and adults — which would further strain capacity.

“We know that this will be a hardship for many providers change their model, but we know that they are up to the task,” Storen said.

The directive was part of broader guidance issued Wednesday to the state’s child care providers. Centers were also asked to feed children in their classrooms instead of common areas, to stagger recess times. The guidance also includes suggestions on how to keep children 6 feet apart while still interacting.

Storen added that the state is currently surveying the healthcare industry to gauge unmet demand for childcare.

Betsy Holzworth, a registered nurse with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, collected samples for the coronavirus test Monday at a drive-thru site in York County, which had one confirmed case. Neighboring James City County has 10 cases.

Sentara stops drive-through testing due to shortage

Sentara Healthcare, the largest hospital system in Virginia, is temporarily suspending its three drive-through COVID-19 screening and testing locations due to a shortage of tests, the health system announced Wednesday. The drive-through testing began on Monday.

The three drive-through locations, which are at Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Sentara Edinburgh in Chesapeake, will shut down at 2 p.m. Wednesday until more testing supplies become available. They are still able to test high-risk patients – defined as those who have two of three symptoms (cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, and shortness of breath), have either traveled internationally or to an area with a COVID-19 outbreak and are either 60 or older or have a serious health condition. The health system asked that people who believe they meet the criteria call their hospital before coming in. People with symptoms younger than 60 with no underlying health conditions are advised to quarantine at home for two weeks.

“We know that COVID-19 is a critical concern for our communities, so we are actively working with state and federal officials to get more testing supplies,” Sentara said in a statement.



77 in Virginia test positive

Virginia health officials said Wednesday that 77 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 65 tests are pending.

The 77 cases represents an increase of 10 from the 67 cases that were reported around the same time on Tuesday, although a shortage of tests means the real number of cases is higher. There are now 12 cases in the Richmond area.

State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said there are three ongoing outbreaks in the state, meaning clusters of cases traced back to a single positive case — one in James City County, and two in the Richmond area.

The governor also said the budget will almost certainly be revised ahead of the April 22 veto session.

"We'll be making adjustments as needed depending on what the economy is doing with our budget," Northam said.

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday that 1,278 people in Virginia have been tested. 

Here are the COVID-19 cases by locality, according to the VDH website:

14 - Arlington County

14 - Fairfax County

13 - James City County

5 - Chesterfield County

5 - Loudoun County

4 - Prince William County

4 - Virginia Beach

3 - Richmond

2 - Alexandria

2 - Henrico County

2 - Stafford County

1 - Charles City County

1 - Charlottesville

1 - Goochland County

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Williamsburg

1 - York County

Four in Richmond test positive

Four Richmond residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the first positive cases in the city limits.

All four – two men in their 20s and two in their 30s – had traveled outside of the state recently, three of whom were in a group, Mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference Wednesday. Those three are linked to a previously confirmed case in Henrico County. The group traveled to North Carolina earlier this month.

The fourth man traveled to New York and had contact with someone who tested positive. All four are in self-isolation at home. One had been hospitalized, Stoney said.

Three of the Richmond cases were discovered as a part of the investigation into the Henrico County case, said Danny Avula, head of the Richmond Health District. The cases were confirmed a few hours ago, he said.

The Health Department is working to determine who else the men may have had contact with after being exposed.

Officials stressed the importance of social distancing and limiting large gatherings to prevent spread of the virus. Stoney said the city would enforce the state ban on crowds of more than 10 people.

“Now is the time to increase our diligence and keep each other accountable,” Stoney said. “We have to be vigilant, personally vigilant, in this combat versus COVID-19.”

NEWS FROM MONDAY



VCU Health treating a second coronavirus case

VCU Health is treating its second hospitalized patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email sent to VCU Health staff.

The email, signed by interim CEO of VCU Hospitals and Clinics Rob Clark, said that, as of Tuesday morning, the hospital had two COVID-19 inpatients and that they anticipate the number will continue to rise in the coming days.

He also wrote that the hospital is implementing plans to reduce elective surgery and procedural cases to help with social distancing recommendations, conserve medical and surgical supplies and free up inpatient capacity for additional COVID-19 patients as needed.

Additionally, Clark wrote in the email that the health system is working on setting up testing sites, creating strategies to transition to virtual and telehealth to replace face-to-face doctor visits and looking for ways to support staff with child care needs.

“We are here to serve our patients, our community, and each other through our mission,” Clark wrote.

Laura Rossacher, director of public affairs for VCU Health, said "the quality and safety of our care is our number one priority."

"As part of that commitment, we decided to announce when the first positive COVID-19 patient entered our care to assure the community that we are well-prepared to handle this evolving situation," Rossacher said by email Tuesday. "We will not announce any subsequent COVID-19 cases being treated at VCU Health out of respect for patient privacy and as things can change quickly."

67 coronavirus cases in Virginia

Virginia officials on Tuesday announced they were amping up efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 given signs of community spread.

Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said that a “handful” of confirmed cases in Virginia have now been traced to other people confirmed to have the disease, suggesting spread in the community.

“The likelihood of community spread is definitely there,” Oliver said, adding that some of the cases in the Peninsula region have “resulted in a cluster of illness.”

Virginia on Tuesday reported 67 cases of COVID-19, including the first in a long-term care facility. As of midday Tuesday, 48 tests were pending.

“When you’re starting to see community spread, the only measure you have is social distancing,” he said.

To that end, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that the state would ban gatherings of 10 or more people.

How the ban would be enforced remains unclear, but Northam said his administration was in contact with the office of Attorney General Mark Herring to ensure compliance.

“I’m much more about carrots than I am of sticks. I’m here today to ask Virginians to be part of the solution, and hopefully we won’t get to the point where we have to do a lot of enforcement,” Northam said.

At the same time, Northam said Virginia would not call for restaurants and bars to close, arguing that many Virginians obtain their daily meals from those establishments.

Restaurants, he said, are asked to abide by the “10 rule.” He said that if the number of customers extends beyond that, Northam is asking restaurants to offer take-out and delivery.

Northam also ordered all 75 offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles shut down temporarily due to the outbreak. Online services will remain available.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is extending the validity of expired licenses by 60 days.

Northam also said that the state is waiving a one-week waiting period for residents to access state unemployment funds.

“We know that rent and other bills won’t wait,” Northam said.

coronavirus chart in virginia

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia has doubled every few days.

8 coronavirus cases in Richmond area

According to the Virginia Department of Health, eight people in the Richmond area have tested positive for COVID-19 - four in Chesterfield, two in Henrico, one in Hanover and one in Goochland.

In Henrico, a resident at Westminster Canterbury Richmond has been diagnosed with the virus, the retirement community said in a news release on Tuesday.

The resident is in the hospital after returning from a trip to Florida. Westminster Canterbury Richmond is home to nearly 900 residents.

Medical experts say the coronavirus is more likely to lead to serious complications or death in people older than 60 and those with underlying health conditions.

As of Saturday, a nursing home in Washington state had 27 deaths from coronavirus, which was nearly half of the U.S. fatalities (57) at the time.

The Chickahominy Health District said the case in Goochland is a man in his 60s. 

"As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and thoughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene," said Dr. Thomas Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District in a news release Tuesday.

If you are 65 or older, or have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise), you should seriously consdier staying at home, the release said.

Breakdown of cases statewide

The VDH said 1,028 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, with 67 people testing positive.

This is the breakdown of cases according to the VDH website:

13 - Arlington County

12 - Fairfax County

12 - James City County

5 - Loudoun County

4 - Virginia Beach

4 - Prince William County

4 - Chesterfield County

2 - Alexandria

2 - Henrico County

1 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Stafford County

1 - Prince Edward County

1- Goochland County

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - York County

1 - Williamsburg

1 - Charlottesville



Social Security Administration closing local offices

The Social Security Administration says its local offices are closed to the public starting Tuesday in order to protect “the population we serve – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions” as well as employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online services are available at www.socialsecurity.gov and local offices will continue to provide services over the phone.

People who need help from the Social Security Administration can go to www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.

Readers also can look for answers to frequently asked questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.

UR postpones commencement

The University of Richmond is postponing its commencement ceremony.

University President Ronald Crutcher said Monday night that the move is being made in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends canceling events with 50 or more people through early May. The university is also canceling in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and having employees work remotely.

“These are decisions that we do not take lightly, but that we nevertheless believe are important,” Crutcher said.

Crutcher was apologetic in his update to the UR community about having to postpone the commencement ceremony to an unannounced date, saying that the celebration would happen “later in the year.”

“I deeply regret this outcome,” he said. “Members of the Class of 2020, you have worked so hard and deserve every celebratory moment that traditionally accompanies the final weeks of the semester and our Commencement exercises.”

He added: “You will always be a special class for us, known for your grit and ability to weather difficult circumstances, people you want by your side when there is a challenge. Hear me when I say that I and other University leaders will do everything we can to reunite you on campus and celebrate your many accomplishments and your unique place in University history as soon as we can. We will be in touch directly with information as plans develop.”

Virginia Commonwealth University’s commencement website says the university plans to host its commencement May 9.

“Please keep in mind that this guidance is subject to change as this situation evolves,” the university said. “The university will continue evaluating university events, and VCU Commencement will be included in that evaluation.”

UR’s Commencement Weekend had been scheduled for May 8-10.

