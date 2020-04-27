The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that Virginia has 13,535 COVID-19 cases — 13,036 confirmed cases and 499 probable — which is an increase of 565 over the 12,970 reported Sunday.

Also, there are 458 COVID-19 deaths in the state — 454 confirmed and 4 probable.

The VDH said 80,180 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 2,066 have been hospitalized.

Last week, the VDH started also reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

There are 1,686 cases in the Richmond area: 817 in Henrico County, 457 in Chesterfield County, 304 in Richmond and 108 in Hanover County.

Also, the Richmond area has 128 COVID-19 deaths: 89 in Henrico, 18 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 7 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 3,002. Fairfax County has 100 deaths.

There are confirmed cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have confirmed cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

A group of senior citizens wait at 6:45 a.m. outside the Publix store inside the White Oak Village Shopping Center on Laburnum Ave. in Richmond, VA Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The store opens at 7 a.m. for seniors several days a week, to allow them access to groceries without large crowds present.

Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Publix grocery store in the White Oak Village shopping center off Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico County tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed Monday.

Publix did not identify the employee or the person’s job at the store or say when the person tested positive.

At least seven Richmond-area grocery workers now have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the past month.

That includes two other Publix employees — at its store at The Shops at Stratford Hills on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond and at the Colonial Square Shopping Center in Colonial Heights, the chain has said.

Workers at three Kroger stores in Henrico — on Eastridge Road, at Willow Lawn shopping center and on Staples Mill Road — also have tested positive for COVID-19, Kroger has said. An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in West Broad Village in western Henrico also tested positive, the company said.

The number of area store clerks testing positive for the virus could be higher as some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.

- Gregory Gilligan

A passenger secures a bicycle to the front of a Pulse bus. GRTC busses traversed West Broad Street near VCU on Monday, April 27,2020.

Driver shortage may cause GRTC delays

GRTC Transit System will experience service delays Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers.

With only half of its bus operator staff this morning, bus routes will operate on an hourly schedule, according to the bus transit system.

A GRTC customer service phone line will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist riders at (804) 358-4782.

- Chris Suarez

 NEWS FROM SATURDAY

Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam presented Phase One of lifting public restrictions in Virginia that would include a continuation of social distancing, remote work and wearing masks in public.

Though the reopening outline of Phase One did not include a time frame, State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver told the Times-Dispatch on Friday that he thought Phase One would be in effect until a treatment or vaccine became available, which he predicted could be "a two-year affair."

Saturday morning, the Health Department clarified Oliver's statements, saying that producing a vaccine, a process that can take 12-18 months to be developed and tested, could take two years — not Phase One.

Without a vaccine or treatment, the health department said public health experts will have to monitor and contain the coronavirus through testing, contact tracing — figuring out who a COVID-19 positive patient has been in contact with — and quarantining those affected.

"In the meantime we can safely ease restrictions in a phased approach," said a VDH spokesperson on Saturday. "Although we have no expectation that Phase One of this approach will last two years, some level of social distancing will have to continue until we have a treatment or a vaccine for the disease."

State officials said Friday that Phase One will begin once Virginia sees a decline in both the percentages of positive cases per day and hospitalizations for a consecutive 14 days and the state increases protective equipment supply and health care capacity.

In Phase One, some businesses would remain closed, added state officials, while others would reopen under restrictions to guarantee safety. States, such as Georgia and Alaska, opening businesses in the next few days have received backlash from experts saying it could leave to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

"Phase One will not last for two years," said the governor's office on Saturday. "We need to keep working together to beat this disease — not spread fear and misinformation."

- Sabrina Moreno

Fourth Cedarfield resident tests positive for COVID-19

Cedarfield senior living community in Henrico County announced Saturday that another resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total at the facility to four. Its first positive case was last Saturday.

The facility said three of the four cases are within the Health Care Center and it’s working with Henrico Health Department and other state agencies to make sure it has enough protective equipment.

“We are continuously monitoring our team to be certain we are all using appropriate infection control standards,” said Cedarfield on Saturday. “The community is working with the Health Department to identify any residents or team members who were potentially exposed.”

If caring for a Health Care Center resident, staff members have to use personal protective equipment. All team members use specific entrances to enter the facility, according to the news release.

All 500 Cedarfield residents remain in isolation across the campus, which includes independent and assisted living. No outside visitors are permitted onto the campus unless a family member or close friend is essential to the well-being of a resident. Even then, they may be required to use a face mask, disposable gown and gloves.

- Sabrina Moreno

Chesterfield church says it did not have large gathering

Mount Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries said in a statement Saturday that the church has been solely livestreaming its worship services since March 22, and that “at no point since this time have ‘60 to 80 people’ attended a church service.

The church said it thought that paid staff and volunteers did not count toward the 10-person gathering restriction.

The statement comes in response to Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz issuing a letter to Mt. Gilead’s Bishop Daniel Robertson on Wednesday after officers allegedly saw between 60 and 80 congregating inside the church during a Sunday, April 19 service — a violation of Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people. The police report was filed Sunday, April 19. 

The letter stated the church was shuttling attendees from Diversity Training & Support Center’s parking lot, where officers reported counting 25 vehicles. Mt. Gilead had about 33 vehicles parked in its lot, according to the police report, and a minister denied officers entry to the church.

Katz wrote that out of the respect he had for the bishop, he chose to not press charges, but will enforce if the situation continues.

“I must share with you that the overt efforts undertaken to subvert detection of this violation … is disheartening and disappointing,” Katz wrote in the statement.

Since receiving the warning, Mt. Gilead said it shifted and reduced its team so that within the 62,000 square foot facility, there are no more than 10 people during its virtual Wednesday and Sunday services.

“We practice social distancing and have other measures in place to keep those serving safe during our live-stream,” the church said. “We have a wonderful working relationship with Chesterfield Police and we appreciate their partnership as we strive to keep our members safe during this pandemic.”

- Sabrina Moreno

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia jump by 733, deaths increase by 25

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday there are 11,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 733 from the 11,169 reported Friday.

Also, there are 432 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 25 from the 407 reported the previous day. There have been 62 new deaths and 1,275 new cases reported in the past two days.

The VDH said 72,178 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,942 have been hospitalized, including 7 probable cases.

This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

As of Satuday, there are 464 probable cases and 4 probable deaths. Those figures bring overall cases and deaths in the state to 12,366 and 436 respectively.

According to VDH data, there are 1,594 cases in the Richmond area: 764 in Henrico County, 440 in Chesterfield County, 287 in Richmond and 103 in Hanover County.

Also, the Richmond area has 128 COVID-19 deaths: 89 in Henrico, 18 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 7 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 2,745 and 90 deaths.

There are cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM FRIDAY

Northam outlines phase one of Virginia's plan for emerging from COVID-19 pandemic

Virginia will begin to lift public restrictions once the percent of positive tests per day and hospitalizations show sustained decline over 14 consecutive days, state officials said Friday.

The guidelines are part of the state’s plan for emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam amid calls for a return to normalcy by some in the business community and the GOP.

Northam said that while the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia is slowing down, cases are continuing to grow, meaning that the 14-day countdown has not begun.

Along with a decline in cases and hospitalizations, Northam said the state must also grow its healthcare capacity and increase its supply of protective equipment.

Download PDF Virginia COVID-19 briefing for April 24

“We cannot and will not lift restrictions like one turns on a light switch,” Northam said of moving onto the first phase of recovery, which he called “Phase One.”

“Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence,” he said.

Phase One, state officials said Friday, will still involve keeping some businesses closed, while others reopen under “strict safety restrictions.”

Phase One will also involve “continued social distancing, continued teleworking [and] face coverings recommended in public,” according to an outline of the plan made public Friday.

How long that phase will last is unclear, but State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said he expected it to be in effect until “medical countermeasures” like a treatment or vaccine are rolled out broadly.

“I, personally, think Phase One will be a two year affair,” Oliver said. “There are a lot of people working on this, and I hope they prove me wrong, but I don’t see it happening in less than two years.”

A VDH spokeswoman told WRVA radio on Friday night that Oliver meant Virginia would be dealing with COVID-19 for two years, not that Phase One itself would take that long.

Northam said on Friday that building out the details of Phase One will involve state health officials, local government officials, representatives of the business community and faith leaders. On Friday, Northam announced a business taskforce made up of business owners and leaders that will help guide plans for reopening businesses under the pandemic.

Northam said the plans will include overarching rules for all businesses, and specific guidance for different industries, like restaurants and barbershops.

Moving towards recovering, Virginia officials said, will also include boosting COVID-19 testing in the state, as well as contact tracing — the identification of anyone who has come into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

“We will get back to work by greatly increasing our testing, then tracing the contacts of people who test positive and isolating these individuals, not everyone in Virginia,” Northam said. “That is the key to moving forward.”

Last week, Virginia saw its testing lag amid unused capacity. The Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that about 2,500 fewer Virginians were tested for COVID-19 this past week compared to the week prior, according to an analysis by the Times-Dispatch based on data published by the Virginia Department of Health.

Last week, the agency reported 13,932 new tests, a 15% dip from the 16,447 tests the week before.

Testing has increased over the current week, with a total of 20,018 tests since Sunday, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Health and analyzed by the Times-Dispatch.

On Monday, Northam announced the creation of a testing taskforce that would help troubleshoot the state’s testing troubles. That taskforce is being chaired by former Virginia Health Commissioner Karen Remley.

Remley said Friday that the state hoped to grow its testing numbers from about 2,600 per day currently to 10,000 per day when the economy fully reopens.

Right now, she said, the state is moving toward its next phase in testing, which will average 5,000 tests per day and include “strike teams” in suspected hotspots and help from the National Guard.

The state also plans to expand contact tracing, a “labor intensive” effort, Oliver said. That will involve enlisting volunteers from the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, as well as furloughed or underused healthcare professionals at public hospitals and private practices.

The state is also exploring the use of mobile apps that will help assess an individual’s risk of carrying COVID-19.

State Health Secretary Dan Carey said the state was exploring applications under development by Google and Apple that individual citizens could opt-in for.

Carey and Oliver said representatives of the state’s health agency were participating in a call Friday afternoon with Apple about its product, which the company expects to roll out next month.

“There are several interesting possibilities,” Carey said. “This is an emerging field and we are looking broadly to see what are the right tools for Virginia.”

- Mel Leonor

Northam will push back state’s municipal elections from May 5 to May 19

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he will push back the state’s municipal elections from May 5 to May 19, after the legislature rejected his plan to postpone them until November.

Northam said the two-week delay was the limit of his powers under the state constitution, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to continue into June.

“I strongly encourage you to vote absentee by mail. For people who do come out, we will make it as safe as possible,” Northam said.

The state, he said, will provide additional polling place volunteers through the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, and would roll out additional safety measures.

The state will also provide “an adequate supply” of personal protective equipment for poll workers, Northam said.

On Wednesday, lawmakers in the Virginia Senate rejected a proposal by Northam to delay the May 5 elections to Nov. 3, and extend the terms of any elected officials involved.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, encouraged lawmakers not to “make decisions based on hysteria” and urged a special session to consider different legislative approaches.

In the House, lawmakers narrowly approved the plan.

“I am greatly disappointed in the Senate for failing to take this action to protect our fellow Virginians,” Northam said.

In the greater Richmond area, the town of Ashland is electing three council members May 5, as is the town of Louisa.

- Mel Leonor

Va. sees flattening of curve, but it's too soon to loosen restrictions, health official says

Virginia has seen a flattening of the curve, as the numbers of people infected with COVID-19 in the state has begun to stabilize, but it’s too soon to loosen restrictions in place, said Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner for population health for the state health department on Friday.

Forlano said that the state is following different projection models and anticipates the state to reach its peak for the first wave of the disease in the coming weeks, but that they don’t know exactly when it will happen.

“We’re consistently seeing that the models are showing that the social distancing is working,” Forlano said.

One of the main purposes behind Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is to slow the spread of the virus and give the state’s health care system and testing capabilities a chance to ramp up.

Forlano said that the state would want to see at least two weeks of downward trends in positive cases and COVID-19 visits to emergency rooms, as well as confidence that testing and hospital bed capacity is sufficient to meet need, before loosening restrictions and “reopening” the state.

“Opening up too soon would really not be the wisest choice right now,” she said.

This week, several states – including Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska – have announced plans to start reopening businesses in the coming days in spite of experts warning that this could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Forlano said that she’d like to see Virginia’s testing capacity increase.

Northam announced a task force earlier this week to focus on testing as the state has lagged behind neighboring states in capacity.

The state is also looking ahead to plan for a potential second wave of COVID-19 later this year.

“We definitely think of the future while managing the crisis at hand,” Forlano said. “I do think people will have to adjust to the new normal.”

- Bridget Balch

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 542, deaths by 37

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday there are 11,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 542 from the 10,627 reported Thursday.

Also, there are 407 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 37 from the 370 reported the previous day.

The VDH said 69,015 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,837 have been hospitalized, including 8 probable cases.

This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Friday, there are 425 probable cases and 3 probable deaths. Those figures bring overall cases and deaths in the state to 11,594 and 410 respectively.

Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

According to VDH data, there are 1,519 cases total in the Richmond area: 729 in Henrico County, 423 in Chesterfield County, 267 in Richmond and 100 in Hanover County.

Also, the Richmond area has 124 COVID-19 deaths: 86 in Henrico, 17 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 7 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 2,534. Fairfax County has 85 deaths.

There are cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

