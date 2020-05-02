We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Antiviral drug remdesivir was shown to be effective in treating COVID-19 in clinical trials at VCU Health, findings that coincide with 179 other medical investigations around the country.

On Friday, the FDA issued an emergency-use authorization for the drug, citing enough evidence to believe remdesivir's benefits outweigh potential side effects, which could include inflammation of the liver, low blood pressure, nausea and sweating.

There are currently no other approved or available treatments, and the drug still needs FDA approval.

To qualify for the trial, patients were required to have severe enough symptoms such as reduced oxygen levels and pneumonia. Within the study's 28-day time frame, 55% to 65% of people recovered and the mortality rate was 8-11%.

In a news release Friday evening, Arun Sanyal, a VCU Health liver specialist, said scientists have learned significantly about the disease in just a month.

"When a patient comes in, we can actually tell them this is the drug, this is how it works and this is how effective it is — which we couldn't do a month ago," Sanyal said.

The drug's maker and pharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences, said Friday that it's donating the existing supply of the drug - 1.5 million individual doses - which could cover 140,000 treatment courses.

- Sabrina Moreno

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state has 17,731 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 803 over the 16,901 reported Friday.

The 17,731 cases include 16,979 confirmed cases and 752 probable cases. Also, there are 616 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 607 confirmed and 9 probable. That's an increase of 35 total deaths from the 581 reported Friday.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 112,450 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,519 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,034 cases: 926 in Henrico County, 593 in Chesterfield County, 382 in Richmond and 133 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 155 deaths attributed to the virus: 104 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 11 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,046 and 153 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM FRIDAY

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,055; Richmond-area deaths up to 153

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 16,901 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 1,055 over the 15,846 reported Thursday.

The 16,901 cases included 16,109 confirmed cases and 792 probable cases. Also, there are 581 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 572 confirmed and 9 probable. That's an increase of 29 total deaths from the 552 reported Thursday.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 105,648 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,416 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 1,951 cases: 898 in Henrico County, 557 in Chesterfield County, 364 in Richmond and 132 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 153 deaths attributed to the virus: 102 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 15 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,897 and 137 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM THURSDAY

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 885, deaths up by 30

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 15,846 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 885 over the 14,961 reported Wednesday.

The 15,846 cases included 15,180 confirmed cases and 666 probable cases. Also, there are 552 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 543 confirmed and 9 probable. That's an increase of 30 total deaths from the 522 reported Wednesday

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 90,843 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,322 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 1,864 cases: 876 in Henrico County, 531 in Chesterfield County, 339 in Richmond and 118 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 144 deaths attributed to the virus: 100 in Henrico, 20 in Chesterfield, 15 in Richmond and 9 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,611 and 134 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

