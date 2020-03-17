VCU Health is treating its second hospitalized patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email sent to VCU Health staff.
The email, signed by Interim CEO of VCU Hospitals and Clinics Rob Clark, said that, as of Tuesday morning, the hospital had two COVID-19 inpatients and that they anticipate the number will continue to rise in the coming days.
He also wrote that the hospital is implementing plans to reduce elective surgery and procedural cases to help with social distancing recommendations, conserve medical and surgical supplies and free up inpatient capacity for additional COVID-19 patients as needed.
Additionally, Clark wrote in the email that the health system is working on setting up testing sites, creating strategies to transition to virtual and telehealth to replace face-to-face doctor visits and looking for ways to support staff with child care needs.
“We are here to serve our patients, our community, and each other through our mission,” Clark wrote.
67 coronavirus cases in Virginia
Virginia officials on Tuesday announced they were amping up efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 given signs of community spread.
Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said that a “handful” of confirmed cases in Virginia have now been traced to other people confirmed to have the disease, suggesting spread in the community.
“The likelihood of community spread is definitely there,” Oliver said, adding that some of the cases in the Peninsula region have “resulted in a cluster of illness.”
Virginia on Tuesday reported 67 cases of COVID-19, including the first in a long-term care facility. As of midday Tuesday, 48 tests were pending.
“When you’re starting to see community spread, the only measure you have is social distancing,” he said.
To that end, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that the state would ban gatherings of 10 or more people.
How the ban would be enforced remains unclear, but Northam said his administration was in contact with the office of Attorney General Mark Herring to ensure compliance.
“I’m much more about carrots than I am of sticks. I’m here today to ask Virginians to be part of the solution, and hopefully we won’t get to the point where we have to do a lot of enforcement,” Northam said.
At the same time, Northam said Virginia would not call for restaurants and bars to close, arguing that many Virginians obtain their daily meals from those establishments.
Restaurants, he said, are asked to abide by the “10 rule.” He said that if the number of customers extends beyond that, Northam is asking restaurants to offer take-out and delivery.
Northam also ordered all 75 offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles shut down temporarily due to the outbreak. Online services will remain available.
The Department of Motor Vehicles is extending the validity of expired licenses by 60 days.
Northam also said that the state is waiving a one-week waiting period for residents to access state unemployment funds.
“We know that rent and other bills won’t wait,” Northam said.
8 coronavirus cases in Richmond area
According to the Virginia Department of Health, eight people in the Richmond area have tested positive for COVID-19 - four in Chesterfield, two in Henrico, one in Hanover and one in Goochland.
In Henrico, a resident at Westminster Canterbury Richmond has been diagnosed with the virus, the retirement community said in a news release on Tuesday.
The resident is in the hospital after returning from a trip to Florida. Westminster Canterbury Richmond is home to nearly 900 residents.
Medical experts say the coronavirus is more likely to lead to serious complications or death in people older than 60 and those with underlying health conditions.
As of Saturday, a nursing home in Washington state had 27 deaths from coronavirus, which was nearly half of the U.S. fatalities (57) at the time.
The Chickahominy Health District said the case in Goochland is a man in his 60s.
"As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and thoughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene," said Dr. Thomas Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District in a news release Tuesday.
If you are 65 or older, or have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise), you should seriously consdier staying at home, the release said.
Breakdown of cases statewide
The VDH said 1,028 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, with 67 people testing positive.
This is the breakdown of cases according to the VDH website:
13 - Arlington County
12 - Fairfax County
12 - James City County
5 - Loudoun County
4 - Virginia Beach
4 - Prince William County
4 - Chesterfield County
2 - Alexandria
2 - Henrico County
1 - Spotsylvania County
1 - Stafford County
1 - Prince Edward County
1- Goochland County
1 - Hanover County
1 - Harrisonburg
1 - York County
1 - Williamsburg
1 - Charlottesville
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Social Security Administration closing local offices
The Social Security Administration says its local offices are closed to the public starting Tuesday in order to protect “the population we serve – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions” as well as employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online services are available at www.socialsecurity.gov and local offices will continue to provide services over the phone.
People who need help from the Social Security Administration can go to www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
Readers also can look for answers to frequently asked questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
UR postpones commencement
The University of Richmond is postponing its commencement ceremony.
University President Ronald Crutcher said Monday night that the move is being made in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends canceling events with 50 or more people through early May. The university is also canceling in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and having employees work remotely.
“These are decisions that we do not take lightly, but that we nevertheless believe are important,” Crutcher said.
Crutcher was apologetic in his update to the UR community about having to postpone the commencement ceremony to an unannounced date, saying that the celebration would happen “later in the year.”
“I deeply regret this outcome,” he said. “Members of the Class of 2020, you have worked so hard and deserve every celebratory moment that traditionally accompanies the final weeks of the semester and our Commencement exercises.”
He added: “You will always be a special class for us, known for your grit and ability to weather difficult circumstances, people you want by your side when there is a challenge. Hear me when I say that I and other University leaders will do everything we can to reunite you on campus and celebrate your many accomplishments and your unique place in University history as soon as we can. We will be in touch directly with information as plans develop.”
Virginia Commonwealth University’s commencement website says the university plans to host its commencement May 9.
“Please keep in mind that this guidance is subject to change as this situation evolves,” the university said. “The university will continue evaluating university events, and VCU Commencement will be included in that evaluation.”
UR’s Commencement Weekend had been scheduled for May 8-10.
NEWS FROM MONDAY
Virginia reports second coronavirus death
A second person in Virginia has died from the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the state continues to grow.
The Virginia Department of Health said Monday that a man in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District died after acquiring the virus through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure from COVID-19.
“It is a sad day in our community as we learn that a local resident has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” said Peninsula Health Department acting Director Steve Julian. “The Hampton/Peninsula Health District is working closely with our community health care partners to assure the best care in response to the pandemic.”
The first COVID-19 death in Virginia, announced Saturday, was also a man in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, said the initial death occurred in James City County.
Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Monday afternoon: “We are deeply saddened to hear that a man in his 70s on the Peninsula has died from #COVID19. It’s important that we all look out for each other during this difficult time for our commonwealth and our country.”
The Peninsula Health District encompasses Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. The district, with 10 confirmed cases in James City and one in York, has the most cases in Virginia.
The man’s death came as the number of confirmed Virginia cases of the virus exceeded 50, including one in Henrico County and a patient at VCU Health in Richmond.
Hospitals and colleges across the state continue to address the pandemic with visitor limitations, drive-thru screening and moving classes online.
Monday was also the first day of Northam-ordered school closures, effective statewide through at least March 27.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced Monday night that the system would stay closed until at least April 13. The move, he said, was made “out of an abundance of caution, and to help families plan.”
“We all need to look out for each other,” Kamras said. “These are unprecedented times and our public institutions will respond, but it’s going to take time. Our most powerful tool right now might just be our compassion for one another.”
Other Richmond-area school districts are still scheduled to be closed through March 27.
Henrico County case
A Henrico County woman tested positive for coronavirus in the county’s first confirmed case.
Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Danny Avula said Monday afternoon that the woman had taken a trip out of town, came back and started to develop a cough, congestion and fever — the symptoms of the virus that the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.
The woman, who is in her 20s, is at home and recovering. “She’s doing fairly well,” Avula said.
The case is the fourth in the Richmond area, with state officials announcing earlier Monday that a second case had been confirmed in Chesterfield County.
Health officials announced the area’s first case — in Hanover County — last week.
The case in Henrico is not included in the Virginia Department of Health’s tally of 51 reported at noon Monday, with 489 people tested.
It’s unclear from the data on VDH’s website if the second case in Chesterfield is the Virginia Department of Emergency Management employee who tested positive on Sunday. VDEM has offices in Chesterfield.
Separately on Monday, officials with the Thomas Jefferson Health District announced that a resident of Charlottesville had tested positive. This case does not appear to be reflected in the VDH numbers.
Patient at VCU Health
VCU Health System confirmed Monday that it is treating its first positive COVID-19 patient.
“We are working closely with VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to manage the care of patients with this virus,” VCU Health said in a news release.
It’s unclear if the patient was already a case reported by the state Health Department.
Hospitals limit visitor access
Area hospitals have begun restricting visitors in an effort to limit exposure to the coronavirus.
VCU Health announced Monday that all routine visitation is suspended until the virus is no longer a threat. The hospital will make exceptions for visits that are deemed crucial, but will limit most of those patients to one visitor per day.
Pediatric patients and patients who are believed to be dying may have two visitors. Any person with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case will only be allowed visitors through telecommunication.
Bon Secours Health System, which operates Richmond Community Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center, asked last week that people no longer visit its hospitals or long-term care facilities.
It, too, said that one visitor would be allowed for mother/baby and pediatric patients and that exceptions would be made for end-of-life situations and when a visitor is essential for the patient’s well-being.
HCA Virginia — which operates Chippenham and Johnston Willis Medical Center — is limiting patients to one visitor per day between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and one visitor overnight for certain patients, including labor and delivery and those who are dying.
Drive-thru screening
Sentara Healthcare, Virginia’s largest hospital system, announced that it has opened three drive-thru locations to screen and test for COVID-19, beginning Monday afternoon.
With testing still limited, Sentara asked that only those who are most likely to have COVID-19 — and meet all three of its criteria — utilize the drive-thru screening option at the three sites — Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Sentara Edinburgh in Chesapeake.
Sentara officials asked that only those who are experiencing two of three main symptoms for COVID-19 (fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath) — and who have either traveled internationally or been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, as well as those who are over the age of 60 or have health conditions that make them vulnerable — come out to be screened. They advised anyone who does not meet all three criteria to stay home.
Sentara has begun operating a COVID-19 call center to answer questions about symptoms and resources. The call center will not make appointments, provide testing recommendations or test results. It will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The number is (833) 945-2395.
SCC outlaws utility disconnections
State regulators are banning Virginia utilities from disconnecting customers due to nonpayment “until the coronavirus outbreak subsides.”
The State Corporation Commission, which regulates electric, natural gas and water companies in Virginia, issued a 60-day moratorium on disconnections, citing “the ongoing public health emergency related to the spread of the coronavirus.”
The moratorium applies to residential and business customers.
In its order, the commission says it could extend the moratorium as the situation develops.
“The Commission recognizes the current situation continues to evolve and may take further action, if necessary,” it said in a statement.
Dominion Energy, the state’s largest utility, announced last week that it would suspend service disconnections in response to the pandemic. “Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time,” the company said.
Capitol, Pocahontas Building close
The Virginia Capitol and the state legislature’s main office building closed at 5 p.m. Monday and will remain closed at least through the end of the month, according to legislative leaders and the House and Senate clerks.
The decision, made in consultation with Northam, came days after federal officials ordered the U.S. Capitol closed to the public, including public tours.
Lawmakers’ offices and most committee meetings are in the Pocahontas Building. Staff will still have access to the buildings.
The legislature is scheduled to reconvene April 22 to take up Northam’s amendments and vetoes of legislation.
Senate minority leader calls for special session
A senior member of the legislature, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, is urging Northam to call a special session of the General Assembly to address the pandemic.
In a letter Monday to Northam, Norment asked that during the proposed special session the General Assembly receive a new revenue forecast, as the spread of the virus continues to hurt the economy.
Norment is also calling for lawmakers to consider legislation limiting the liability of employers with workers who have been exposed to COVID-19, and to take up legislation giving local governments and regional commissions “greater latitude to conduct necessary business during the continuing state of emergency.”
“Events and circumstances directly affecting the people of Virginia, our economy and its businesses, and state and local governments have developed swiftly since the General Assembly adjourned last Thursday,” Norment said in his letter.
“The extraordinary measures employed to combat the further spread of Coronavirus have, understandably, required sacrifices of every resident of the commonwealth. I believe these circumstances and their potential long-term effects on our economy, necessitate prompt legislative action.”
Norment, who represents a county with 10 confirmed cases, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, urged the General Assembly last week to delay action on the state budget for at least a week, saying the economic ramifications of the virus were unclear.
Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s press secretary, said in response: “The governor’s top priority is protecting the health of Virginians — the best way to improve our economy is to end this pandemic as safely and quickly as possible.”
Yarmosky said the administration is working on financial planning and that “a reforecast will be needed, but not now — because revenues are already in place for the current fiscal year,” which ends June 30. Yarmosky also said “the state’s financial reserves are at record levels, thanks to the Northam budget.”
Norment is not the only lawmaker urging a special session.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, said in a letter to Northam last week that she wants the legislature to take up legislation that would give employees paid sick leave. That proposal died March 8. Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, has called for the same.
Northam said Sunday that a reforecast of the final budget could be done, if needed, before he signs the spending plan, but he doesn’t expect a special session before April 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(36) comments
Drake, does it ever occur to you that by your frantic over-commenting (13 of 32) you are demonstrating a serious psychological condition. Does the world really need to be inundated with your obsessive political drivel? Is what you have to say important enough to consume 40% of the space here? Think about it.
Drake seemingly believes people are listening to him and are being influenced by his "wisdom".
Ironically TDS Kool-Aid zealots like him may help elect Trump.
Trump supporters probably should encourage him but I know that is a 'fingernails on a chalkboard' suggestion.
Substantially less than 0.000001% of Virginia's population has this virus, that the vast majority of people recover from. Oh god this is terrible. We really should shut down more things.
Substantially more have it but the actual amount remains unknown. In some cases, it will be mild enough that the victim may think it is the flu or common cold. It will never be reported.
Regardless it will increase exponentially.
We have no idea how bad but some experts fear the worse. Like hurricanes, we prudently prepare for worse case scenarios.
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending out welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
“White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak”
I am signing off from this "forum". Obviously the RTD has either lost control or is in direct sponsorship of the two liberal "frequent flyers" that occupy most of the comments. My feeling is that they are in fact fake.
If you people would wake up and ignore their comments by not addressing them, the fakes would go away and perhaps find real employment.
So true Morris. I ignore them and also report. Have also e-mailed the editor with no response yet. Next step will be cancellation of script. A lot more news and forums out their where their is sane discussion.
Last week, I called the RTD to terminate my subscription and was put on hold for so long I hung up. I was going to terminate it online but I never got around to it. I will eventually get around to it.
As to Drake, we encourage him by responding to him. He seems to believe he is relevant if anyone responds to him
Once you read one of his posts, you should realize most are just repetitious copy and pastes. I rarely read his comments.
There are quality comments from those Left of Center, why read Drake? And more unnecessary, why respond to his asinine drivel? He will definitely respond with more asinine drivel.
"It has recently been common in our politics to assert that the establishment has failed, that our institutions and systems are corrupt, and that we need political disrupters to shake things up or burn things down. This is now revealed as the political philosophy of spoiled children. We no longer have the luxury of apocalyptic petulance or the language of faux revolution. We need trusted experts to carry hard truths. We need our systems and institutions to bear enormous weight. We need public officials to encourage an orderly urgency, to repair what is broken and to calm irrational fears.
Perhaps all these lessons will be quickly forgotten once the emergency is lifted. But it would be better if this period were known as the “Great Sobering,” when our country relearned the high stakes of politics, the indispensability of public character and the importance of a functioning president."
Michael Gerson, WashPost
How many people in Virginia have been tested as of Wednesday, March 17? Anyone know, would really like to know the percentage of those tested who were negative.
Those tested will obviously be exponentially higher than that of the general population.
Unless you have direct exposure to a person with confirmed coronavirus or travelled to areas of high infection, and exhibited multiple symptoms of the virus, you are requested to stay away from the testing sites for several reasons.
1) Medical staffing and facilities are limited. Time spent on needless negative results is time that our limited staffing could be attending to the truly sick.
2) While in the confined waiting room with those likely sick, you are needlessly exposing yourself to extremely high concentrations of virus germs. If you did not have Coronavirus before, you might get there.
Thanks to prudent bans on people gathering this will hopefully continue to progress slowly.
Fortunately there is not a lot to report at this moment other than reading the "tea leaves", and it may seem false hype. Unfortunately, there may more significant bad news coming....how soon we do not know.
At this time, we need to put our politics aside. As Doris Day use to sing, Que Sera, Sera"; we need to listen to our national, state, and local leaders and health authorities.
If we do not care about ourselves, we need to take these safety precautions for others.
By April 1st, we will have better information than we do now.
There is a great positive cliché that we need to remember, "You can't control the wind, but you can adjust your sails"
“ Fortunately there is not a lot to report at this moment”
WTF? Most of the news is reports on the coronavirus.
There is PLENTY to report..... unless you are ignoring everything that shows how bad Rump has bungled this pandemic and the stock market.
Flaky Drakie …… everyone in Richmond is yet to know how much you are attracted to Trump's Rump … so until everyone is educated to that fact …. the only thing left to report is the status of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it has made the left even more uncivil, and looking the fool.
For the lastest on how Trump is the cause of the pandemic … watch the "Neck" at 9:00 PM every night on MSNBC. She is a hoot for those depressed, and suppressed. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
2 dead and 50 sick in one week and Northam is saddened. But it's okay that every week for about a century, 15 die and 150 are injured on Va. highways, because we need speed for our economy. Hypocrite.
Schools are delivering lunch to kids at home, (30%) but we have record low unemployment.
Record taxes yet our rural roads are dangerous for bicycles and motorcycles.
Disgusting representation.
“We have record low unemployment”
Check again.... unemployment insurance claims are going through the roof!
And I dispute your statement about “record taxes”. Didn’t you get a tax rebate from the state? I know I did! And now that the Dems have allocated $’s for rural roads you should see improvements. It’s sad how much republicans ignored the issue when they were in power.
3 years ago I wrote about this nobody listened https://m.facebook.com/Clockwork-Pandemic-356635691380295/?tsid=0.957362371910915&source=result
SOL’s. ??? It’s time to say—— this year no SOL’s no way in liberal Gods Creation should they be administered. Say the words already
The damage to the country's economy will be far greater than the damage from the virus. The media driven overreaction and resulting panic is criminal. There will be infinitely more bankruptcies than deaths. More and more people will insist on returning to normal life rather than see their investments in their small businesses be wrecked by politicians.
All thanks to Rump who let this get SO out of hand with ineptitude and misinformation.
The stock market crash alone, thanks to the uncertainty Rump nurtured, will force thousands who were ready to retire to have to work more years than they planned for.
“Politicians”? The buck for this stops at one politician’s desk.... President-impeached Rump. His ineptitude and misinformation resulted in the uncertainty that has driven concerns about government being able to protect us and has crashed the stock market.
Soon VCU Medical Center will also be treating people for stress from the market crashes due to Rump’s mishandling of Corona Virus.
“Instead of soothing the markets, another emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve had the opposite effect.
Stocks tripped a circuit breaker at the New York open, with the S&P 500 falling more than 7%. Trading was halted for 15 minutes.
Mid-morning, the index was down 7.9%, off its earlier lows.
The Dow was 8.3%, or 1,920 points, lower. The Dow hasn't been this low since May 2017. ”
Co pays and deductibles and the VCU health system and Virginia Urology will Sue the patient and get a judgement because we can’t pay the bills
How many deaths in America? 6500 is world wide.
More each day and counting. Hopefully letting everyone stay home will keep the USA numbers low.
" President Donald Trump reportedly tried to recruit German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus and offered large sums of money to secure exclusive rights to their work for the US, according to a report which was confirmed by the German government.
Prominent German newspaper WELT am Sonntag reported that Trump had offered large sums of money to lure the Germany-based company CureVac to the United States and to secure exclusive rights to a vaccine."
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-administration-tried-to-pay-germans-scientists-for-coronavirus-cure-2020-3?op=1
"This story has been confirmed. The Germans aren’t interested because they believe any breakthrough should be available to the whole world.
Trump thinks anyone can be bought because he can be bought.
And by the way, this really makes you wonder if the reason the US refused to use the WHO test is that Trump wanted to only use a test for which the US had “exclusive rights.”
The man believes everything in the world can be dealt with like a licensing deal for cheap ties and bad cologne. "
https://digbysblog.net/
Was Rump planning to enriching himself with the exclusive rights to Corona virus vaccine.?!?!?
This president-impeached is beyond deplorable.
Seems like he was trying to enrich the pharma/biosciences companies here in the U.S. Maybe because his hotels and golf courses are failing and he expected a cut? Who knows?
It seems possible that Rump was trying to profit off the pandemic crisis by obtaining exclusive right to the vaccine!
Melissa …. you and Flaky Drakie do not have to worry about dying from coronavirus …… your hatred of Trump will do you in.
Trump has always been rich, he has always had anything he ever wanted ….. he gives his pay checks to charities ...… and you think he does anything, and everything for money?
As Norbert says .,.. you are an moron ,,, and I will add idiot to that. Hallelujah, and period.
Like I said....most of us...99.9% will recover..but by percentages more people will die like this...see their blood.....https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/barton-county-da-doug-matthews-failed-to-do-anyting-when-howard-baker-towed-a-trailer-with-no-safety-chains-and-killed-shawn-and-danielle-that-s-the-problem.html
Well considering the death toll is 6500 already and this virus is expected to stick around for another 3 to 7 months, something tells me your "dangerous trailers" are going to pale in comparison.
OK.....OK.... people will get better...and our bodies will have anti bodies and will learn how to defeat this. More people will die like Mrs. Decker did by a loose trailer over 1,000 will die in 2020 by a passenger vehicle towing a trailer! So the point is ..... at this moment It's 1,000 dead by passenger vehicles towing trailers verses 49 by the Corona Virus.....hmmmmmmmmmm see this report http://www.old.dangeroustrailers.org/uploads/TA14new.pdf
The problem with viruses is that they mutate so quickly that our immune response to it is obsolete by the next year. Any good bio-scientist will tell you that. It's why you always need to get an annual flu shot.
“As tests for the coronavirus disease remain limited,”
We have Rump to thank for the inept handling and misinformation that delayed the US from producing enough tests.
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.