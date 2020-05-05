We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 20,256 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 764 over the 19,492 reported Monday.

The 20,256 cases include 19,357 confirmed cases and 899 probable cases. Also, there are 713 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 690 confirmed and 23 probable. That's an increase of 29 total deaths from the 684 reported Sunday.

In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 127,938 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 2,773 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,214 cases: 985 in Henrico County, 646 in Chesterfield County, 438 in Richmond and 145 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 160 deaths attributed to the virus: 106 in Henrico, 25 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 13 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,834 and 201 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.

VDH said there are 244 outbreaks in the state, 143 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 405 of the state's 713 deaths attributed to the virus.

VDH data broke down cases by age group:

- 0-9; 337 cases; 1.7%

- 10-19; 670 cases; 3.3%

- 20-29; 2,752 cases; 13.6%

- 30-39; 3,449 cases; 17%

- 40-49; 3,706 cases; 18.3%

- 50-59; 3,593 cases; 17.8%

- 60-69; 2,595 cases; 12.8%

- 70-79; 1,477 cases; 7.3%

- 80+; 1,662 cases; 8.2%

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM MONDAY

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 821; deaths up by 24

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state has 19,492 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 821 over the 18,671 reported Sunday.

The 19,492 cases include 18,640 confirmed cases and 852 probable cases. Also, there are 684 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 662 confirmed and 22 probable. That's an increase of 24 total deaths from the 660 reported Sunday.

The VDH said 122,788 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,700 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,125 cases: 964 in Henrico County, 601 in Chesterfield County, 419 in Richmond and 141 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 157 deaths attributed to the virus: 105 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,615 and 198 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM SUNDAY

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 940; deaths up by 44

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state has 18,671 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 940 over the 17,731 reported Saturday.

The 18,671 cases include 17,873 confirmed cases and 798 probable cases. Also, there are 660 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 644 confirmed and 16 probable. That's an increase of 44 total deaths from the 616 reported Saturday.

The VDH said 119,065 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,627 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,095 cases: 954 in Henrico County, 601 in Chesterfield County, 403 in Richmond and 137 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 157 deaths attributed to the virus: 105 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,340 and 184 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County borders Kentucky; Bath and Bland border West Virginia.

- Paul Whelan

