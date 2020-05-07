We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 21,570 COVID-19 cases and 769 deaths.

The website where the VDH shares statewide figures on COVID-19 cases and deaths did not update Wednesday.

“The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting,” said a note posted on the website.

Thursday's numbers showed an increase of 1,314 cases and 56 deaths in the two days since Tuesday.

The 21,570 cases include 20,537 confirmed cases and 1,033 probable cases. The 769 COVID-19 deaths include 745 confirmed and 24 probable.

In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 136,558 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 2,995 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,359 cases: 1,025 in Henrico County, 707 in Chesterfield County, 473 in Richmond and 154 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 167 deaths attributed to the virus: 109 in Henrico, 26 in Chesterfield, 17 in Richmond and 15 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 5,045 and 211 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.

VDH said there are 257 outbreaks in the state, 150 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 452 of the state's 769 deaths attributed to the virus.

VDH data broke down cases by age group:

- 0-9; 365 cases; 1.7%

- 10-19; 747 cases; 3.5%

- 20-29; 2,952 cases; 13.7%

- 30-39; 3,704 cases; 17.2%

- 40-49; 3,942 cases; 18.3%

- 50-59; 3,804 cases; 17.6%

- 60-69; 2,743 cases; 12.7%

- 70-79; 1,542 cases; 7.2%

- 80+; 1,756 cases; 8.1%

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

NEWS FROM TUESDAY

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 20,256 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 764 over the 19,492 reported Monday.

The 20,256 cases include 19,357 confirmed cases and 899 probable cases. Also, there are 713 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 690 confirmed and 23 probable. That's an increase of 29 total deaths from the 684 reported Sunday.

In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 127,938 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 2,773 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,214 cases: 985 in Henrico County, 646 in Chesterfield County, 438 in Richmond and 145 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 160 deaths attributed to the virus: 106 in Henrico, 25 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 13 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,834 and 201 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.

VDH said there are 244 outbreaks in the state, 143 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 405 of the state's 713 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

