The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 21,570 COVID-19 cases and 769 deaths.
The website where the VDH shares statewide figures on COVID-19 cases and deaths did not update Wednesday.
“The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting,” said a note posted on the website.
Thursday's numbers showed an increase of 1,314 cases and 56 deaths in the two days since Tuesday.
The 21,570 cases include 20,537 confirmed cases and 1,033 probable cases. The 769 COVID-19 deaths include 745 confirmed and 24 probable.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 136,558 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 2,995 hospitalizations.
In the Richmond area, there are 2,359 cases: 1,025 in Henrico County, 707 in Chesterfield County, 473 in Richmond and 154 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 167 deaths attributed to the virus: 109 in Henrico, 26 in Chesterfield, 17 in Richmond and 15 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 5,045 and 211 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.
VDH said there are 257 outbreaks in the state, 150 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 452 of the state's 769 deaths attributed to the virus.
VDH data broke down cases by age group:
- 0-9; 365 cases; 1.7%
- 10-19; 747 cases; 3.5%
- 20-29; 2,952 cases; 13.7%
- 30-39; 3,704 cases; 17.2%
- 40-49; 3,942 cases; 18.3%
- 50-59; 3,804 cases; 17.6%
- 60-69; 2,743 cases; 12.7%
- 70-79; 1,542 cases; 7.2%
- 80+; 1,756 cases; 8.1%
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
NEWS FROM TUESDAY
Virginia COVID-19 cases exceed 20,000
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 20,256 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 764 over the 19,492 reported Monday.
The 20,256 cases include 19,357 confirmed cases and 899 probable cases. Also, there are 713 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 690 confirmed and 23 probable. That's an increase of 29 total deaths from the 684 reported Sunday.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 127,938 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 2,773 hospitalizations.
In the Richmond area, there are 2,214 cases: 985 in Henrico County, 646 in Chesterfield County, 438 in Richmond and 145 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 160 deaths attributed to the virus: 106 in Henrico, 25 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 13 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,834 and 201 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.
VDH said there are 244 outbreaks in the state, 143 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 405 of the state's 713 deaths attributed to the virus.
VDH data broke down cases by age group:
- 0-9; 337 cases; 1.7%
- 10-19; 670 cases; 3.3%
- 20-29; 2,752 cases; 13.6%
- 30-39; 3,449 cases; 17%
- 40-49; 3,706 cases; 18.3%
- 50-59; 3,593 cases; 17.8%
- 60-69; 2,595 cases; 12.8%
- 70-79; 1,477 cases; 7.3%
- 80+; 1,662 cases; 8.2%
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Deaths from the coronavirus have continued to rise in Virginia even as the number of hospitalizations appears to be flattening, according to data released by the state Tuesday.
"Somewhere, there's a large stockpile of PPE, but they're telling me 'we're not giving it to you yet,'" said Steve Higgins, owner of a private EMS company in Harrisonburg. "The question is when? We need it now."
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
"I didn’t think the restaurant business would turn into 'The Hunger Games' trilogy": The Richmond Times-Dispatch spoke with more than a dozen restaurant owners in the Richmond area - all have a similar story to tell.
A candidate for Richmond mayor is suing to lessen requirements for people aiming to qualify …
The number of youths held at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County…
The facts and the science say by the way in Virginia 58% of the Covid-19 deaths have occurred in Long Term Care Facilities yet it goes as basically unreported? WHY???
Why isn't it a major headline?
Well... that means that 42% of deaths happen to free range people out and about in public.
Coincidentally 42% is about where President Lysol’s poll numbers languish. It seems his polls will continue downward as his cultists continue to ignore social distancing and wind up with the greatest COVID casualties.
Either that or dying from his “home remedies”.
#DontDrinkBleach
"Young, healthy people are dying from a COVID-19 effect called a "cytokine storm." Basically, you make it off a ventilator (maybe!), you get your appetite back a little, you think you're turning a corner, and then your immune system rips through your lung tissue and you drown."
https://digbysblog.net/2020/05/lining-up-to-be-a-hot-lunch-2/
https://www.facebook.com/billkingpiano/videos/10163431861665524/
Brad Pitt’s depiction of Dr. Fauci on SNL was priceless.
The humor is in how true it is.
The sadness is in how true it is.
https://youtu.be/uW56CL0pk0g
This means that we will not be able to go back to work to at least June the first week...
Yes... very much in line with Governor Doctor Northam’s stay-at-home order based on facts and science.
There is no mistake Covid 19 is horrible, but over 500,000 die each year worldwide from influenza and there is a vaccine for that ( WHO in case you question the numbers) ! We didn’t shut the world down for the flu so just use some common sense. By the way been to Lowe’s or Home Depot ? Why can’t we get a haircut ?
Worldwide 250,000 have died from COVID-19 in only 4 months! And that’s WITH social distancing in place imagine if governments had NOT issued stay-at-home orders!
This is SO much worse than the flu. And it will continue to be worse without a vaccine. And, without a vaccine it will get worse if people stop social distancing without regular testing and chain of contact tracking.
Of course “shut down the world” is typical conservative hyperbole. My grocery store is open. My gas station is open. Business is open, though exercising more work-at-home.
My Lowes’s is also open... but people at Lowe’s keep 6’ away, unlike my barber who stands right next to me and touches me all over my head.
Where do they find these idiots? Oh.... yeah... republican.
Probable cases should not be counted! This was recently counted in my county but it was finally determined it was not the case when a test was administered! Also, the VDH has begun to do a better job of testing and that has increased the numbers. Only the test can determine the correct numbers and some of those have resulted in false positives.
Probable cases are clearly called out.
RTD reports..... you decide.
It the results remain that thousands are positive and hundreds are dying.
And it would have been fewer if Rump has not lied to America.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
You are an idiot ! Liberals only value the other sides opinion if it is what is coming from their mouths !
Liberals only value the other side's "opinion" when it is backed up by data and science instead of "beliefs".
The FDA confirmed that both the CDC test kits and the test kits received from China are contaminated with the COVID-19 virus.
"Fred" is like a vinyl record with a bad scratch -- he has repeated the same three idiotic claims over a dozen times here and other articles. Never with anything resembling proof. "He" is getting as bad as Drake.
I had posted a "show some references" in response to an identical post from "Fred." "He" as usual never bothered to respond but another posted did provide some links to stories. In that thread, I said I owed "Fred" something of an apology.
So, let me revise this previous posting. "Fred" is repeatedly posting 2 and a half wild, unconfirmed claims. I give him half a score because apparently there were some initial batches of test kits that were contaminated with coronovirus -- but these were quickly identified and discarded. No one was exposed to the disease because of the contamination and the contamination no longer occurs once proper manufacturing procedures were implemented.
It was actually Rump turning down the WHO test kits that led us into this disastrous situation.
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
“The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“
Perfect irrefutable example of liberal’s lies and misinformation with accompanying quotes of those lies!
They’re known lies and you’re still spewing this garbage!
That’s not ignorance.....it’s malice!
WHO test kits were NEVER offered to the US!
DrakiePooPoo.......YOU are a confirmed LIAR!
The First Amendment prohibits government from abridging the right of the people peaceably to assemble.
The scholarly consensus appears to be that states and localities have the right to limit the size of gatherings of non-family members consistent with their state police powers over matters of local health and welfare, which are recognized by the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
COVID-19 is man made. We haven't tracked down the individuals responsible for concocting the virus and we haven't determined if there are additional stockpiles of COVID-19 remaining. It seems like the greater threat is some bad actor releasing more of this virus into the population rather than infected individuals infecting others.
Fred’s delusions are man made.
“COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic has a natural origin”
“An analysis of public genome sequence data from SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses found no evidence that the virus was made in a laboratory or otherwise engineered.”
It seems the greatest threat is people like Fred who are spreading misinformation to gullible Rump voters.
#DontDrinkBleach
“And every product ‘neath your sink
Looks like a remedy to drink!”
DON’T listen to Rump! DON’T try to “inject UV light” or disinfectant!
“ Lysol maker warns against internal use of disinfectants after Trump comments”
#DontDrinkBleach
The First Amendment prohibits government from abridging the right of the people peaceably to assemble.
The scholarly consensus appears to be that states and localities have the right to limit the size of gatherings of non-family members consistent with their state police powers over matters of local health and welfare, which are recognized by the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
If it weren't for the fact that all the COVIDiots can then spread the virus, nobody would give a rat's behind what you do with yourself, Fred.
COVID-19 is man made. We haven't tracked down the individuals responsible for concocting the virus and we haven't determined if there are additional stockpiles of COVID-19 remaining. It seems like the greater threat is some bad actor releasing more of this virus into the population rather than infected individuals infecting others.
Dear "Fred" -- you need to get a better script from your handlers in Moscow. Your claim is doomed to fail in stirring confusion among anyone who hasn't already gone off the deep end for Trumpism. First, there is ZERO evidence of any conspiracy to create or spread the virus -- just crackpot conspiracy theories from sources such as "yourself." Second, it would not matter at all if conspirators originated the virus since once it occurs among the population only the kinds of extreme measures our country has had to take can prevent its continued spread. (Or are you going to claim that conspirators are sneaking into nursing homes, prisons, and meat packing plants to spray the virus on unsuspecting people?!?)
Fred’s delusions are man made.
“COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic has a natural origin”
“An analysis of public genome sequence data from SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses found no evidence that the virus was made in a laboratory or otherwise engineered.”
#DontDrinkBleach
Whatever you do, don’t listen to failed president-impeached Rump, aka. Dr. Lysol. Injecting Lysol IS NOT A CURE for COVID-19.
#DontDrinkBleach
The First Amendment prohibits government from abridging the right of the people peaceably to assemble.
The scholarly consensus appears to be that states and localities have the right to limit the size of gatherings of non-family members consistent with their state police powers over matters of local health and welfare, which are recognized by the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
We also have laws against murder even if you are engaged in a legal activity at the moment you intentionally kill someone. Until we have testing you don't know if your actions are going to kill someone or more likely many people. This is the problem with republicans, they tend to think the world revolves around them individually and forget that there are billions of people they have to share the planet with.
This is just not true.
The evidence would indicate otherwise.
People who support Trump have enough sense to know not to drink or inject poisons into their bodies. As for those people who hate Trump- if they are, in fact, ingesting poisons, either they are dumber than anyone could have expected, or they are doing so in hopes of becoming martyrs to their anti-Trump rhetoric. Maybe Trump was simply trying to cull the herd, so-to-speak...
This Rump cultist sure wasn’t smart enough.... according to his wife who also took chloroquine
"Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure," she said, adding her advice for people would be, "Don't take anything. Don't believe anything. Don't believe anything that the president says and his people ... call your doctor."
Democrats are smart enough to have never believed Rump. They sure aren’t listening to him now.
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”
“And every product ‘neath your sink
Becomes a remedy to drink!”
DON’T listen to Rump! DON’T try to “inject UV light” or disinfectant!
“ Lysol maker warns against internal use of disinfectants after Trump comments”
The First Amendment prohibits government from abridging the right of the people peaceably to assemble.
The scholarly consensus appears to be that states and localities have the right to limit the size of gatherings of non-family members consistent with their state police powers over matters of local health and welfare, which are recognized by the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The CDC confirmed that both their test kits and the Chinese test kits were tainted with the Covid-19 virus. Anyone who was tested for Covid-19 was infected. No doubt the death numbers were inflated because of this.
But the WHO tests that Rump turned down led us into this disastrous situation.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Enjoy a Rump rally Flaky .... Period.
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-3/trump-flotilla-2020-awesome/
Only idiots would enjoy a Rump rally, Spacy Peter. I sure wouldn’t, but you have fun.... Till November.
Annnnnd touchè!
#DontDrinkBleach
Really? Interesting conclusion considering that WHO never offered any tests to the US. I’m sure you’ve got some explanation around that or you’re just flinging known lies out there knowing that you’ll influence some ignorant liberal that doesn’t know any better into believing it. That’s how you liberals survive.....lie enough long enough and your ignorant sheep feed on it. That basically explains the education of facts for liberal Democrats.
The CDC confirmed that both their test kits and the Chinese test kits were tainted with the Covid-19 virus. Anyone who was tested for Covid-19 was infected. No doubt the death numbers were inflated because of this.
But the WHO tests that Rump turned down led us into this disastrous situation.
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
“The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“
As long as the racist Democrats have their weed, their smokes, their booze and their lottery tickets, they are good to go.
Economy?
Democrats don't need no stinking economy.
Rump signed all those socialist bills to give free money away charged to Uncle Sam’s credit card.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist
If we use these figures of testing and the number of positives for the entire 8,500,000 population, there could be 1,300,000 positive cases in Virginia. Now that is frightening!
It’s generally accepted that the counts are low because Rump waffled on test kits. There still aren’t enough for everyone who would like to be tested.
Instead of operating under the maxim of "forewarned is forearmed", it seems the erroneous guideline is more like "what you don't know can't hurt you". I think Trump's inaction on building an inventory of testing supplies is based on his magical thinking.
VA is #51 as the lowest # of tests per 1000. Bottom of the list. I guess Trump has been holding out on tests for VA, huh DrakiePooPoo? A company in Henrico was the first to produce a fast response test. It can give results within 24 hours. I read it in the news over a month ago. They’re shipping 150,000 a month and production is probably up by now. There are least 4 other major testing vendors in the state, probably more now. Governor Imbecile and cronies report that they’ve determined that they have to increase testing and that they’re making plans to increase testing. Encouraging. Meanwhile, when they finally do increase testing, the numbers will drastically rise, so it will be weeks before we even start the 14 day decrease to qualify for Phase 1.
What’s the date on your stats, kennie? You got anything from the last two weeks?
Whatever you do, don’t listen to failed president-impeached Rump, aka. Dr. Lysol. Injecting Lysol IS NOT A CURE for COVID-19.
Trump didn't say inject Lysol, but you're right it is best to tell the Dems again so they won't do something stupid again like the Dems eating fish tank chemicals.
Rump admits he’s said it.
“ Amid a flurry of backlash and ridicule, President Trump walked back his suggestion that scientists test whether disinfectants, such as bleach, could be injected inside the human body to fight the coronavirus, claiming Friday that he had said it sarcastically.”
And one of his followers already died from following Rump’s suggestion to take chloroquine.
"In Phase One, some businesses would remain closed, added state officials, while others would reopen under restrictions to guarantee safety."...…. NOBODY can guarantee safety, this approach to reopening Virginia, all at once vs allowing low risk areas open, is destine to be a failure at best, and a disaster if it drags out foe months. While Governor Blackface is a doctor, and should know the medical issue, he is just woefully poor at managing the crisis, just look at the picture scandal of the Governor in Blackface, standing next to the KKK guy, yea, a 100% mismanagement debacle, and he will do no better with the Wuhan virus crisis. Reopening IS the answer to the restarting of substantial parts of the economy, we have to move quickly, we need to move safely, and the fact is we need to do both as best we can, but it must be done NOW, we can't wait until it is "safe", because nothing is 100% safe.
Haha... fake News Fred hasn’t been paying attention. Governor Doctor Northam has made amends for any perceived slights and is now totally embraced by the African American community.... just as the Christian bible would have it.
The fact is he has a great plan for shepherding VA through this crisis based on facts and science.
Your choice to use a racially offensive term for COVID-19 just demonstrates you base your claims neither on facts nor science.
Oh Fred. Have you heard of "second phase of infection?" What makes you such an expert on Covid-19 or any other medical issue? If we re-open too soon, we'll end up back to Square One and on this, all the experts agree. And your re-visiting old news is such a waste of time. You need to dig yourself out of that hole you live in.
This misstatement is far from Rump’s idiot advise to use Lysol. WHO was stupid enough to vote for this guy?
“Lysol Maker and EPA Issue Warning: Please Ignore Trump, Don’t Drink Disinfectant Products”
DrakiePooPoo-I must’ve missed something......when / where did the President tell anyone to use Lysol to cure CV?
Trump didn't say it. You must realize you are talking with the same people who yelled and screamed "Hands up, don't shoot" until they could no longer continue that lie.
Rump admitted being said it... it was just “sarcastic”.
“ Amid a flurry of backlash and ridicule, President Trump walked back his suggestion that scientists test whether disinfectants, such as bleach, could be injected inside the human body to fight the coronavirus, claiming Friday that he had said it sarcastically.”
Can’t be too cautious. He already has the death of one follower on his hands from suggesting chloroquine is the answer.
I know that. I heard the comments when they were said live. It was a question, not a statement or suggestion to do outside of doctors possible researching it. Only lying, misleading, deceptive Democrats could turn that into the lie telling the public that the President told the public to drink Lysol. How does this work....when you became a Rat, do they give a class how to lie, distort and twist truth and tell vicious lies? I just don’t believe that we are born that evil. How do they teach you libs to be so good at lying? I guess part of it is your ignorance to actually believe the lies you think are true. What a pitiful bunch.
Fire these idiots, Scientific data does not support these off the cuff comments. Stop inciting panic.
About 8 million Virginians will never be able to say they knew someone who died of this virus. Yet most of Virginians know one or more who has been killed in a vehicle.
This virus and the flu virus is way over hyped. The cost of minimizing the death count, considering most are near death, is outrageous. People die by many things. We don't halt living because 1 million will die of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.
How little you know, Howard. How much you assume to know.
He seems to think motor vehicle accidents are contagious or that having more ways for people to die is a-okay.
Typical republican stupidity.
This virus was genetically engineered in a biological warfare laboratory and released into the environment which caused this outbreak. We haven't identified the culprits who created this virus nor have we insured that there is no remaining stockpile of this virus that could be released.
Same thing was said about HIV-AIDS. Have you found the culprit of that yet?
Never shut down the entire economy for it. Poven to kill.
Nowhere near as contagious.
If only you weren’t trapped in a situation comedy from the 1950s, Mr. Mertz, you could deliver the irrefutable evidence you possess directly to the authorities.
Hey Fred, do let us know when you catch that culprit!
Much of the rest of the nation already 'get' the recently released reports that CV-19 is not nearly as infectious, nor deadly, as what was first believed. (Latest stat I saw was Flu deaths = 60 K, CV-19 = 49 K, 2020, just for proper perspective). So even Ralph's 'phased' approach is out of phase with much of the rest of the nation, and will only prolong the Great Depression for dubious reasons.
OMFG, LD. You do realize, don't you, that this is just the first wave? Or that they're finding people who died in their homes not knowing they had it?
The stat you should be paying attention to is the number of people who have been tested.
Why are republicans trying to compare the numbers from a virus that has run it’s course with one that has ever-mounting infections and casualties?
I guess that’s why Rump says he loves the poorly educated voter.
That's the stat the Orange President is most afraid of which is why there are insufficient test kits.
Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged — not just at Mount Sinai, but also in many other hospitals in communities hit hard by the novel coronavirus — are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of its connected disease, covid-19.
Once thought to be a pathogen that primarily attacks the lungs, it has turned out to be a much more formidable foe — impacting nearly every major organ system in the body.
Many researchers suspect strokes in covid-19 patients may be a direct consequence of blood problems that are producing clots all over some people’s bodies.
Robert Stevens, a critical care doctor at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, called strokes “one of the most dramatic manifestations” of the blood-clotting issues. “We’ve also taken care of patients in their 30s with stroke and covid, and this was extremely surprising,” he said.
“We are used to thinking of 60 as a young patient when it comes to large vessel occlusions,” Raz said of the deadliest strokes. “We have never seen so many in their 50s, 40s and late 30s.”
Jabbour said many cases he has treated have unusual characteristics. Brain clots usually appear in the arteries, which carry blood away from the heart. But in covid-19 patients, he is also seeing them in the veins, which carry blood in the opposite direction and are trickier to treat. Some patients are also developing more than one large clot in their heads, which is highly unusual.
Mocco, who has spent his career studying strokes and how to treat them, said he was “completely shocked” by the analysis. He noted the link between covid-19 and stroke “is one of the clearest and most profound correlations I’ve come across.”
“This is much too powerful of a signal to be chance or happenstance,” he said.
The 33-year-old woman was previously healthy but had a cough and headache for about a week. Over the course of 28 hours, she noticed her speech was slurred and that she was going numb and weak on her left side but, the researchers wrote, “delayed seeking emergency care due to fear of the covid-19 outbreak.”
It turned out she was already infected.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/04/24/strokes-coronavirus-young-patients/
So go ahead. Spin the roulette wheel.
How about getting some serious testing done rather than statistical data which has consistently been inaccurate? Virginia is near the bottom of the heap in testing.
How about Trump and the Feds make enough of the swabs and reagents available to support real testing...
This virus was genetically engineered in a biological warfare laboratory and released into the environment which caused this outbreak. We haven't identified the culprits who created this virus nor have we insured that there is no remaining stockpile of this virus that could be released.
Sad that people as stupid as you exist....
In my best drakie voice........There, folks, is what passes for an intelligent response from the loyal opposition.
Thanks! Emulation is the greatest form of flattery.
Your failed attempt to misappropriate my response is so cute, Rickie!
Paid for by the US in 2015. hmmmmmm
Rick Fisk Wrote:I am 64 years old. Been out there the whole time.
I reply: Good for you..are your family and friends happy that you're endangering their lives? Hopefully none of them will pay for your idiocy...
lick a handrail
Nah..I'll wear gloves and a mask...You catch COVID19 and it's just Darwin doing his work...
There, folks, is what passes for an intelligent response from the loyal opposition.
Nobody wonders why VA is now a blue state.
“Virginia will begin to lift public restrictions once the percent of positive tests per day and hospitalizations show sustained decline over 14 consecutive days, state officials said Friday.”
A clear target based on actual data. Just what one would expect from responsible governance such as Governor Northam has demonstrated through this entire crisis.
VA is blessed to have had the only Governor doctor in the country to guide us through the pandemic that Rump’s inaction and misinformation caused to spread so rapidly.
Opie
oooopsie
https://www.dailywire.com/news/nobel-laureate-why-coronavirus-crisis-may-be-over-sooner-than-you-think/?fbclid=IwAR3lpDu-HgelXbglvBjGrx3sbCvc6O_eaNGfz5AQ6PnZ0dr6CVHhA5t0NdY
WE NEED TO LISTEN TO THE DOCTORS!
And NOT LISTEN TO THE PRESIDENT-IMPEACHED who is telling us to inject Lysol.
“Lysol maker warns against internal use of disinfectants after Trump comments”
TDS!!!! Out of context again drakie!!!
So was yours...You cherry picked a guy you agree with and went full Trump Thumper....Trump recommended injecting disinfectants and irradiating ourselves....Reality...
Your TDS is making you blind to the real causes, Rickie!
Drake , I think Trump wanted you to inject Lysol . . . Not the rest of us !
I guess drakie and his ilk have not had a friend help him with food, shelter and heck, just even pay the phone bill. F em, right drakie!
Guys! Ignore Rump! Stop injecting the Lysol. It’s making your responses even more idiotic.!
in a few more weeks there won't be a hellava lot to go back to.
Remember that on Election Day. President Obama and VP Biden dealt with Swine Flu and even Ebola and never fumbled so badly that the economy had to be curtailed and the stock market crashed.
It’s time for another Democratic president to take charge and clean up yet another republican mess.
Agreed
Thank GOD he beat Hils. Ms Cankles would be lost.
Your Governor started this mess in Va.
My Governor is doing a splendid job of cleaning up Rump’s mess in VA.
Sadly we are all suffering from Rump’s misinformation and mismanagement of the crisis.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Yep the world is ending...My My aren't you special..
In my best Drakie voice.....There, folks, is what passes for an intelligent response from the loyal opposition.
Thanks! Emulation is the greatest form of flattery. Your failed attempt to misappropriate my response is so cute, Rickie!
Gov. Northam's plan makes a whole lot more sense than Kemp's moronic willy-nilly, unilateral plan. Georgia's infection, hospitalization and death numbers will very likely go up from the anti-vaxxers and three-percenters getting their Ayn Rand-freak on while nobody else patronizes any of the establishments.
Need to bookmark this so it can be revisited. The projections have been so far off it is comical. Sure it sucks that people have died but to completely ruin thousands of peoples lives makes no sense.
Rickie wants to open everything back up so the spread of the virus can reach plague proportions and crash the economy even worse..... ruining/losing millions of people’s lives makes even less sense.
drakie is just happy the liquor store is open. If we are smart enough to get that done dont you think we can use our ingenuity in other places or do you just not care if people lose everything?
If the liquor stores were running their fingers through my hair or poking me with tattoo needles or rubbing their hands all over my body I’d say close them as well. But liquor stores are no more dangerous than grocery stores.
And having liquor stores open in VA cuts back on idiots like you breaking isolation and driving across state lines to get their booze. Which is what was seen in other states that tried.
Bookmark all you want...No one cares
lick a handrail
There, folks, is what passes for an intelligent response from the loyal opposition.
Nobody wonders why VA is now a blue state.
According to State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, this will take two years....wonder what the unemployment rate in Virginia will be like then...sigh!
Our Fuhrer has spoken and no easing of restrictions will be done until all small businesses are completely obliterated and have no chance of recovering. I feel so bad for all the small business owners in the Hopewell, Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Prince George area. Our main streets we're really starting to turn around and our cities getting cleaned up, but that will now be all ruined by the fascist Coonman, Baby Killer Governor. Virginia is a one size fits all state and no businesses will be allowed to open until Northern Virginia lets us.
You took the words right out of my mouth, Mr. Kavanaugh. Northam must have been a school teacher in another life because he reminds me of the educator who punishes the whole class when one student has misbehaved.
Same comment as Kavanaugh for you..You want to die then get on out there and take no precautions.....Otherwise STFU and stop spewing BS
I am 64 years old. Been out there the whole time.
You are part of the problem.
In my best Drakie voice.....There, folks, is what passes for an intelligent response from the loyal opposition.
Ah! The ever creativity-bereft conservative in his natural habitat.... plagiarizing the really good put downs.... just like Melania plagiarizing Hillary’s speeches.
The Covid-19 virus will determine when people will be allowed to return to work. get that in your head. We don't need people like you ranting that you want to re-open everything with no regard for the health and safety of the public be it the workers or the consumers. HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH.
And I am quite sure you have a pantry full of food.
And I am quite sure you have no idea what she has.
Just like Trump you bleat nonsense when reality intrudes....
Kavanaugh,
You want to die then get on out there and take no precautions.....Otherwise STFU and stop spewing BS
lick a handrail
There, folks, is what passes for an intelligent response from the loyal opposition.
"Fuhrer," Kavanaugh. Do you see people headed for concentration camps?
Well what do you know! Listening to medical professionals and ignoring Rump’s misinformation really does flatten the curve.
Now make sure you don’t cook yourself with UV rays or inject Lysol as Rump suggested yesterday.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/14/california-coronavirus-herd-immunity-early-spread-stanford-expert-interview
Yeah, lets listen to the doctors!
Better the doctors than the president-impeached who is suggesting you inject Lysol.
wrong again drakie. TDS!!!!!
Wrong? In what way?
“Lysol maker warns against internal use of disinfectants after Trump comments”
You better get a check on your own TDS, Rickie
Few of us are qualified to question the advice from health experts that our Governor is acting.
We need to get people back to work sooner rather than later. Having said that, it is prudent to support our Governor's actions in the interim.
I agree 100%
Lots of gibberish and nonsense from the Flu Klux Klan...No the governor did not make some secret flight.....Yes Trump is a failure....yes going back out and ignoring stay at home will kill people...No these idiots don't care...
We're very fortunate to have a Governor who is so highly intelligent in the medical field and who cares about life more than wealth. He knows what he's talking about. We need to follow and appreciate his direction as we struggle through this pandemic.
Throw that race card Hal! Its all you have.
Don’t worry, Hal. Rickie’s deck is a whole lotta’ cards short of a flush.
Infections and deaths increase and the cult of Rump wants to reopen and cause even MORE exposure and sickness?
I knew they were bad but I never realized they are a death cult.
Cases go up as our Blackface Governor violates his own directive to stay at home by catching a private plane to fly to N.C. beach area for a vacation! What a hypocrite!!
Fake news.
Here’s the fact check...
“ RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam has not left the state of Virginia since issuing the executive order requiring Virginians to stay at home, according to his spokesperson.
Using our Trust Index, 10 News investigated and found no evidence the governor has left the state.“
And here’s the REAL NEWS....
“‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“.
Fake "news" from Howard. What a liar!
And I assumed he knew what he's talking about. But I stand by my comment: The Governor deserves a vacation and he will surely be careful to avoid crowds which is what he's asking us to do.
Gwenn , understand the weather is great in Hades . A perfect vacation spot for the Governor !
Nope. The Gov is TELLING us to STAY HOME, not 'go on vacation but avoid crowds'.
You did say "private plane," right? He's doing his job and he's doing it well He deserves a vacation and I expect it'll be low key with meals prepared in a rented oceanfront home and not out in restaurants.
Dems are funny. First, We're all gonna die, then it's OK for the Gov to vacation. WHAT?? How many innocent lives will be put in jeopardy as Northam's travel team is brought out into our virus filled VA air? Have you no compassion for your fellow VAs? Or is it just the basic hypocrisy?
We have idiots in charge. Y hey they didn’t pass the SOL’e
You tell ‘em, Mr. Mensa!
Jim, what's the Mensa rate of RVA? They do well on those Sols and have for many years. Wish for me to enlighten you with figures?
Hey VCU I just expose your lie. And now you are exposed for a total fabrication of truth
Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, reported an 11.9% return net of fees for its $1.84 billion endowment for the year ended June 30, said a spokesman.
Annualized investment returns were 3.81% for three years, 7.15% for five years and 4.1% for 10 years.
A university can only spend the interest generated by the endowment, not the principle; and if portions of the endowment are restricted due to the instructions of the donor(s) then that interest can only be spent according to the donor(s)' instructions. You can't spend the principal.
University Of Richmond better shut up when I find this out Search Results
Featured snippet from the web
Among top local schools, the University of Richmond's endowment surpassed the $2 billion mark during 2013, reaching $2.02 billion for the year, up from $1.86 billion, according to the report.
Awwwwwww poor VCU question you better tell the truth how much does VCU have in endowments? Hey VCU I am exposing you for hiding so much money .... ha ha ha if the RTD would do their job they would disclose
Why? How much money do they have in endowments? No bailout for VCU they need to tap into their endowments funs first.
Not to fear, Ralph Northam, State Nanny, will dismiss the numbers, saying something like: 'Those numbers don't tell the whole story. We are in the midst of a Public Health Crisis. We aren't there yet. It could be months -- years even -- before we gradually start to reopen things. Data and science. Science and data. Data and data. Yors truly, Ralph KKK Blackface Northam.'
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9,000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
Contact tracing and testing those contacts, noting symptoms or lack thereof, gives a better idea of where we stand. Otherwise, extrapolating from the above numbers, 15% of the untested population would mean that 1,280,400 people have or will get it, and of those 6,358 will die. How many will actually show NO symptoms? According to the testing that was done of everyone on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, 60% or 768,240. That means over 3/4 of a million people in Virginia will be walking around infecting other people without realizing it.
You could open everything up tomorrow but you'd be condemning them to go out of business because they won't get the customers if the risk of infection is as bad as I just stated.
If you have nothing constructive to add, LD, I suggest you confine the griping to your circle of like-minded jerks via text messaging.
So by keeping the business closed insures it will survive? What kind of logic is that. And if this testing is the Most important thing to opening up the economy, why the heck has the testing numbers gone down not up. The RTD even states that the private labs still have capacity for testing that is not being used. My 88 year old mother is about to blow a gasket and said she would rather die than stay in isolation.
And most of the 56,735 tested were tested because they were considered high risk, Not a random sample but a specific group thought to possibly be positive. So the 15% you mention is suspect.
Duh! If you do less testing you are going to have less positive cases. By VA's criteria- stop testing and you will have no new cases.. With limited targeted testing the numbers being put on the board are meaningless.
If you want more reliable numbers to work with you have to widen your sample population. Statistics 101.
If businesses are closed, people are unemployed. Econ 101.
"In March, John McDaniel called Ohio's shutdown order of non-essential businesses "madness." A few days ago he died.
Now, we don't know the circumstances of how Mr. McDaniel contracted the virus, nor do we know if he took unnecessary and foolish risks. But we do know what he thought of the measures put in place to keep him and the rest of the public as safe as possible. And we all know people who have similar opinions to those that McDaniel expressed on social media. If there's any good to come from his death, let it be that people take those measures more seriously. They're there for a reason."
https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/man-who-called-ohios-lockdown-order
Virginia has approximately 8,536,000 population in 2019. If we have 9000 tested positive that means 9000 divided by 8,536,000 = .00105 or 1/10th of one percent tested positive.
And, if we have had 300 deaths, that would be 300 divided by 8,536,000 = .0000351 or basically 3/1000th of a percent.
If there is a math wiz out there please correct me.
And your point is?
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
You're using the wrong metric. The answer is we still have to test a considerably larger number of people to really know what's going on in Virginia, because if 15% of the population has it or gets it. we're talking about 1,280,400 people, of which 6,358 more people are going to die.
Oh no, how is Gov. Blackface going to keep us confined if the numbers start dropping?
What on earth would we do, Carole, if we didn't have your cogent contributions to the discussion?
So our mortality rate is 3% - TEN times higher than the rest of the world - or is it just that our state government can't get its act together to test enough people to make the numbers accurate. A large majority of CV-19 "victims" are completely asymptomatic and if testing is not carried out properly, then we will never qualify to stop the asinine lockdown.
Or perhaps Mr. Northam wants it that way?
LOL! Your dunce in the White House is responsible for the lack of testing. Get your head out of your behind.
Really? The President is responsible for VA test numbers lagging behind other states? And he’s responsible because........??? Our local paper interviewed 5 VA labs with tests waiting to be used.....1000’s! That’s not including others not interviewed and others out of state. There WAS a shortage early on......let’s deal with the present. And I understand that you CAN’T get your head out. If you actually looked at facts instead of liberal rhetoric, you’d probably implode.
Post a link to your source, Ken. I'm not going to just take your word for it.
Testing is a state responsibility. Dunce.
Testing is a state responsibility, but testing supplies are a federal responsibility. You can't use what you don't have, Genius. The companies manufacturing these test supplies cannot meet the demand and the current occupant of the White House has not been applying the Defense Production Act to its greatest effectiveness.
Bingo! Another article has interviewed 5 labs here in VA that are no where near capacity in testing, but Governor Worthless is complaining that the Feds won’t give him tests. When asked by the media....”we’re working on it.” They can’t report the limited statistics that they do have in a timely manner, much less the numbers from the increased testing to come. The previous poster did some math with present figures. The only correct figure is the death statistic. The number of infected Virginians is seven times the confirmed figures according the governor’s own commissioned study by UVA, lowering the morbidity rate even lower and the recovery much higher. I gave our governor a pass for weeks in an effort to be supportive and non partisan in a crisis, but not recognizing the ineptitude of our state’s leadership is just putting your head in the sand, or, as in the case of liberals, elsewhere.
Did the article post how many asymptomatic people who wanted to be tested were turned away? I'd like to know that number.
NY Gov. Cuomo has stated that the manufacturers of the tests haven't ramped up production. He's got 500 labs to process and the money to purchase the kits but the supply isn't there.
Sounds to me like there is a President* who isn't using the DPA effectively.
cuomo said it was his responsibility. sounds like you like to cherry pick.
Cuomo said it was his responsibility to get the testing done and the President's* responsibility to get the manufacturers to ramp up production of the testing kits. You're the one cherry-picking, Ricky.
The one thing they know about infections is that they are being UNDERreported due to the short supply of test kits.
And the poor job the VDH has done in reporting and performing its duties!
Drake, the fact that many people show little of no symptoms, and that many, MANY more people than originally thought infected are now being found to have antibodies, demonstrates that the Wuhan virus has been in certain parts of the country, California, for much longer than originally thought. Testing is what will allow Virginia identify and isolate those with the virus, and then, when the information becomes available and more clear, allow various regions to open back up...…..The problem, is that Virginia is way behind in testing, and it looks like our Governor, Ralph Blackface is going to wait for large scale testing to move forward, but his timetable is just far too long.
William, VDH has done an excellent job performing it’s duties considering the constraints put on it by the Rump administration’s mismanagement of the pandemic. Cases have gone unreported and undetected thanks to the lack of test kits which is thanks to Rump misleading the public.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Fake News Fred you admit outright that testing has been behind across the country. Nobody disagrees. It is because Rump failed the country in acquiring adequate tests.
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“.
The Governor’s timetable is right on track for the resources he has to work with.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.