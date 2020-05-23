The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state has 35,749 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 799 from the 34,950 reported Friday.
The 35,749 cases include 33,962 confirmed cases and 1,787 probable cases. Also, there are 1,159 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,123 confirmed and 36 probable. That's an increase of 23 from the 1,136 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (80.2%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.5%). The majority of deaths (77%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Virginia COVID-19 cases by age
|Age
|Total Cases
|% of Total Cases
|0-9
|846
|2.4
|10-19
|1703
|4.8
|20-29
|5393
|15.2
|30-39
|6526
|18.4
|40-49
|6581
|18.5
|50-59
|5912
|16.7
|60-69
|4042
|11.4
|70-79
|2106
|5.9
|80+
|2377
|6.7
Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group
|Age
|Total Deaths
|% of Total Deaths
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|0
|0
|20-29
|2
|0.2
|30-39
|8
|0.7
|40-49
|24
|2.1
|50-59
|61
|5.3
|60-69
|172
|14.9
|70-79
|289
|25
|80+
|602
|52
In the Richmond area, there are 3,835 cases: 1,411 in Henrico County; 1,193 in Chesterfield County, 979 in Richmond and 252 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 185 deaths attributed to the virus: 118 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 19 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,945 and 326 deaths.
VDH said there are 323 outbreaks in the state, 190 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 681, or 58.7%, of the state's 1,159 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
- Paul Whelan
1,000 new cases in a day! In VA alone. And people are declining to wear masks and social distance?
Natural selection at work.
Less deaths by guns ..... most likely due to folks staying at home, with not as many folks out for the guns to shoot at, with, or without mask.
Common sense at work. Period.
Spacy Peter arguing in favor of the evidence that gun control reduces gun deaths? Who would have thunk? But it’s true!
Annnnnd touchè!
Drake, if you think about it you got Tracy's point backwards. The evidence in his example says that to reduce "gun deaths" lock up people!
Wearing masks in public spaces should be a federal requirement.
"Today’s NY Times has a very interesting map, which “for the first time identifies counties with high rates of the underlying conditions that increase residents’ risk of becoming severely ill if they are infected with the coronavirus.” One major takeaway: “Large parts of the South and Appalachia are especially vulnerable.”
How about here in Virginia? Here are several of the counties that are at higher risk, due to high rates of those underlying conditions that are COVID-19 risk factors. Also note the correlation between income levels and health conditions.
Halifax County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $29,929, and the median income for a family was $37,845.”
Mecklenburg County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,380, and the median income for a family was $37,752.”
Brunswick County – “HIGHER” (42% obesity, 41% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,288, and the median income for a family was $38,354.”
Russell County – “HIGHER” (38% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $26,834, and the median income for a family was $31,491”
Henry County – “HIGHER” (34% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,816, and the median income for a family was $38,649.”
Charlotte County – “HIGHER (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,929, and the median income for a family was $34,830.”
Appomattox County – “HIGHER” (47% obesity, 36% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county is $36,507, and the median income for a family is $41,563.”
Buckingham County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 38% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $36,378.”
Amelia County – “HIGHER” (41% obesity, 37% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $40,252, and the median income for a family was $47,157.”
Nottoway County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $30,866, and the median income for a family was $39,625”
Southampton County – “HIGHER” (45% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,995, and the median income for a family was $41,324.”
Northampton County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,276, and the median income for a family was $35,034.”
Essex County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $37,395, and the median income for a family was $43,588.”
King and Queen County – “HIGHER” (52% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $35,941, and the median income for a family was $40,563.”
Lancaster County – “HIGHER” (31% obesity, 45% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,239, and the median income for a family was $42,957.”
Page County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,359, and the median income for a family was $39,005.”
https://bluevirginia.us/2020/05/which-virginia-counties-residents-are-at-higher-risk-for-becoming-severely-ill-if-they-are-infected-with-the-coronavirus
How many tests performed? Where is that number?
TDS!!!!!!!! LOL.
NPD!!!!!!! LOL
Wow, President Lysol sure missed the ball on this. Just like the many, many other times he passed misinformation.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
Well, what else would you expect from a pathological liar?
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”
1.14.20 The World Health Organization echoes China’s assessment: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.” This is five or six weeks after the first evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan.
1.18.20 Despite the fact that Wuhan doctors know the virus is contagious, city authorities allow 40,000 families to gather and share home-cooked food in a Lunar New Year banquet.
1.21.20 Dr Anthony Fauci, NIH - National Institute of Allergies & Infectious Diseases: “…..this is not a major threat to the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about.”
1.26.20 Dr Fauci: “The American people should not be worried or frightened by this. It’s a very, very low risk to the United States. It isn’t something that the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about.”
2.2.20 Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health: “Past epidemics prove fighting coronavirus with travel bans is a mistake.”
2.4.20 WHO (World Health Organization) said Trump is overreacting with his travel ban.
3.27.20 CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, later agreed with Dr. Fauci’s assessment, saying that at that time in January the information coming out of China suggested “they were pretty certain that this was not transmitted human to human.”
“Obviously that became corrected as they saw in the first three, four weeks in January that human to human spread was not only occurring, it’s actually, as I said, more infectious and I think that led to the situation that we’re in today. I think no one could have predicted how transmissible, how infectious this really is,” he added.
1.31.20 Joe Biden: “[N]ow [Trump’s] adding more countries to his list of who’s not welcome in America. It’s not who we are — and we’ll prove that when we beat Trump this November and end the ban.”
2.1.20 Joe Biden: “Yesterday, Donald Trump further diminished the United States in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban, placing new restrictions on the residents of six more nations that limit who is allowed to come to the United States.”
3.12.20 Joe Biden: “A wall will not stop the Coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe – or any part of the world will not stop it”
3.27.20 CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Joe Biden’s campaign said Friday the former vice president supports President Trump’s January 31 decision to ban foreign nationals who had been in China within the previous 14 days from entering the United States.”
2.14.20 Bill DeBlasio: “This should not stop you….from going to Chinatown & going out to eat”
3.3.20 Bill de Blasio: “Since I am encouraging New Yorkers to go on with their lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see “The Traitor”@ FilmLinc. If the “the Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film.”
3.13.20 Bill DeBlasio: “We want people to still to go on about their lives.”
1.29.20 BuzzFeed News: “Don’t worry about the coronavirus. Worry about the flu”
1.31.20 VOX Media: “is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No.”
2.1.20 Washington Post, Lenny Bernstein, Reporter covering Health & Medicine: “Get a grippe, America. The flu is a much bigger threat than coronavirus, for now.”
2.7.20 Daily Beast: “Coronavirus, with zero American fatalities, is dominating headlines, while the flu is the real threat”
3.4.20 CNN Anderson Cooper: “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.”
