The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state has 35,749 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 799 from the 34,950 reported Friday.

The 35,749 cases include 33,962 confirmed cases and 1,787 probable cases. Also, there are 1,159 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,123 confirmed and 36 probable. That's an increase of 23 from the 1,136 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80.2%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.5%). The majority of deaths (77%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 846 2.4
10-19 1703 4.8
20-29 5393 15.2
30-39 6526 18.4
40-49 6581 18.5
50-59 5912 16.7
60-69 4042 11.4
70-79 2106 5.9
80+ 2377 6.7

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 2 0.2
30-39 8 0.7
40-49 24 2.1
50-59 61 5.3
60-69 172 14.9
70-79 289 25
80+ 602 52

In the Richmond area, there are 3,835 cases: 1,411 in Henrico County; 1,193 in Chesterfield County, 979 in Richmond and 252 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 185 deaths attributed to the virus: 118 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 19 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,945 and 326 deaths.

VDH said there are 323 outbreaks in the state, 190 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 681, or 58.7%, of the state's 1,159 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/

- Paul Whelan

 

