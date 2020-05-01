We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 16,901 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 1,055 over the 15,846 reported Thursday.

The 16,901 cases included 16,109 confirmed cases and 792 probable cases. Also, there are 581 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 572 confirmed and 9 probable. That's an increase of 29 total deaths from the 552 reported Thursday.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 105,648 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,416 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 1,951 cases: 898 in Henrico County, 557 in Chesterfield County, 364 in Richmond and 132 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 153 deaths attributed to the virus: 102 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 15 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,897 and 137 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM THURSDAY

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 885, deaths up by 30

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 15,846 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 885 over the 14,961 reported Wednesday.

The 15,846 cases included 15,180 confirmed cases and 666 probable cases. Also, there are 552 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 543 confirmed and 9 probable. That's an increase of 30 total deaths from the 522 reported Wednesday

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 90,843 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,322 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 1,864 cases: 876 in Henrico County, 531 in Chesterfield County, 339 in Richmond and 118 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 144 deaths attributed to the virus: 100 in Henrico, 20 in Chesterfield, 15 in Richmond and 9 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,611 and 134 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

Nearly 15,000 COVID-19 cases in Virginia; 140 deaths in Richmond area with 98 in Henrico

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 14,961 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 622 over the 14,339 reported Tuesday.

The 14,961 cases included 14,328 confirmed cases and 633 probable cases. Also, there are 522 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 513 confirmed and 9 probable.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 85,307 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,259 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond areas, there are 1,783 cases: 846 in Henrico County, 501 in Chesterfield County, 323 in Richmond and 113 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 140 deaths attributed to the virus: 98 in Henrico, 19 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 9 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,448 and 124 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

