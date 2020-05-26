The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 39,342 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,615 from the 37,727 reported Monday.
The jump in cases comes a day after an increase of 1,483 cases. A note on the VDH website on Monday said its disease reporting system was down for maintenance Sunday and data reported during that time were added to Monday's numbers.
The 39,342 cases reported Tuesday include 37,440 confirmed cases and 1,902 probable cases. Also, there are 1,236 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,175 confirmed and 61 probable. That's an increase of 28 from the 1,208 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (80.1%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (77.4%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Virginia COVID-19 cases by age
|Age
|Total Cases
|% of Total Cases
|0-9
|1006
|2.6
|10-19
|1969
|5
|20-29
|6085
|15.6
|30-39
|7209
|18.5
|40-49
|7241
|18.5
|50-59
|6403
|16.4
|60-69
|4350
|11.1
|70-79
|2262
|5.8
|80+
|2514
|6.4
Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group
|Age
|Total Deaths
|% of Total Deaths
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|0
|0
|20-29
|2
|0.2
|30-39
|8
|0.6
|40-49
|26
|2.1
|50-59
|67
|5.4
|60-69
|184
|14.9
|70-79
|310
|25.7
|80+
|638
|51.7
In the Richmond area, there are 4,149 cases: 1,546 in Henrico County; 1,213 in Chesterfield County, 1,089 in Richmond and 301 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 189 deaths attributed to the virus: 118 in Henrico, 32 in Chesterfield, 20 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 9,839 and 340 deaths.
VDH said there are 325 outbreaks in the state, 190 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 708 of the state's 1,236 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.
- Paul Whelan
NEWS FROM MONDAY
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 37,727
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that due to its disease reporting system being down Saturday, COVID-19 data from the weekend was added to today’s report, resulting in numbers reflecting an increase of 14,621 tests and a 1,483 jump in cases. This brings the total number of cases to 37,727.
Of those, 35,890 are confirmed and 1,837 are probable. Total deaths reached 1,208, an increase of 37 deaths from Sunday.
From the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia, 256,913 COVID-19 tests have been administered. A total of 289,579 tests have been conducted, including antibody testing, which records a person’s potential for immunity.
Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,376 people are currently hospitalized and 5,145 total have been hospitalized and discharged. More than 4,500 beds are available and ventilator use remains at 21%. There are 324 total outbreaks, with long-term care facilities making up nearly 60% of them. They also account for 57.8% of total deaths.
The age group of 30 to 59 accounts for 53.5% of cases, while ages 50 to 80-plus make up 72.4% of hospitalizations in Virginia. More than half of all deaths are in the 80-plus group.
VDH also reported two cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and zero deaths.
Hispanic Virginians represent 47.8% of the state’s cases, according to existing ethnicity data. Black Virginians make up 21.3% of cases by race.
The ethnicity and race are not reported for many of the state’s cases. Percentages from the VDH are calculated by removing the unreported cases from total case count.
Local COVID-19 numbers
Richmond has 1,040 cases, 134 hospitalizations and 20 deaths. About 60% are in the 20-49 age group.
Hispanics represent almost 50% of cases in Richmond but 30.6% of hospitalizations and 10.5% of deaths. Black Richmond residents represent 43.2% of cases but almost 60% of hospitalizations and 80% of deaths.
Henrico County has 1,492 cases, 177 hospitalizations and 118 deaths, 58 of which were in the 80-plus group. Black residents accounted for 43.9% of cases, 52.8% of hospitalizations and 43.1% of deaths. Hispanic residents in Henrico represent 14.7% of cases, 9.5% of hospitalizations and 3.1% of deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District had 1,312 cases, 76 hospitalizations and 38 deaths. Age groups 30-59 make up almost 54% of cases. Hispanic residents are about 40% of cases, 13.3% of hospitalizations and zero deaths. Black residents make up 31.5% of cases, 47.9% of hospitalizations and 24.1% of deaths.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
- Sabrina Moreno
Come on Virginia. We need to stop these 1,000+ daily increases. Do your part, please. I wish RTD would chart the daily number of increases by locality, either in number or percentage.
1,000 new cases in a day! In VA alone. And people are declining to wear masks and social distance?
Natural selection at work.
Less deaths by guns ..... most likely due to folks staying at home, with not as many folks out for the guns to shoot at, with, or without mask.
Common sense at work. Period.
Spacy Peter arguing in favor of the evidence that gun control reduces gun deaths? Who would have thunk? But it’s true!
Annnnnd touchè!
Drake, if you think about it you got Tracy's point backwards. The evidence in his example says that to reduce "gun deaths" lock up people!
Wearing masks in public spaces should be a federal requirement.
"Today’s NY Times has a very interesting map, which “for the first time identifies counties with high rates of the underlying conditions that increase residents’ risk of becoming severely ill if they are infected with the coronavirus.” One major takeaway: “Large parts of the South and Appalachia are especially vulnerable.”
How about here in Virginia? Here are several of the counties that are at higher risk, due to high rates of those underlying conditions that are COVID-19 risk factors. Also note the correlation between income levels and health conditions.
Halifax County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $29,929, and the median income for a family was $37,845.”
Mecklenburg County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,380, and the median income for a family was $37,752.”
Brunswick County – “HIGHER” (42% obesity, 41% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,288, and the median income for a family was $38,354.”
Russell County – “HIGHER” (38% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $26,834, and the median income for a family was $31,491”
Henry County – “HIGHER” (34% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,816, and the median income for a family was $38,649.”
Charlotte County – “HIGHER (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,929, and the median income for a family was $34,830.”
Appomattox County – “HIGHER” (47% obesity, 36% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county is $36,507, and the median income for a family is $41,563.”
Buckingham County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 38% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $36,378.”
Amelia County – “HIGHER” (41% obesity, 37% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $40,252, and the median income for a family was $47,157.”
Nottoway County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $30,866, and the median income for a family was $39,625”
Southampton County – “HIGHER” (45% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,995, and the median income for a family was $41,324.”
Northampton County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,276, and the median income for a family was $35,034.”
Essex County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $37,395, and the median income for a family was $43,588.”
King and Queen County – “HIGHER” (52% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $35,941, and the median income for a family was $40,563.”
Lancaster County – “HIGHER” (31% obesity, 45% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,239, and the median income for a family was $42,957.”
Page County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,359, and the median income for a family was $39,005.”
https://bluevirginia.us/2020/05/which-virginia-counties-residents-are-at-higher-risk-for-becoming-severely-ill-if-they-are-infected-with-the-coronavirus
How many tests performed? Where is that number?
TDS!!!!!!!! LOL.
NPD!!!!!!! LOL
Wow, President Lysol sure missed the ball on this. Just like the many, many other times he passed misinformation.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
Well, what else would you expect from a pathological liar?
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”
1.14.20 The World Health Organization echoes China’s assessment: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.” This is five or six weeks after the first evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan.
1.18.20 Despite the fact that Wuhan doctors know the virus is contagious, city authorities allow 40,000 families to gather and share home-cooked food in a Lunar New Year banquet.
1.21.20 Dr Anthony Fauci, NIH - National Institute of Allergies & Infectious Diseases: “…..this is not a major threat to the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about.”
1.26.20 Dr Fauci: “The American people should not be worried or frightened by this. It’s a very, very low risk to the United States. It isn’t something that the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about.”
2.2.20 Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health: “Past epidemics prove fighting coronavirus with travel bans is a mistake.”
2.4.20 WHO (World Health Organization) said Trump is overreacting with his travel ban.
3.27.20 CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, later agreed with Dr. Fauci’s assessment, saying that at that time in January the information coming out of China suggested “they were pretty certain that this was not transmitted human to human.”
“Obviously that became corrected as they saw in the first three, four weeks in January that human to human spread was not only occurring, it’s actually, as I said, more infectious and I think that led to the situation that we’re in today. I think no one could have predicted how transmissible, how infectious this really is,” he added.
1.31.20 Joe Biden: “[N]ow [Trump’s] adding more countries to his list of who’s not welcome in America. It’s not who we are — and we’ll prove that when we beat Trump this November and end the ban.”
2.1.20 Joe Biden: “Yesterday, Donald Trump further diminished the United States in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban, placing new restrictions on the residents of six more nations that limit who is allowed to come to the United States.”
3.12.20 Joe Biden: “A wall will not stop the Coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe – or any part of the world will not stop it”
3.27.20 CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Joe Biden’s campaign said Friday the former vice president supports President Trump’s January 31 decision to ban foreign nationals who had been in China within the previous 14 days from entering the United States.”
2.14.20 Bill DeBlasio: “This should not stop you….from going to Chinatown & going out to eat”
3.3.20 Bill de Blasio: “Since I am encouraging New Yorkers to go on with their lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see “The Traitor”@ FilmLinc. If the “the Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film.”
3.13.20 Bill DeBlasio: “We want people to still to go on about their lives.”
1.29.20 BuzzFeed News: “Don’t worry about the coronavirus. Worry about the flu”
1.31.20 VOX Media: “is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No.”
2.1.20 Washington Post, Lenny Bernstein, Reporter covering Health & Medicine: “Get a grippe, America. The flu is a much bigger threat than coronavirus, for now.”
2.7.20 Daily Beast: “Coronavirus, with zero American fatalities, is dominating headlines, while the flu is the real threat”
3.4.20 CNN Anderson Cooper: “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.”
