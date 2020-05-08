We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 22,342 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 772 over the 21,570 reported Thursday.

The 22,342 cases include 21,274 confirmed cases and 1,068 probable cases. Also, there are 812 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 787 confirmed and 25 probable. That's an increase of 23 total deaths from the 789 reported Thursday.

In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 143,220 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,059 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,422 cases: 1,032 in Henrico County, 741 in Chesterfield County, 494 in Richmond and 155 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 169 deaths attributed to the virus: 110 in Henrico, 26 in Chesterfield, 18 in Richmond and 15 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 5,338 and 227 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.

VDH said there are 260 outbreaks in the state, 150 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 470 of the state's 812 deaths attributed to the virus.

VDH data broke down statewide cases by age group:

- 0-9; 377 cases; 1.7%

- 10-19; 776 cases; 3.5%

- 20-29; 3,078 cases; 13.8%

- 30-39; 3,853 cases; 17.3%

- 40-49; 4,078 cases; 18.3%

- 50-59; 3,897 cases; 17.5%

- 60-69; 2,820 cases; 12.7%

- 70-79; 1,580 cases; 7.1%

- 80+; 1,811 cases; 8.1%

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM THURSDAY

Virginia COVID-19 cases hit 21,570; deaths up to 769

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 21,570 COVID-19 cases and 769 deaths.

The website where the VDH shares statewide figures on COVID-19 cases and deaths did not update Wednesday.

“The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting,” said a note posted on the website.

Thursday's numbers showed an increase of 1,314 cases and 56 deaths in the two days since Tuesday.

The 21,570 cases include 20,537 confirmed cases and 1,033 probable cases. The 769 COVID-19 deaths include 745 confirmed and 24 probable.

In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 136,558 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 2,995 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,359 cases: 1,025 in Henrico County, 707 in Chesterfield County, 473 in Richmond and 154 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 167 deaths attributed to the virus: 109 in Henrico, 26 in Chesterfield, 17 in Richmond and 15 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 5,045 and 211 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.

VDH said there are 257 outbreaks in the state, 150 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 452 of the state's 769 deaths attributed to the virus.

VDH data broke down cases by age group:

- 0-9; 365 cases; 1.7%

- 10-19; 747 cases; 3.5%

- 20-29; 2,952 cases; 13.7%

- 30-39; 3,704 cases; 17.2%

- 40-49; 3,942 cases; 18.3%

- 50-59; 3,804 cases; 17.6%

- 60-69; 2,743 cases; 12.7%

- 70-79; 1,542 cases; 7.2%

- 80+; 1,756 cases; 8.1%

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

