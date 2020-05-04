We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state has 19,492 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 821 over the 18,671 reported Sunday.

The 19,492 cases include 18,640 confirmed cases and 852 probable cases. Also, there are 684 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 662 confirmed and 22 probable. That's an increase of 24 total deaths from the 660 reported Sunday.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 122,788 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,700 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,125 cases: 964 in Henrico County, 601 in Chesterfield County, 419 in Richmond and 141 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 157 deaths attributed to the virus: 105 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,615 and 198 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM SUNDAY

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 940; deaths up by 44

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state has 18,671 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 940 over the 17,731 reported Saturday.

The 18,671 cases include 17,873 confirmed cases and 798 probable cases. Also, there are 660 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 644 confirmed and 16 probable. That's an increase of 44 total deaths from the 616 reported Saturday.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 119,065 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,627 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,095 cases: 954 in Henrico County, 601 in Chesterfield County, 403 in Richmond and 137 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 157 deaths attributed to the virus: 105 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,340 and 184 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County borders Kentucky; Bath and Bland border West Virginia.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

Maggie Walker students to launch online classes for elementary school-aged children As the COVID-19 pandemic upended the lives of schoolchildren across the country, a group of …

Faith-inspired activist organizes prayer and gospel service for battered Canterbury community Making sure her “I love Jesus” face mask and tiny tambourine with her name and phone number …

Richmond-area artist sketches portraits of fighters during a pandemic: COVID-19 survivors Alfonso Pérez Acosta waits until the house is quiet to pick up the stylus. He peeks toward t…

NEWS FROM SATURDAY

Virginia receiving three decontamination systems that can sterilize 240,000 PPE items a day

Virginia is receiving three decontamination systems that can sterilize 240,000 units of personal protective equipment a day for reuse, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Saturday.

N95 masks can sustain up to 20 of these decontamination cycles without it affecting their quality, according to a release from the governor's office.

The three systems are being installed on Virginia Tech's campus, a warehouse site in Hampton Roads and at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

These systems will not cost taxpayers for the first six months of use and are funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency until then. Health care providers will also not be charged for using its services.

“An ongoing, stable supply of PPE is key to moving Virginia forward from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “This innovative new technology will extend the life of critical PPE like N95 masks, giving our medical facilities and first responders greater access to much-needed supplies and helping the Commonwealth manage our resources amid a nationwide shortage.”

The Virginia Emergency Support Team is in the process of establishing steps so PPE is picked up and returned to the facility where it belongs.

- Sabrina Moreno

Remdesivir effective against COVID-19 in VCU clinical trials

Antiviral drug remdesivir was shown to be effective in treating COVID-19 in clinical trials at VCU Health, findings that coincide with 179 other medical investigations around the country.

On Friday, the FDA issued an emergency-use authorization for the drug, citing enough evidence to believe remdesivir's benefits outweigh potential side effects, which could include inflammation of the liver, low blood pressure, nausea and sweating.

There are currently no other approved or available treatments, and the drug still needs FDA approval.

To qualify for the trial, patients were required to have severe enough symptoms such as reduced oxygen levels and pneumonia. Within the study's 28-day time frame, 55% to 65% of people recovered and the mortality rate was 8-11%.

In a news release Friday evening, Arun Sanyal, a VCU Health liver specialist, said scientists have learned significantly about the disease in just a month.

"When a patient comes in, we can actually tell them this is the drug, this is how it works and this is how effective it is — which we couldn't do a month ago," Sanyal said.

The drug's maker and pharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences, said Friday that it's donating the existing supply of the drug - 1.5 million individual doses - which could cover 140,000 treatment courses.

- Sabrina Moreno

Virginia COVID-19 cases up to 17,731; Richmond area cases exceed 2,000

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state has 17,731 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 803 over the 16,901 reported Friday.

The 17,731 cases include 16,979 confirmed cases and 752 probable cases. Also, there are 616 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 607 confirmed and 9 probable. That's an increase of 35 total deaths from the 581 reported Friday.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 112,450 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,519 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,034 cases: 926 in Henrico County, 593 in Chesterfield County, 382 in Richmond and 133 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 155 deaths attributed to the virus: 104 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 11 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,046 and 153 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan