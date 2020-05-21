The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 34,137 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,229 from the 32,908 reported Wednesday.
But VDH figures also show the 7-day moving average for coronavirus cases has been trending downward in May.
The 34,137 cases reported Thursday include 32,428 confirmed cases and 1,709 probable cases. Also, there are 1,099 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,064 confirmed and 35 probable. That's an increase of 25 from the 1,074 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (80.1%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.9%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Virginia COVID-19 cases by age
|Age
|Total Cases
|% of Total Cases
|0-9
|785
|2.3
|10-19
|1591
|4.7
|20-29
|5067
|14.9
|30-39
|6208
|18.3
|40-49
|6299
|18.6
|50-59
|5689
|16.8
|60-69
|3896
|11.5
|70-79
|2056
|6.1
|80+
|2264
|6.8
Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group
|Age
|Total Deaths
|% of Total Deaths
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|0
|0
|20-29
|2
|0.2
|30-39
|7
|0.6
|40-49
|23
|2.1
|50-59
|54
|4.9
|60-69
|168
|15.3
|70-79
|271
|24.7
|80+
|573
|52.2
In the Richmond area, there are 3,603 cases: 1,339 in Henrico County; 1,132 in Chesterfield County, 888 in Richmond and 244 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 182 deaths attributed to the virus: 114 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 20 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,580 and 309 deaths.
VDH said there are 314 outbreaks in the state, 186 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 654, or 59.5%, of the state's 1,099 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 763, but 7-day average trending down since start of May
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 32,908 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 763 from the 32,145 reported Tuesday.
But as the case numbers climb, VDH figures show the 7-day moving average has been on a downward trend since the start of May.
The 32,908 cases include 31,247 confirmed cases and 1,661 probable cases. Also, there are 1,074 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,040 confirmed and 34 probable. That's an increase of 33 from the 1,041 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 3,494 cases: 1,321 in Henrico County; 1,100 in Chesterfield County, 835 in Richmond and 238 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 181 deaths attributed to the virus: 114 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 19 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover. This is the same number of deaths reported for the region on Tuesday.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,163 and 302 deaths.
VDH said there are 311 outbreaks in the state, 184 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 636 of the state's 1,074 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
NEWS FROM TUESDAY
Child with Virginia's first case of inflammatory disease is discharged
A child diagnosed with a rare inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19 has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home, the Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday afternoon.
The child was the first patient in Virginia to be diagnosed with what's called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a new illness found in children and teens weeks after contracting COVID-19. It can result in organ failure.
The case was diagnosed in Northern Virginia in the Fairfax Health District. It is the only MIS-C case reported in Virginia so far, as dozens of cases tally up around the country, particularly in New York City.
To protect the patient’s privacy, VDH declined to release further details about the case.
VDH said that symptoms of MIS-C include “fever lasting several days ... irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.”
The illness can result in organ damage and failure, including to the heart.
“I urge all health care providers in Virginia to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department by the most rapid means,” state Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said in a statement. “All Virginians should take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate.”
Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old.
COVID-19 testing events in Goochland and Tri-Cities
Two local health districts will be holding COVID-19 testing events in the coming weeks.
The Crater Health District – which serves Dinwiddie County, Emporia, Greensville County, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George County, Surry County and Sussex County – will offer testing at seven different sites over the course of seven days starting this Saturday, the district said in a news release Tuesday.
Testing will be by appointment only for those who meet one of these pre-screening requirements: persons 5 or older with COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, women who are pregnant, people with underlying health conditions that put them at risk, people over age 65, or anyone who works in a congregate setting.
Residents can register by calling the heath district's main number (804) 863-1652 (option 1) starting four days prior to each event.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates at these locations:
• Saturday, May 23, Petersburg Sports Complex 100 Ballpark Road, Petersburg
• Sunday, May 24, JEJ Moore School 11455 Prince George Drive, Disputanta in Prince George County
• Tuesday, May 26, Sports Complex - 5850 R. B. Pamplin Drive, Sutherland in Dinwiddie County
• Wednesday, May 27, Sussex Middle School 21356 Sussex Drive, Stony Creek in Sussex County
• Thursday, May 28, Recreation Center 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry County
• Friday, May 29, Washington Park, 750 Dry Bread Road, Emporia
• Saturday, May 30, Hopewell High School, 400 South Mesa Drive, Hopewell
Also, the Chickahominy Health District is holding a testing event on Thursday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex at 2748 Dogtown Road in Goochland County.
County residents should call the district's COVID-19 hotline – (804) 365-3340 – to be screened and pre-registered.
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,005
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 32,145 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,005 over the 31,140 reported Monday.
The 32,145 cases include 30,539 confirmed cases and 1,606 probable cases. Also, there are 1,041 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,007 confirmed and 34 probable. That's an increase of 27 from the 1,014 reported Monday.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 3,385 cases: 1,299 in Henrico County; 1,043 in Chesterfield County, 811 in Richmond and 232 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 181 deaths attributed to the virus: 114 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 19 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,020 and 292 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.
VDH said there are 307 outbreaks in the state, 183 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 614 of the state's 1,041 deaths attributed to the virus.
VDH data broke down statewide cases by age group, number of cases and the percentage of total cases:
- 0-9; 727 cases; 2.3%
- 10-19; 1,451 cases; 4.5%
- 20-29; 4,728 cases; 14.8%
- 30-39; 5,814 cases; 18.2%
- 40-49; 5,944 cases; 18.6%
- 50-59; 5,384 cases; 16.8%
- 60-69; 3,720 cases; 11.6%
- 70-79; 1,977 cases; 6.2%
- 80+; 2,235 cases; 7%
VDH data also broke down statewide deaths by age group, number of deaths and percentage of total deaths:
- 0-9; 0 deaths; 0%
- 10-19; 0 deaths; 0%
- 20-29; 2 deaths; 0.2%
- 30-39; 7 deaths; 0.7%
- 40-49; 22 deaths; 2.1%
- 50-59; 54 deaths; 5.2%
- 60-69; 162 deaths; 15.6%
- 70-79; 249 deaths; 23.9%
- 80+; 544 deaths; 52.3%
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
(9) comments
1,000 new cases in a day! In VA alone. And people are declining to wear masks and social distance?
Natural selection at work.
Less deaths by guns ..... most likely due to folks staying at home, with not as many folks out for the guns to shoot at, with, or without mask.
Common sense at work. Period.
Spacy Peter arguing in favor of the evidence that gun control reduces gun deaths? Who would have thunk? But it’s true!
Annnnnd touchè!
Drake, if you think about it you got Tracy's point backwards. The evidence in his example says that to reduce "gun deaths" lock up people!
"Today’s NY Times has a very interesting map, which “for the first time identifies counties with high rates of the underlying conditions that increase residents’ risk of becoming severely ill if they are infected with the coronavirus.” One major takeaway: “Large parts of the South and Appalachia are especially vulnerable.”
How about here in Virginia? Here are several of the counties that are at higher risk, due to high rates of those underlying conditions that are COVID-19 risk factors. Also note the correlation between income levels and health conditions.
Halifax County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $29,929, and the median income for a family was $37,845.”
Mecklenburg County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,380, and the median income for a family was $37,752.”
Brunswick County – “HIGHER” (42% obesity, 41% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,288, and the median income for a family was $38,354.”
Russell County – “HIGHER” (38% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $26,834, and the median income for a family was $31,491”
Henry County – “HIGHER” (34% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,816, and the median income for a family was $38,649.”
Charlotte County – “HIGHER (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,929, and the median income for a family was $34,830.”
Appomattox County – “HIGHER” (47% obesity, 36% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county is $36,507, and the median income for a family is $41,563.”
Buckingham County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 38% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $36,378.”
Amelia County – “HIGHER” (41% obesity, 37% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $40,252, and the median income for a family was $47,157.”
Nottoway County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $30,866, and the median income for a family was $39,625”
Southampton County – “HIGHER” (45% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,995, and the median income for a family was $41,324.”
Northampton County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,276, and the median income for a family was $35,034.”
Essex County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $37,395, and the median income for a family was $43,588.”
King and Queen County – “HIGHER” (52% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $35,941, and the median income for a family was $40,563.”
Lancaster County – “HIGHER” (31% obesity, 45% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,239, and the median income for a family was $42,957.”
Page County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,359, and the median income for a family was $39,005.”
https://bluevirginia.us/2020/05/which-virginia-counties-residents-are-at-higher-risk-for-becoming-severely-ill-if-they-are-infected-with-the-coronavirus
How many tests performed? Where is that number?
TDS!!!!!!!! LOL.
NPD!!!!!!! LOL
Wow, President Lysol sure missed the ball on this. Just like the many, many other times he passed misinformation.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
Well, what else would you expect from a pathological liar?
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”
