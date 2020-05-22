The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 34,950 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 813 from the 34,137 reported Thursday.
The 34,950 cases reported Friday include 33,208 confirmed cases and 1,740 probable cases. Also, there are 1,136 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,100 confirmed and 36 probable. That's an increase of 37 from the 1,099 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (80.3%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (77%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Virginia COVID-19 cases by age
|Age
|Total Cases
|% of Total Cases
|0-9
|808
|2.3
|10-19
|1638
|4.7
|20-29
|5231
|15.1
|30-39
|6373
|18.4
|40-49
|6454
|18.6
|50-59
|5805
|16.7
|60-69
|3977
|11.5
|70-79
|2074
|6
|80+
|2344
|6.8
Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group
|Age
|Total Deaths
|% of Total Deaths
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|0
|0
|20-29
|2
|0.2
|30-39
|8
|0.7
|40-49
|23
|2
|50-59
|58
|5.1
|60-69
|170
|15
|70-79
|283
|24.9
|80+
|591
|52.1
In the Richmond area, there are 3,707 cases: 1,375 in Henrico County; 1,152 in Chesterfield County, 934 in Richmond and 246 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 185 deaths attributed to the virus: 117 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 20 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,734 and 321 deaths.
VDH said there are 320 outbreaks in the state, 188 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 667, or 58.7%, of the state's 1,136 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.
- Paul Whelan
NEWS FROM THURSDAY
Virginia COVID-19 cases jump by 1,229; while 7-day average trending downward in May
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 34,137 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,229 from the 32,908 reported Wednesday.
But VDH figures also show the 7-day moving average for coronavirus cases has been trending downward in May.
The 34,137 cases reported Thursday include 32,428 confirmed cases and 1,709 probable cases. Also, there are 1,099 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,064 confirmed and 35 probable. That's an increase of 25 from the 1,074 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (80.1%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.9%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
In the Richmond area, there are 3,603 cases: 1,339 in Henrico County; 1,132 in Chesterfield County, 888 in Richmond and 244 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 182 deaths attributed to the virus: 114 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 20 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,580 and 309 deaths.
VDH said there are 314 outbreaks in the state, 186 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 654, or 59.5%, of the state's 1,099 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 763, but 7-day average trending down since start of May
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 32,908 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 763 from the 32,145 reported Tuesday.
But as the case numbers climb, VDH figures show the 7-day moving average has been on a downward trend since the start of May.
The 32,908 cases include 31,247 confirmed cases and 1,661 probable cases. Also, there are 1,074 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,040 confirmed and 34 probable. That's an increase of 33 from the 1,041 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 3,494 cases: 1,321 in Henrico County; 1,100 in Chesterfield County, 835 in Richmond and 238 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 181 deaths attributed to the virus: 114 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 19 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover. This is the same number of deaths reported for the region on Tuesday.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,163 and 302 deaths.
VDH said there are 311 outbreaks in the state, 184 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 636 of the state's 1,074 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
1,000 new cases in a day! In VA alone. And people are declining to wear masks and social distance?
Natural selection at work.
Less deaths by guns ..... most likely due to folks staying at home, with not as many folks out for the guns to shoot at, with, or without mask.
Common sense at work. Period.
Spacy Peter arguing in favor of the evidence that gun control reduces gun deaths? Who would have thunk? But it’s true!
Annnnnd touchè!
Drake, if you think about it you got Tracy's point backwards. The evidence in his example says that to reduce "gun deaths" lock up people!
Wearing masks in public spaces should be a federal requirement.
"Today’s NY Times has a very interesting map, which “for the first time identifies counties with high rates of the underlying conditions that increase residents’ risk of becoming severely ill if they are infected with the coronavirus.” One major takeaway: “Large parts of the South and Appalachia are especially vulnerable.”
How about here in Virginia? Here are several of the counties that are at higher risk, due to high rates of those underlying conditions that are COVID-19 risk factors. Also note the correlation between income levels and health conditions.
Halifax County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $29,929, and the median income for a family was $37,845.”
Mecklenburg County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,380, and the median income for a family was $37,752.”
Brunswick County – “HIGHER” (42% obesity, 41% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,288, and the median income for a family was $38,354.”
Russell County – “HIGHER” (38% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $26,834, and the median income for a family was $31,491”
Henry County – “HIGHER” (34% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,816, and the median income for a family was $38,649.”
Charlotte County – “HIGHER (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,929, and the median income for a family was $34,830.”
Appomattox County – “HIGHER” (47% obesity, 36% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county is $36,507, and the median income for a family is $41,563.”
Buckingham County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 38% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $36,378.”
Amelia County – “HIGHER” (41% obesity, 37% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $40,252, and the median income for a family was $47,157.”
Nottoway County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $30,866, and the median income for a family was $39,625”
Southampton County – “HIGHER” (45% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,995, and the median income for a family was $41,324.”
Northampton County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,276, and the median income for a family was $35,034.”
Essex County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $37,395, and the median income for a family was $43,588.”
King and Queen County – “HIGHER” (52% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $35,941, and the median income for a family was $40,563.”
Lancaster County – “HIGHER” (31% obesity, 45% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,239, and the median income for a family was $42,957.”
Page County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,359, and the median income for a family was $39,005.”
https://bluevirginia.us/2020/05/which-virginia-counties-residents-are-at-higher-risk-for-becoming-severely-ill-if-they-are-infected-with-the-coronavirus
How many tests performed? Where is that number?
TDS!!!!!!!! LOL.
NPD!!!!!!! LOL
Wow, President Lysol sure missed the ball on this. Just like the many, many other times he passed misinformation.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
Well, what else would you expect from a pathological liar?
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.