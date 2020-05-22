covid deaths in virginia

A screenshot of the Virginia Department of Health website shows a map of COVID-19 deaths in the state as of May 21, 2020.

 VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 34,950 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 813 from the 34,137 reported Thursday.

The 34,950 cases reported Friday include 33,208 confirmed cases and 1,740 probable cases. Also, there are 1,136 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,100 confirmed and 36 probable. That's an increase of 37 from the 1,099 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80.3%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (77%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 808 2.3
10-19 1638 4.7
20-29 5231 15.1
30-39 6373 18.4
40-49 6454 18.6
50-59 5805 16.7
60-69 3977 11.5
70-79 2074 6
80+ 2344 6.8

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 2 0.2
30-39 8 0.7
40-49 23 2
50-59 58 5.1
60-69 170 15
70-79 283 24.9
80+ 591 52.1

In the Richmond area, there are 3,707 cases: 1,375 in Henrico County; 1,152 in Chesterfield County, 934 in Richmond and 246 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 185 deaths attributed to the virus: 117 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 20 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover. 

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,734 and 321 deaths.

VDH said there are 320 outbreaks in the state, 188 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 667, or 58.7%, of the state's 1,136 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM THURSDAY

7 day average

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's website on May 21 shows a graph depicting the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, including the 7-day moving average that has shown a downward trend in May.

Virginia COVID-19 cases jump by 1,229; while 7-day average trending downward in May

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 34,137 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,229 from the 32,908 reported Wednesday.

But VDH figures also show the 7-day moving average for coronavirus cases has been trending downward in May.

The 34,137 cases reported Thursday include 32,428 confirmed cases and 1,709 probable cases. Also, there are 1,099 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,064 confirmed and 35 probable. That's an increase of 25 from the 1,074 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80.1%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.9%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

In the Richmond area, there are 3,603 cases: 1,339 in Henrico County; 1,132 in Chesterfield County, 888 in Richmond and 244 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 182 deaths attributed to the virus: 114 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 20 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover. 

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,580 and 309 deaths.

VDH said there are 314 outbreaks in the state, 186 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 654, or 59.5%, of the state's 1,099 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

VDH screenshot

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's website on May 20 shows a graph depicting the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, including the 7-day moving average that has shown a downward trend in May.

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 763, but 7-day average trending down since start of May

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 32,908 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 763 from the 32,145 reported Tuesday.

But as the case numbers climb, VDH figures show the 7-day moving average has been on a downward trend since the start of May.  

The 32,908 cases include 31,247 confirmed cases and 1,661 probable cases. Also, there are 1,074 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,040 confirmed and 34 probable. That's an increase of 33 from the 1,041 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 3,494 cases: 1,321 in Henrico County; 1,100 in Chesterfield County, 835 in Richmond and 238 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 181 deaths attributed to the virus: 114 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 19 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover. This is the same number of deaths reported for the region on Tuesday.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,163 and 302 deaths.

VDH said there are 311 outbreaks in the state, 184 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 636 of the state's 1,074 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email