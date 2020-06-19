The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 56,793 — an increase of 555 from the 56,238 reported Thursday. 

The 56,793 cases include 54,312 confirmed cases and 2,481 probable cases. Also, there are 1,602 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,499 confirmed and 103 probable. That's an increase of 16 from the 1,586 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Cases by locality

In the Richmond area, there are 7,140 cases: 2,456 in Chesterfield County; 2,368 in Henrico County; 1,929 in Richmond and 387 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 233 deaths attributed to the virus: 138 in Henrico, 46 in Chesterfield, 29 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 13,244 and 432 deaths.

Of Virginia's 133 localities, only Bath County doesn't have a confirmed case. 

Percent positivity and cases by age

percent positivity June 11

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard taken June 18 shows the increase in testing (dark blue bars) as well as the decrease in percent positivity (yellow line) that started in mid-April.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 7.1% as of Monday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

VDH data shows most cases (79.6%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.5%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1806 3.2
10-19 3454 6.1
20-29 9252 16.5
30-39 10569 18.8
40-49 10289 18.3
50-59 8829 15.7
60-69 5816 10.3
70-79 3003 5.3
80+ 3182 5.7

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 11 0.7
40-49 37 2.3
50-59 98 6.1
60-69 226 14.1
70-79 402 25.1
80+ 823 51.4

VDH said there are 427 outbreaks in the state, 230 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 1,000 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

