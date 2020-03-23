Virginia will order closed all businesses that center around recreation and entertainment, like movie theaters and bowling alleys, while allowing other businesses to remain open under some restrictions.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that all businesses deemed non-essential by the state would be allowed to remain open as long as they follow sanitation guidelines and keep the number of patrons in their business under 10.
Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, as well as transportation hubs like airports, bus depots, and others.
The order is less strict than that announced Monday by officials in Maryland, where all non-essential businesses were ordered closed. Nevertheless, it represents the most stringent guidance from Virginia officials in the state’s fight to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Northam described the state’s approach as “very aggressive” and said he would continue to look at the data and reevaluate the state’s restrictions. Monday’s order will remain in place for at least 30 days.
READ EXECUTIVE ORDER 53: Temporary restrictions for Virginia businesses
At the same time, Northam said "social distancing is the only path forward," and acknowledged the impact of restrictions on Virginia businesses.
"We have an economic crisis, but the sooner that we can get this health crisis under control, the sooner our economy will recover,” Northam said.
Restaurants, while considered essential, will be allowed to stay open only for carry-out and delivery, per the order. Included in that category are breweries and bars.
Northam also addressed gatherings at state and local parks, which swelled during a spell of warmer weather last week.
Northam said parks will remain open, but he urged the public to maintain social distancing guidelines, which call for gatherings of fewer than 10 people in a concentrated area. He said local law enforcement officials were encouraged to issue reminders wherever gatherings grew past the limit.
“We're not out there to penalize people. We certainly are not out there to put people in jails,” Northam said. “But, we are working with our localities, and for example, if a person from the sheriff's department sees a congregation on the beach of 10 or more, they will be reminded that is not accepted.”
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement the administration should carry on with "their efforts to carefully balance the need to protect Virginians' health as well as their livelihoods."
- Mel Leonor
Northam orders Virginia schools closed for rest of the school year
Virginia schools will be closed for the rest of the year, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Monday.
Northam’s order applies to all K-12 schools in the state, both public and private, and comes as the coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia. Richmond-area school districts had already announced that schools would be closed until at least April 13.
Virginia joins Kansas in announcing that schools will be closed for the rest of the year. All but four states - Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa and Maine - are under mandated school closures, according to Education Week.
"As disruptive as this will be for students, families and staff, I believe it's the right decision given the healthcare crisis we're facing," Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said. "I applaud the Governor for taking this bold step now."
Northam announced March 13 that schools across the state, serving roughly 1.5 million students, would close from March 16 through at least March 27, a step the governor hoped would help mitigate the spread of the virus, which has killed six people in the state.
Virginia also joined other states in asking the U.S. Department of Education to waive mandatory testing requirements, something normally done in the spring. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said Friday that the agency would accept applications for waivers, something Virginia is preparing.
The state should know if Standards of Learning tests are canceled for the year by mid-April.
Northam also said non-essential businesses can stay open -- ABC stores included -- but they must have 10 or fewer people, not including staff. Restaurants can open for takeout or delivery only.
"Gatherings of more than 10 are banned," Northam said. "We do not make these decisions lightly."
Essential businesses should adhere to "social distancing," Northam said. He defined essential businesses as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and others.
Recreation businesses, such as bowling alleys, theaters, etc., are ordered closed.
- Justin Mattingly
Richmond police officer tests positive for COVID-19
A Richmond police officer is the first known case of a city employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the city on Monday.
The officer, a woman in her 40s, is now at home in isolation and in stable condition, the statement said.
She had traveled to New York before the onset of her illness, according to the city, and a colleague who had been in close contact with the officer is also self-quarantined.
The police department and city’s health district are investigating if she had any potential close contact with residents during the performance of her duties.
“My first concern is for her and her family and the extended family of her co-workers,” said Police Chief William Smith. “We have taken precautions to limit exposure to our staff and to the community we serve. It is extremely important that we all continue to do our part in controlling the spread of the virus through the recommended protocols.”
- Ali Rockett
Bishop Knestout tests negative for COVID-19
On Monday, Bishop Barry C. Knestout, the head of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, was told by his healthcare provider that he doesn't have the coronavirus.
The bishop entered self quarantine on Wednesday based on a doctor's recommendation after experiencing cold-like symptoms.
"I want to thank the healthcare professionals and our first responders for their courage and sacrifice as they place themselves in harm's way to care for our communities throughout the diocese," Bishop Knestout said in a news release Monday.
"I am also very grateful to all of you who have kept me in your prayers or who have sent me well wishes and notes of encouragement."
254 cases of COVID-19 in 40 Virginia cities, counties
The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Monday that 254 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 35 cases, or 16 percent, from the 219 reported at noon on Sunday, and an increase of 102, or 67 percent, from the 152 reported on Saturday. There have been six deaths.
A week ago, on Monday, March 16, state health officials reported there were 51 cases in Virginia.
There are coronavirus cases in 40 Virginia cities and counties, and 3,697 people have been tested in the state, according to the VDH numbers.
In Richmond and the three closest counties there are 30 cases: 11 in Henrico, 9 in Chesterfield, 8 in Richmond and 2 in Hanover.
On Thursday, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the VDH website might not be the same as numbers reported by individual localities or local health districts. The state has a 5 p.m. cutoff for tabulating daily numbers, so the numbers reported on the website each day are 19 hours old.
This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:
43 - Fairfax County
34 - Arlington County
34 - James City County
18 - Prince William County
17 - Virginia Beach
15 - Loudoun County
11 - Henrico County
9 - Chesterfield County
8 - Richmond
6 - Alexandria
6 - Stafford County
5 - Williamsburg
5 - York County
4 - Charlottesville
4 - Norfolk
2 - Albemarle County
2 - Culpeper County
2 - Goochland County
2 - Gloucester County
2 - Hanover County
2 - Lee County
2 - Louisa County
2 - Newport News
2 - Rockingham County
2 - Spotsylvania County
1 - Accomack County
1 - Amherst County
1 - Bedford County
1 - Botetourt
1 - Charles City County
1 - Danville
1 - Fluvanna County
1 - Franklin County
1 - Harrisonburg
1 - Isle of Wight County
1 - Mecklenburg County
1 - Portsmouth
1 - Prince Edward County
1 - Rockbridge County
1 - Suffolk
Henrico lab with capacity to test 800-1000 samples per day begins testing for COVID-19
A Henrico County laboratory has developed a way to test nearly 10 times the number of potential COVID-19 kits as prior testing sites and shorten the turnaround time for those results, according to GENETWORx lab director Sarah Jacobs-Helber.
“By helping identify cases faster that will help with containment and the spread of the virus,” Jacobs-Helber said.
The laboratory begins shipping the virus test kits Monday.
It follows the same kit developed by the Centers for Disease Control, which could typically test about 100 samples per day with results taking between five to seven business days. But the Henrico laboratory has an instrument capable of testing between 800 and 1,000 samples per day, Jacobs-Helber said. Results can be provided to patients within 24 hours.
In a statement Monday, the laboratory said it could test up to 150,000 samples in April, which is more than the nearly 100,000 people tested in the United States to date.
The lab, which until recently focused of genetic and pharmacological testing, has been developing its testing capability since February, when only the Centers for Disease Control was confirming cases. Earlier this month, Jacobs-Helber said that the Food and Drug Administration put out guidelines opening the testing to commercial labs.
GENETWORx repurposed a portion of its “high complexity” Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-certified lab to meet the national need, the statement said.
"We want to do our part in contributing our expertise to help in the nation's battle against the coronavirus. The technology we have developed not only allows us to mass produce these much needed COVID-19 tests but also ensures an accurate test result in a timely 24-hour response time from receipt of the sample," William Miller, CEO of GENETWORx and a 20-year veteran of the molecular diagnostic laboratory testing industry, said in a statement.
Jacobs-Helber said they had to validate that their test was just as accurate and sensitive as the CDCs.
They will not only accept samples from Virginia hospitals and private doctors, but also those from New York. It is certified in all 50 states, so that number could grow.
“At a time when a lot of people are staying home, the people on my team are here doing important work,” Jacobs-Helber said. “We are really proud to serve Virginia and help our patients. We will get through this together.”
- Ali Rockett
Drive-through testing up in Chesterfield
NEWS FROM SUNDAY
Virginia officials announce three more deaths from COVID-19
Three more COVID-19 deaths were announced Sunday evening, bringing the statewide total to six.
All three patients were Peninsula residents. Two had previously tested positive for the virus, and the third was a newly positive case, officials said.
The patients, all women in their 80s, acquired the disease through an unknown source and died of respiratory failure.
‘Months not weeks,’ Northam on Sunday said to prepare for a long haul
Governor Ralph Northam warned Virginians the COVID-19 crisis will stretch out for several months at a press conference Sunday morning after announcing 67 new confirmed cases, a 44% increase from Saturday.
Northam announced the hike along with a plea that residents continue to stay inside and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the disease, which has so far claimed three lives in the state.
“Social distancing does not mean congregating on a crowded beach,” he admonished. “This is not a holiday. This is not a vacation.”
Northam also addressed the reported shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for medical personnel across the state and said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management shipped a major supply on Saturday to emergency medical services, health districts and hospitals across the state.
He also called on private companies to do more to help with supplies which include gloves, gowns, masks and respirators.
Northam encouraged hospitals to reschedule elective surgeries to free up workers, equipment and blood donations for the coming surge. Many already have.
“We know a majority of people who get sick will experience mild to moderate symptoms, so, as a country, our priority must be to protect the people who are most vulnerable: older people, people with underlying health conditions and our healthcare workers themselves,” Northam said.
Northam did not institute any further restrictions some states have already adopted such as mandating work-from-home policies, curfews or restricting travel to healthcare, essential businesses and other limited uses.
Brian Moran, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, fielded questions about the state’s prison population and said no tests have been run on inmates as of Sunday.
At least 38 inmates and employees at Rikers Island in New York City as of Saturday and Moran said restrictions have been put in place in attempts to limit the possible exposure of inmates in Virginia prisons.
The state has suspended visitations and transfers and has given guidance to the state parole board to review older inmates cases to expedite the release of those over 60 who would be most vulnerable in the case of an outbreak.
The state has also recommended alternatives to incarceration for low-level offenders, such as home-monitoring systems, to reduce the jail population and limit the chances of exposure.
State epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake said Sunday that the bulk of new confirmed cases were validated by private labs. Peake said the state has 1,000 tests available.
Updated numbers by region are: North, 95; East, 70; Central, 28; Northwest, 20; and Southwest, 6.
Northam said he would announce Monday an update on school closures at a daily press conference that will be moved to 2 p.m. going forward.
- Samuel Northrop
That's it, governor kkk blackface, put more people of work. That's the answer.
It’s great to have an effective, decisive chief executive like Governor Dr. Northam at the helm of this crisis in VA.
Meanwhile, the stock market hates uncertainty and Rump’s continuous misinformation has wiped out all the stock gains of his presidency! It’s down below 19,000.
It’s time to bring in a Democrat president to clean up Rump’s mess like President Obama had to clean up Bush’s mess.
“When Obama left office January 20, 2017 the DOW closed at 19,827. When he entered office January 20, 2009, the DOW closed at 7,949. In other words, in his 8 years in office the DOW went up roughly 150%. If Trump stays in Office 8 years the DOW would have to be 49,369 for his term in office to equal Obama’s as it relates to the stock market and the DOW Jones Industrial Market. “
49,369?!?!?! Rump could not even keep the market as high as President Obama left it!
Sorry republicans. There’s no way the stock market will recover 10,000 points in 8 months.
Closing your mouth for even a day would be an improvement in real American lives, Flaky Drakie …. but your hate for Trump, and love of his Rump, can not be stopped, so like the Coronavirus, we will just have to wait for it to decay also. Halleluiah, and Checkmate, and Period.
Crazy lonely Drake has only posted 71 times on this RTD article. Would someone please give him some love.
Like I said suddenly the Statues in Monument ave and re-naming James of schools is not that important. Here is my idea
BTW this has ruined so many
Suspend all rent and mortgage payments for two months... no Penalty or interest.
What I would do is over the next 24 months divide the amount and add 1/24 of the amount to the differed amount.
As the situation improves and our economy roars back and pent up spending we will be able to make these payments.
Now I would use the full force of the Federal Reserve to back the landlords and mortgage holders for any defaults that may occur and guarantee full reimbursement of any persons who may take advantage and either not pay their obligations.
99% will be gracious and be thankful.
This will reduce anxiety and all the other steps like lowering the interest only helps credit card issuers to keep charging 24%
This will help more people than you can imagine
This is my plan because I believe in America. .
Hey Snowflakes...remember who ruined your Senior Graduations...and proms...and sports and our way of life! I warned the government 3 years ago.....and it is the Democratic Party that in December when all of this started in China..... were trying to impeach our president when they should have been letting him do his job and address. Snowflakes.....Socialism does not work....https://www.facebook.com/Clockwork-Pandemic-356635691380295/
Impeachment didn’t stop the president from doing a thing. Here’s the misinformation HE was putting out there about this threat in January.
“ "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)”
Yeah cause the dude who was calling it a "hoax" and said he had it completely under control would have done more? Trump had the intel and decided to down play it instead of try to prevent it. It's mind-boggling to see you try to pin this on the Dems.
Get, your comment is garbage, President Trump NEVER EVER called the Wuhan Virus a hoax, you have been listening to 100% FAKE NEWS. President Trump said that the Democrats blaming him for racism when he wisely shut down travel from Chaina was a HOAX. In addition, the Democrats and the media that tried to blame President Trump for this pandemic, was a hoax, and that's also a fact. Get, this isn't a Democrat or Republican issue, it is a worldwide pandemic, that needs not to be politicized, on either side.
Stop it you idiots, it's not anyone's fault. Pandemics are not partisan.
Snowflakes? This coming from a guy who posts daily about dangerous trailers...
Ron, do you know what a "snowflake" is? You're the dude bring up confederate statues and school names are articles about a global pandemic. You seem to be the only one "triggered" here.
“The U.S. now has more than 35,200 confirmed cases and 471 deaths across 34 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as of Sunday night”
As sickness and death mount, Rump’s mismanagement bring the stock market to ever greater declines.... the worst declines since the last republican president ushered in the Great Recession.
The economy and country did so much better under President Obama and Democrats. Eight years of job and market growth even though they had Swine Flu and evening Ebola to deal with!
RUMP HAS SO MISMANAGED THIS.
“‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“ Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“
Fortunately, we Have President Trump, a business man who has managed large complex and far reaching issue. Right now, there is nobody of consequence who would be doing a better job at managing this crisis, than President Trump, so you can stop the political BS Drake, because the Democrats have nothing, but right now, they are holding up the stimulus and relief bills in the Senate, and it looks like they just don't care about Americans during this crisis, if they don't stop the politicking, they will be blamed for the fallout...…..Drake, President Trumps poll numbers are going up, as he works through this crisis, the Democrats will only go down, based on their actions.
Lawrence O'Donnell, of MSNBC, knows why we, and not the rest of the world, is having more trouble than most with Coronavirus …… Listen to his brilliant reasoning, and you will see why America is divided, and refuses to work together even for a common cause.
It is disgusting that bad news reporting is not bleeped like a vulgar word. Period.
https://trumptrainnews.com/articles/msnbc-host-o-donnell-claims-more-people-are-dead-and-dying-because-trump-is-president?kagcode=kag
No one bleeps Rump’s dirty words. Why should they bleep actual facts.
Annnnnd touchè!
Oh.... and when Faux News broadcasts SUCH divisive dangerous lies, who can blame MSNBC for being blunt about Rump’s ineptitude and the cost to the American people.
Annnnnd touchè!
"Trumptrainnews"... seems reliable...
Just as partisan and “reliable” as the guy posting it...,not at all.
It is a sad state that we may have finally begun to realize we mortal humans may never have complete control over our destiny ….. even, if there are still those who believe Mo money can cure anything, and some who beleive we can control Mother Nature.
About all we can do is attempt to do what we are can, so as we are told, be somewhat civil, so as not to make things worse, and hunker down till destiny, become reality once more.
The real sad part. There are some who believe if Hillary were President, none of this would have happened …. And at least it would be over in the US, even if not the rest of the world. Period.
It is a sad state that republicans may have finally begin to realize only now what a terrible price America is paying for their terrible choice at the ballot box in 2016.
Now America sees what happens when you place the presidency in the hands of someone so inept and unqualified.
HRC told us that a Rump presidency would be catastrophic and she was right. Millions out of work.... a stock market in free fall.
This is what happens when people vote stupid in revenge for having had an African American President.
Now we see how terrible leadership by denial can be.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“The level of death with Ebola — you know, at the time, it was a virtual 100 percent.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“When you have 15 [cases in the United States], and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
Annnnnd touchè!
"all we can do is attempt to do what we are can, so as we are told, be somewhat civil, so as not to make things worse, and hunker down" and then you go straight into making it political by bringing up Hillary. Maybe take your own advice for once?
Oh.... Spacy Peter has no problem spewing diarrhea out of both sides of his mouth. That’s why he loses.
Annnnnd touchè!
Oh, are you new? TP thinks about Hillary more than Bill does.
PS, EVERYTHING he posts is hyper partisan nonsense.
Forget it, go to Miami beach and let us elders live or die as we may. The earth needs natural controls. Ours is certainly not blissful.
Wow... a Rump nihilist! That’s a new flavor.
(Check your beach schedule - a lot of them have closed because people were ignoring the cautions about gathering)
You realize this could be Darwinism at work since Faux News viewers sit smack in the sweet spot of people most at risk.
Hospitals all over the country have been stating for weeks that they do not have enough masks and personal protective equipment for their staffs and may not have enough ventilators to meet upcoming need yet Trump has not actually ordered companies to retool and produce them. What is he waiting for?
Thousands of people are losing their jobs and facing being unable to pay their rent or mortgage. Are the Republicans trying to get gifts for corporations included in a package designed to help people who actually need it?
“As tests for the coronavirus disease remain limited,”
We have Rump to thank for the inept handling and misinformation that delayed the US from producing enough tests.
AND for the uncertainty that rocked the stock market.
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.”
Drake, do you not recognize that your obsessive, negative, and ridiculously frequent posts are annoying to those who come on here to share adult thoughts? RTD should ban you as a menace.
It seems the only negative comments I’ve gotten are from republicans who don’t like to see people reminded about what a terrible choice they made on Election Day when they voted for Rump.
And, by extension, how right HRC was when she warned them.
A senior research analyst at Piper Sandler believes Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Remdesivir antiviral may soon be approved for COVID-19 treatment. The Northam administration is asleep at the switch.
Fake news
Drake, you don't know what fake news is, I will let you know when it is Fake News, just as I have in the past.
What are you babbling about Fred? That study began this month. You seriously want the Governor of Virginia to push a drug that is still going through trials and hasn’t been proven to work? Who do you take him for? Trump?
Like I said. Suddenly the Statue s on Monument Ave and re-naming schools is not that important anymore right??????.... fools in our Government. Our economy is almost gone and we will never be the same again. BTW I wrote this 3 years ago https://m.facebook.com/Clockwork-Pandemic-356635691380295/?tsid=0.02106263214847459&source=result
Time for a full quarantine in Virginia to keep the virus from spreading.
They keep reporting how many cases there are, but suspiciously don't say *how those cases are doing*. Fine? Just a minor head cold? Certainly no one is dying from it (thankfully). How are the patients doing?
This article just announced another death.
Anyone who reads know that most survive the virus. If you want reporting on the condition of everyone who contracts it you will be looking at a very thick paper indeed.
However, thanks to the precautions taken by Governor Dr. Northam the spread is slower than if everyone were going about business as usual the way Rump was misinforming the public to do for so long.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Drake, you need to seek help! You are obsessed with Trump and cannot go a day or on any article without downing his administration. Have you ever thought the readers cannot stand your stupid comments as evident from their comments that you can't undoubtedly comprehend? Please seek professional medical help.
Yeah.... I can understand republicans not wanting to be reminded what a disaster the Rump presidency has been in an election year.
The only readers who can’t seem to stand my comments seem to be Rump supporters. Go figure.
Yes, Drake, other morons appreciate your idiocy, since it makes them appear not as stupid. You are below the marking point of sentience.
Haha.... another quarter heard from.
Someone else who doesn’t want to be reminded that HRC warned us what a Rump presidency would lead to.
Breaking New from MSNBC ….. the word is out that if Obama was in his third term, Hillary in her first, or Biden, Obama's House Boy for 8 long years, was President now, we would have a glut of respirators, no one dead, only a few isolated cases, and Virginia celebrating their second Basketball Championship, ending March Madness.
Now Flaky Drakie, RJuvenile, Norbert, Woods, ~~~Bob and a few other brilliant scholars on Pandemics finally get the attention they are deserving of.
This came straight from Rachell Maddow. Period.
If President Obama has been in charge it would not have gotten this bad in the first place. He would not have ignored it like Rump did. Nor would he have spread misinformation.
Annnnnnnd touchè!
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
The test is for the antigen, not the virus itself. These positive tests are not necessarily currently positive. If they were exposed to it 2 months ago and no longer have it present in their system in any way...they still test positive.
What do we do when all the hospitals shut down due to a lack of medical supplies and they're catching Corona-19 themselves?
The Liar-in-Chief in the WH crowed yesterday that they had millions of tests and supplies, and then he said they should be arriving soon!!! We have a vast hole of incompetence in the WH. No excuse, no excuse, no excuse!!
That is what happened when our Liar-in-Chief has to govern folks who have only faith in themselves. and those who promise lies they can believe in.
The vast hole in the White House could never be filled after the Clinton's and Obama's got throught their stay. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
The liar-in-Chief in the whites house couldn’t lie about the biggest piece of socialist legislation in decades that he just signed. Welfare for everybody.
Annnnnd touchè!
Hopefully better than American did back in 1918 when 178,000 Americans died from the Flu Pandemic …. but, then according to the Trump haters, if Hillary, or Obama were in charge, we would all be watching March Madness, with each of us with our own respirator. Period.
HRC called it. It was obvious to anyone with a brain that when the country was faced with an emergency Rump would make it calamitous.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Coronavirus stock crash wipes out 80% of Trump's market gains since 2016 election”
“Millions of Americans are one pay check away from the street”
Annnnnnd touchè!
Hospitals are threatening closures because they can't get the necessary supplies and Trump and his crowd rant about how well things are going. This is BS. America is on the brink of going extinct over this uncontrollable virus and all Trump is worried about is the economy, as if he can save it. We need a leader(s) who cares about the lives of Americans at least as much as he cares about the almighty dollar. We find ourselves UNPREPARED because Trump himself chose to ignore all the warnings as long as a year ago that we were unprepared for a pandemic. He's delusional. He only cares about the dollar. This whole country should be under complete quarantine now, not later!
“As tests for the coronavirus disease remain limited,”
We have Rump to thank for the inept handling and misinformation that delayed the US from producing enough tests.
AND for the uncertainty that rocked the stock market.
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.”
Is this where you add that the President de funded the CDC ? Senator Schumer admitted that he made his remarks based off a New York Times report that was shown to be wrong . Is that fake news or something we should keep harping on in the continuing blame for the Covid 19 pandemic on the President. I respect your opinion Mr Butler but please don’t think you are ALWAYS right.
Allow me to add another Luddite comment:
Indeed, there are 51 deaths per year from lightning strikes in the US. Just as there are around 31 deaths in the US per month from drowning in bath tubs.
As far as "The Flu" goes, in Virginia there were 817 new cases reported last week bringing the total cases this season to 11,281, of which 782 of us have died so far this year.
Wouldn't you think that a responsible news paper would report on such things to maintain a sense of proportion and prevent unnecessary hysteria?
Or perhaps that doesn't fit the narrative.
James, as you said 782 died of the flu this year. YESTERDAY, 675 died of coronavirus in Spain. These two illnesses are not the same. Coronavirus spreads more easily and is more deadly. If you don't see a dramatic increase in cases its because self-quarantining worked, not because self-quarantining was unnecessary.
Yeah... 782 deaths for a flu for which there was vaccine and which has already run it’s course.... and then there are 51 deaths for a virus that has just been introduced and against which NOBODY has been vaccinated.
And then you have people downplaying the severity.... encouraging the perspectives of those who will not take proper precautions. That’s insanity.
Three, 4 and seven. God, these just aren't staggering numbers -- considering the overall population. Probably more likely to get struck by lightning.
So.... another luddite downplaying the risk of a global pandemic.
We saw how successful that strategy was for Rump. It basically crashed the stock market.
LD, you do realize the point of the precautions is so people DON'T get sick? If numbers stay low that means it is working and was a good decision
So true. If the USA come through this less impacted by the coronavirus than by the normal flu they will be trying to say “See... all the precautions we re much ado about nothing”.
When in reality it will be those very precautions that prevented the coronavirus from being worse.
Glad to see Virginia holding at such a small number. Great job by the Trump administration on fighting this virus.
You mean the President who called it a hoax? The reason that our numbers are so low in Virginia is because we have so few tests in this country. Another "great job" by the Trump administration.
Yeah... Jon. Once again Rump has created a crisis... a fact his lemmings seem to ignore. They just cheer him when others clean up his mess. Insanity.
are you high?
Governor will issue Stay Home Order beginning Sunday 12 AM. Get ready
If he does we can be assured it is the medically recommended course of action.
I hope so. This is the only way we can stop the spread but I wonder how long we will have to do this.
This list although reported an hour ago is outdated as Southwest Virginia area had their first case in Roanoke an 80-year-old woman who is in serious condition. But Richmond & the Governor doesn't know there is a Southwest Virginia!
Richmond and the governor DO know there’s a Southwest VA.
“ Governor Ralph Northam hosted a roundtable discussion in St. Paul with officials from Amazon’s second headquarters, located in Arlington.
The Governor was joined by his Chief of Staff Clark Mercer, Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball, and Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade and Director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation Cassidy Rasnick.
Held at the Oxbow Center of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, the conversation included community and business leaders in Southwest Virginia who spoke about workforce development, economic development, and small business issues.”
It’s a lot easier for Republicans to provide aid in a crisis, because they don’t have the other party fighting them the way Democrats do, as after the Bush financial crash of ‘08.
That's a weird comment. Obama was given his full $890 billion stimulus. He squandered it in the public sector, but he was given the full amount.
Republicans in the senate debated and delayed President Obama’s request for aid. Which recovered the USA from the Bush recession beginning the unprecedented record of US job growth that Rump terminated. The republican senate fast tracked President-impeached Rump’s socialist request to send every American a welfare check for a crisis Rump created in the first place through mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Squandered it??? Bet you didn't say that when you were cashing that check
The definition of "When possible", means ….. "When folks like Get Fit, RJuvenile and ~~~Bob actually put up a verbal fight, and the Fuzz walks away to insure BLM doesn't have reason to congregate in masses of more than 10". Hallelujah, and period.
Tracy, is that your way of assuming I'm black? Either way, that's insanely inappropriate
Oh... insanely inappropriate is Spacy Peter’s modus operandi.
Don't bend over Flaky Drakie … your modus operandi, along with your rear end, is showing. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Peter loves rumps.... he even voted for one. But his preoccupation with mine is just creepy.
Annnnnnd touchè!
Get Gone ….. black folks let it be known up front …. you are just one of the millions of Trump haters and that has always been inappropriate. Hallelujah, and Period.
Racist Peter is just a Rump lover who assumes anyone critical of Rump is black.
Annnnnd touchè!
Who is this "Get Fit"? "Git Fit" started posting today like crazy!
Based on "Git Fit" comments it looks like we have a new Troll which like a virus exist only to agitate others. What a pain!
Some people like to hide behind anonymous names to avoid accountability for their comments.
I agree with RJ's previous posts seemingly suggesting anonymity of posters should be prohibited by the RTD. However it is allowed, and I do not expect the RTD to change regardless of our wishes.
I love how conservatives obsess over those with opposing views. They keep flashing their chronic paranoia.
I can see it now Corona Influenza —- if the Virus dies not get you the crime will.
Yeah all those murders from *checks notes* nonviolent crimes
Ronny, they are speaking of non-violent crimes.
However it is incredibly irresponsible to publicize in the media that any crimes will be ignored by law enforcement. How stupid!!!
This should be an internal memo only to the appropriate law enforcement officers.
Folks, feel free to text and drive as fast as you would like for the next few weeks or months!!!
Can't wait to see what Law-And-Order "Statler" and "Waldorf" have to say about reducing arrests.
I fear that with the selfish, demented, ignorant orange lump in the White House running things, we are doomed.
Your 401K may be doomed. Have you seen what Rump has done to the stock market?
I saw what he did before the virus scare! Again, you are spitting out fake news, Trump did not hurt the stock market but the virus did. Anyone with any sense would know that, but it's apparent you have none!
William, he has no sense. Troll, don't reply and feed.
William thinks a virus infected the stock market. What the stock market hates is uncertainty and what fuels uncertainty is misinformation. ‘Nuff said.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Take a cue from Holmes. He has learned it’s futile to try and pander fake news around me.
Yes, retirement accounts are vanishing.
Not ours gwenny
Hey Markie. When did McD's start donating to a 401(k)?
If not yours.... most of the country. Americans were only just recovering from the damage to the stock market caused by the LAST republican prez.
“The Recession Hurt Americans' Retirement Accounts More Than Anybody Knew”
Remember the good old days when Clinton balanced the national debt and was actually lying it down?
Do you make time for any thought which does not include Trump. Of course, if he controls your life..................
Gwenn, President Trump is by far the best person to be in charge right now, he has managed huge, far reaching enterprises, things that no lifelong politician like Tim Kaine could dream of handling correctly. America is going to work through this issue far faster with President Trump than with any President since maybe Ronald Reagan, because President Trump is slashing red tape and bureaucracy far faster than any other long time politician would be able to. It is almost amusing that so many people commenting here have no clue as to what is going on and how to manage it, yet they criticize one of the best, most accomplished managers in all of America...........The clueless talk, and talk, President Trump acts, acts quickly and will pull America out of this far faster than just about anyone else, anywhere.
Rump has “managed” the coronavirus into huge business shutdowns and stock market crashes unlike any other prez in modern history. No other president has seen such YUGE stock market declines and such vast business shutdowns
Just like all his businesses that he “managed” into bankruptcy.
If normal Americans New what Rump really meant by #winning they would have given him a hard pas at the ballot box.
Just SOME of the misinformation that left us unprepared and brought us to this sad state.
“ We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“The level of death with Ebola — you know, at the time, it was a virtual 100 percent.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“When you have 15 [cases in the United States], and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“This is a flu. This is like a flu.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“The flu in our country kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year. That was shocking to me. And so far, if you look at what we have with the 15 people and their recovery, one is, one is pretty sick, but hopefully will recover, but the others are in great shape.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“I don’t think it’s inevitable. It probably will. It possibly will. It could be at a very small level, or it could be at a larger level. Whatever happens, we’re totally prepared.”
Get out of here with your facts and direct quotes. Trump is always right. We've always been at war with Eastasia
Yeah except he's bad at business. Dude bankrupts casinos...
So, for Fake News Fred it’s all right for Rump to cause a crisis (lost lives, lost earnings) as long as he commits himself to fixing it up with socialist welfare checks to the citizens. Typical of Rump - trying to buy his way out of a crisis... especially when he can do it with other people’s (taxpayers) money.
Well, one thing is sure, with the virus shutting down plan parenthood. more lives will be saved than lives the virus will take!
Planned parenthood is not shut down. Women’s health services continue to be offered daily.
Just like Rump, William is passing life threatening information that could cause some women to miss out on available health services.
"President Trump is by far the best person to be in charge right now, he has managed huge, far reaching enterprises."
Sure, Freddy. That's why he has declared bankrupty and stiffed employees and contractors multiple times. The only thing huge and far-reaching about him is his propensity for lying and his incompetence. Your hero is a con artist and a fraud.
Oh BS Fred! Four bankruptcies and Trump's finances are so illegal he can't even show his tax returns. Keep drinking the kool-aid. Only the very ignorant continue to follow and believe in the Orange Tird in the White House. And during the Corona-19 virus he clearly cares more about the stock market than he does human life.
It looks like if you are a well-connected republican you get your warning far ahead of the poorly educated voters that Rump says he loves.
“ The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus, according to a secret recording obtained by NPR. ”
Coronavirus cases continue to mount and Rump republicans keep trying to down play it like he did... until he got that socialist religion and started calling for welfare checks for everybody.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
For the good of the cause, Blue Virginia, and the especially the Red that still covers most of Virginia, both Northam and Fairfax should resign, or at least give up their quarter's paycheck like Trump has done.
Nah … just kidding, Mo money from takers is never the answer. Hallelujah, and Period
Too bad everybody is not an independently wealthy socialist like Rump. He is signing every piece of socialist welfare legislation that Speaker Pelosi is putting in front of him.
Annnnd touchè!
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it. A ytbi g to buy back the votes this stock market crash is causing him. Especially when it’s not with his own $’s.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
Our great Governor Dr. Northam’s prudent and by-the-book response is doing everything thing recommended to slow the spread of this outbreak
Kudos to the Governor and all his administration for steady guidance during this crisis.
They still get paid right? The rest of us have no safety net. You use or tax money to pay them full salary while the rest of us in Retail get paid nothing. You don’t care about us Governor and I am calling you out. All the restaurants all of us in retail are completely screwed and you don’t care.
Suspend all rent and mortgage payments for two months... no Penalty or interest.
What I would do is over the next 24 months divide the amount and add 1/24 of the amount to the differed amount.
As the situation improves and our economy roars back and pent up spending we will be able to make these payments.
Now I would use the full force of the Federal Reserve to back the landlords and mortgage holders for any defaults that may occur and guarantee full reimbursement of any persons who may take advantage and either not pay their obligations.
99% will be gracious and be thankful.
This will reduce anxiety and all the other steps like lowering the interest only helps credit card issuers to keep charging 24%
This will help more people than you can imagine
This is my plan because I believe in America. .
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
AHA! Yeah, I have suspected as much about you and some others who post here!
Inept attempt at deflection by Buckless.
Ronny is the one calling for more socialism. Just like Rump.
Feel free to refuse your gubmint check in denial of socialism, Buckless.
Trump is the wrong man at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Trump eliminated the Pandemic Rapid Response Team in 2018. So there was insufficient planning. We didn't get the virus testing kits from WHO back in January because Trump didn't want to pay for them. The tests originally developed by the CDC were inaccurate. It's now outsourced to Big Pharma. So insufficient response.
It's not a surprise there are not enough tests available.
Trump is the right man, not some fake dude from the left, at the right time to keep Melissa and folks like her from the coronavirus, even though she and her Comrades are not deserving of such.
Because of Trump, Melissa and her Comrades will live another day to infect the earth with their hate, and their ideology thrown in, at no extra charge. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Because of Spacy Peter’s support for Rump, some coronavirus victims will NOT live to see another day.
Deplorable.
Annnnd touchè!
77 out of 8,800,000 isn't so bad. I pity the small businesses that will be bankrupted by this.
77 out of 8.8 million AND COUNTING.
Just like Rump, Rick is trying to downplay this. He is trying to undermine the very quarantines that are working to suppress the spread of the virus.
We see what that kind of blatant misinformation is doing to the stock markets confidence.
“Coronavirus stock crash wipes out 80% of Trump's market gains since 2016 election”
Facts to Drake are like Holy Water to Satan.
Facts to Rick are like ..... oh.... wait.... Rick didn’t present any facts.
It won't just be small businesses suffering from the effects of this deadly virus. People who are out of work won't have money to spend and so most of America's corporations will also find themselves in dire straits. Hopefully they've stashed the vast profits they made as a result of the Trump tax cuts and it'll keep 'em warm.
Reports are that life in China is slowly returning to normal. I sure do hope we will look to them for help in controlling covid-19.
Gwenn, CHINA LIT THE FIRE, we don't need any help from them. President Trump is by far the best person to be President at this time, because he is a businessman and not a politician, he knows how to get things done correctly and quickly, and that is what we need right now, China can handle their own third world problems.
Lol then why did he down play it for weeks...
Fred, Trump's pulling it over on you. He's no "businessman," he's a thief who is robbing America to pay for all his business mistakes/losses. He doesn't want you to see his tax returns. Do you ever wonder why?
OMG, Fred. EVERYTHING we buy comes from China. Where have you been?!
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it. A ytbi g to buy back the votes this stock market crash is causing him. Especially when it’s not with his own $’s.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
“White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak”
Co pays and deductibles will destroy this person VCU will do nothing to help but get lawyers to sue and obtain a judgement
Much better to have Medicare for all. No copays or deductibles. And no dependency on an insurance agreement so ANY medical provider can treat you.
Kevin Drum: "We have 4,000 confirmed cases [in the U.S.] right now. If this doubles ever 5.5 days, we’ll have gone through 13 doublings by June 1. That’s about 32 million cases and it’s only ten weeks away. Do you think that in ten weeks we can seriously reduce the doubling rate? I don’t. Do you think our hospital system is anywhere close to being able to handle millions of cases? Do you think maybe we should create a crash program to build more hospital capacity? I do. And by crash, I mean (a) starting now, (b) funded with infinite dollars, and (c) construction running 24/7.
This is the first time we’ve had a fast-spreading virus with no immunity whatsoever. The last time this happened was 102 years ago, during the Spanish flu of 1918. And we all know how that one turned out."
If you look at the chart RT-D has posted, COVID-19 cases in Virginia are doubling every few days. We could be looking at 500,000+ cases by June and if the death rate is 2.2 percent, 10,000+ deaths by then.
The point of taking this seriously by closing schools, restaurants, canceling sports events, limiting travel etc is to keep this from happening. And, if a lot of people end up behaving irresponsibly because they don't believe it, it the measures are going to end up being more draconian and lasting a whole lot longer. The old saying still holds true: If you're not part of the solution then you're part of the problem.
Too true. But if all the precautions and closures DO result in low transmission of disease, watch all our Rump supporters call coronavirus much ado about nothing.
While they are spending those socialist checks the Dem. House proposes and Rump signs into law.
Everything should probably be closed. What good will a handful of sporadic closings do?
For two weeks, we have fairly successfully shut down most 'major' businesses to the public. We still keep essential gas pumps, grocery stores, carry-out restaurants. etc.
Businesses are allowing work from home where possible.
It is naive to expect 100% compliance, as we have no control over individual 'mom & pop' operations.
I am very impressed with the extremely fast compliance of most large national and regional businesses. A tip of the hat to all!
Unfortunately all this hard work is undermined by the damage Rump’s mismanagement has done to the economy
And prospects are not looking that rosy if you actually follow the news.
“Mnuchin Warns GOP Senators of 20 Percent Unemployment if Stimulus Not Passed”
@ Hal: I think that without a complete quarantine, like in China and they're now containing the virus, we are in big trouble and will not be able to control the spread of the virus. We need to do this now, not later.
We'll have 100% compliance when the Governor orders it. Already there's an order being followed .... only 10 people in restaurants/bars or take out/delivery and it's being followed because the Governor has promised strict enforcement. We need a total shut down to stop the spread.
Drake, does it ever occur to you that by your frantic over-commenting (13 of 32) you are demonstrating a serious psychological condition. Does the world really need to be inundated with your obsessive political drivel? Is what you have to say important enough to consume 40% of the space here? Think about it.
Drake seemingly believes people are listening to him and are being influenced by his "wisdom".
Ironically TDS Kool-Aid zealots like him may help elect Trump.
Trump supporters probably should encourage him but I know that is a 'fingernails on a chalkboard' suggestion.
Haha... Hal. Displays by TDS lemmings like you are guaranteeing Rump will never be president again.
No more so than, say, Tracy Peters, Ricky.
I don't know a Ricky. As to Peters, most of his comments are humorous. I actually enjoy RJ and Tracy going back & forth. Lots of silly name calling but nothing vicious. I often think RJ & Tracy are really buddies. I would love to see RJ & Tracy get a hour long talk show on the radio. I would listen every day.
Oh, I just use the vernacular and style of our President-impeached. Only with bigger and less dirty words.
The prez DOES set the tone of the national debate, no?
I’m just correcting the fake news, Rick. Just correcting the fake news.
And who are you to say what people can post here? If you can't tolerate the debate, maybe you should just stay home because you trying to tell others how to express themselves makes you look like a very controlling imbecile.
We all do this quite a bit to those with opposing views. Often more rudely than the commenter above
Hal is wrong. He has never seen me criticize the way anyone here expresses themselves or suggest they express themselves differently.
Inhibiting freedom of expression is much more a conservative thing.
The dribble affect when your mouth no longer has control and the drool keeps coming without any ability to contain what's inside the brain.
Holmes must have failed potty training the way he is preoccupied with dribble and drool.
Meanwhile... he hasn’t a fact to contradict anything I’ve said.
Substantially less than 0.000001% of Virginia's population has this virus, that the vast majority of people recover from. Oh god this is terrible. We really should shut down more things.
Substantially more have it but the actual amount remains unknown. In some cases, it will be mild enough that the victim may think it is the flu or common cold. It will never be reported.
Regardless it will increase exponentially.
We have no idea how bad but some experts fear the worse. Like hurricanes, we prudently prepare for worse case scenarios.
Well said, Hal.
Please learn what "exponentially increasing" means.
An exponential rate of increase becomes quicker and quicker as the thing that increases becomes larger. You apparently disagree.
Oops and sorry, Hal, I was talking to Lanberg.
Of course shut downs will negatively affect the economy but it surely can save lives since this Covid-19 virus is to contagious.
Very few have been tested, so the numbers are artificially low
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending out welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
“White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak”
I am signing off from this "forum". Obviously the RTD has either lost control or is in direct sponsorship of the two liberal "frequent flyers" that occupy most of the comments. My feeling is that they are in fact fake.
If you people would wake up and ignore their comments by not addressing them, the fakes would go away and perhaps find real employment.
So true Morris. I ignore them and also report. Have also e-mailed the editor with no response yet. Next step will be cancellation of script. A lot more news and forums out their where their is sane discussion.
Oh... by “sane discussion” I take it you mean “Rump lies and misinformation.”
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years”
Mark Holmes: And literate people, right?
Last week, I called the RTD to terminate my subscription and was put on hold for so long I hung up. I was going to terminate it online but I never got around to it. I will eventually get around to it.
As to Drake, we encourage him by responding to him. He seems to believe he is relevant if anyone responds to him
Once you read one of his posts, you should realize most are just repetitious copy and pastes. I rarely read his comments.
There are quality comments from those Left of Center, why read Drake? And more unnecessary, why respond to his asinine drivel? He will definitely respond with more asinine drivel.
I only respond with facts to dispel the Rump lovers’ fake news.
Funny how VA flipped Dem after seeing all Rump’s false and misleading statements exposed.
Don’t blame me for what Rump says. Blame yourself for only listening to it filtered through Faux News.
You're not required to read or respond to Drake or anybody else. If his comments agitate you, you should just ignore them and move on to the other comments. Everybody should be able to express themselves here and you shouldn't let them bother you to the point of possibly leaving this site. Stay and play. I enjoy most, well some (ha, ha) of your comments.
Gwenn, that is exactly what I said. I defend the most despicable speech.
I had suggested that those troubled by Drake to ignore his comments. Besides, a significant portion are simply copy and pastes of his previous comments. You will miss nothing by not reading him -- after you read a few of his comments. Same comments over and over and over.
Also when you respond to him, you encourage him to comment more.
But no one should seek his removal or silence. I will defend Drake on his 1A rights.
“ There are quality comments from those Left of Center, why read Drake? And more unnecessary, why respond to his asinine drivel? He will definitely respond with more asinine drivel.”
Looks like Hal obsesses pretty hard over me.
And calls to avoid reading my posts is not an attempt at suppression in his mind. Right.
Can’t handle the truth, eh, Morris?
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
Drake D Butler....Let’s say everything you say is correct. The midst of a crisis is not the place for your discord. Grow up and TRY to ACT like an American.
Ken: It's a "crisis," alright. Maybe you can pass it on to Mr. Big in the White House. You should suggest that the health and lives of people should come before him worrying about keeping his pals in the stock market rich. Where'd all those vast profits corporate America made as a result of the tax cuts go? So now they need bailouts?! Bailouts that taxpayers will have to pay for and we all know the 1%ers craving the bailouts won't be paying those taxes.
Ken seems like the type that doesn’t want anybody to talk about it as they watch the barn burn down.
What Ken is really saying is “I feel bad enough about what Rump’s mismanagement of coronavirus is doing to the health and finances of America. Don’t make me feel bad about voting for him, too. “
Don't slam the door on your way out.
Is Tom Hanks dead yet?
He got better!
When decent Presidents do something good, and not for votes, left-wing loons say something stupid. right Flaky Drakie. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
You know who else have checks to citizens? Argentina!
Oh.... and when did “decent” presidents ever before pay Stormy to spank their fat arses with a copy of Time magazine with their face on the cover while their THIRD wife sat at home with the newborn?
Annnnnnd touchè!
Yeah, this president doesn't do those "good" things for votes because he figures the Russians will again look after him. He does those things to make himself and the rest of super rich America even richer.
I’m going to keep mine and maybe I will buy another gun !!!
Sorry Drake, as usual you leave out a lot of information. Most of the Democrats are backing the bill including Sen. Kaine!
Sorry, William.... why would you think most Democrats wouldn’t be signing the bill? It’s a totally democratic approach to saving America.
I’m just pointing out the hypocrisy of the great white hope of the Republican Party solving their problem he created by using what his team would be calling “socialism” if Rump was opposed.
"It has recently been common in our politics to assert that the establishment has failed, that our institutions and systems are corrupt, and that we need political disrupters to shake things up or burn things down. This is now revealed as the political philosophy of spoiled children. We no longer have the luxury of apocalyptic petulance or the language of faux revolution. We need trusted experts to carry hard truths. We need our systems and institutions to bear enormous weight. We need public officials to encourage an orderly urgency, to repair what is broken and to calm irrational fears.
Perhaps all these lessons will be quickly forgotten once the emergency is lifted. But it would be better if this period were known as the “Great Sobering,” when our country relearned the high stakes of politics, the indispensability of public character and the importance of a functioning president."
Michael Gerson, WashPost
How many people in Virginia have been tested as of Wednesday, March 17? Anyone know, would really like to know the percentage of those tested who were negative.
Those tested will obviously be exponentially higher than that of the general population.
Unless you have direct exposure to a person with confirmed coronavirus or travelled to areas of high infection, and exhibited multiple symptoms of the virus, you are requested to stay away from the testing sites for several reasons.
1) Medical staffing and facilities are limited. Time spent on needless negative results is time that our limited staffing could be attending to the truly sick.
2) While in the confined waiting room with those likely sick, you are needlessly exposing yourself to extremely high concentrations of virus germs. If you did not have Coronavirus before, you might get there.
Well said, Hal.
Thanks to prudent bans on people gathering this will hopefully continue to progress slowly.
Fortunately there is not a lot to report at this moment other than reading the "tea leaves", and it may seem false hype. Unfortunately, there may more significant bad news coming....how soon we do not know.
At this time, we need to put our politics aside. As Doris Day use to sing, Que Sera, Sera"; we need to listen to our national, state, and local leaders and health authorities.
If we do not care about ourselves, we need to take these safety precautions for others.
By April 1st, we will have better information than we do now.
There is a great positive cliché that we need to remember, "You can't control the wind, but you can adjust your sails"
“ Fortunately there is not a lot to report at this moment”
WTF? Most of the news is reports on the coronavirus.
There is PLENTY to report..... unless you are ignoring everything that shows how bad Rump has bungled this pandemic and the stock market.
Flaky Drakie …… everyone in Richmond is yet to know how much you are attracted to Trump's Rump … so until everyone is educated to that fact …. the only thing left to report is the status of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it has made the left even more uncivil, and looking the fool.
For the lastest on how Trump is the cause of the pandemic … watch the "Neck" at 9:00 PM every night on MSNBC. She is a hoot for those depressed, and suppressed. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Beats watching The Twit, Moonface and The Harpy. None of them have a PhD, either.
Spacy Peter is just sad because his lover Rump is taking the nation down with him. He thought Rump would only hurt democrats.
2 dead and 50 sick in one week and Northam is saddened. But it's okay that every week for about a century, 15 die and 150 are injured on Va. highways, because we need speed for our economy. Hypocrite.
Schools are delivering lunch to kids at home, (30%) but we have record low unemployment.
Record taxes yet our rural roads are dangerous for bicycles and motorcycles.
Disgusting representation.
“We have record low unemployment”
Check again.... unemployment insurance claims are going through the roof!
And I dispute your statement about “record taxes”. Didn’t you get a tax rebate from the state? I know I did! And now that the Dems have allocated $’s for rural roads you should see improvements. It’s sad how much republicans ignored the issue when they were in power.
I’m going to buy another gun !!
Good for you. Make sure it’s registered!
SOL’s. ??? It’s time to say—— this year no SOL’s no way in liberal Gods Creation should they be administered. Say the words already
The damage to the country's economy will be far greater than the damage from the virus. The media driven overreaction and resulting panic is criminal. There will be infinitely more bankruptcies than deaths. More and more people will insist on returning to normal life rather than see their investments in their small businesses be wrecked by politicians.
All thanks to Rump who let this get SO out of hand with ineptitude and misinformation.
The stock market crash alone, thanks to the uncertainty Rump nurtured, will force thousands who were ready to retire to have to work more years than they planned for.
“Politicians”? The buck for this stops at one politician’s desk.... President-impeached Rump. His ineptitude and misinformation resulted in the uncertainty that has driven concerns about government being able to protect us and has crashed the stock market.
You are exactly what Oscar Wilde meant when he said a cynic is someone who knows the price of everything but the value of nothing.
Let me clue you in, right-wing extremist. Dead people don't worry about their investments.
Soon VCU Medical Center will also be treating people for stress from the market crashes due to Rump’s mishandling of Corona Virus.
“Instead of soothing the markets, another emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve had the opposite effect.
Stocks tripped a circuit breaker at the New York open, with the S&P 500 falling more than 7%. Trading was halted for 15 minutes.
Mid-morning, the index was down 7.9%, off its earlier lows.
The Dow was 8.3%, or 1,920 points, lower. The Dow hasn't been this low since May 2017. ”
I’m going to buy another gun because I can !!
Haha.... pathetic.
Co pays and deductibles and the VCU health system and Virginia Urology will Sue the patient and get a judgement because we can’t pay the bills
How many deaths in America? 6500 is world wide.
More each day and counting. Hopefully letting everyone stay home will keep the USA numbers low.
" President Donald Trump reportedly tried to recruit German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus and offered large sums of money to secure exclusive rights to their work for the US, according to a report which was confirmed by the German government.
Prominent German newspaper WELT am Sonntag reported that Trump had offered large sums of money to lure the Germany-based company CureVac to the United States and to secure exclusive rights to a vaccine."
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-administration-tried-to-pay-germans-scientists-for-coronavirus-cure-2020-3?op=1
"This story has been confirmed. The Germans aren’t interested because they believe any breakthrough should be available to the whole world.
Trump thinks anyone can be bought because he can be bought.
And by the way, this really makes you wonder if the reason the US refused to use the WHO test is that Trump wanted to only use a test for which the US had “exclusive rights.”
The man believes everything in the world can be dealt with like a licensing deal for cheap ties and bad cologne. "
https://digbysblog.net/
Was Rump planning to enriching himself with the exclusive rights to Corona virus vaccine.?!?!?
This president-impeached is beyond deplorable.
Seems like he was trying to enrich the pharma/biosciences companies here in the U.S. Maybe because his hotels and golf courses are failing and he expected a cut? Who knows?
It seems possible that Rump was trying to profit off the pandemic crisis by obtaining exclusive right to the vaccine!
No doubt about it. You can always count on Trump to jump on something to make himself rich.
I’m going to buy another gun !!!!
Melissa …. you and Flaky Drakie do not have to worry about dying from coronavirus …… your hatred of Trump will do you in.
Trump has always been rich, he has always had anything he ever wanted ….. he gives his pay checks to charities ...… and you think he does anything, and everything for money?
As Norbert says .,.. you are an moron ,,, and I will add idiot to that. Hallelujah, and period.
Oh... Spacy Peter. You survived your hate of HRC. I think Melissa and I will do just fine.
Oh and Rump’s charity? Not so much... court-ordered payouts to charities don’t really count.
“Trump Pays $2 Million to 8 Charities for Misuse of Foundation”
He's had everything but the intelligence and class of Barack Obama and THAT will drive him over the edge. Prison awaits him when he leaves the White House. And I don't hate Trump. I feel sorry for him. He's pathetic. He'll be known as the worse American president in history, taking W's place.
You nailed it , Melissa. Trump sees big money to be made for himself and his family. He could care less about the harm this virus is doing to Americans. The checks and bailouts he's planning will be paid back by taxpayers, not by him and his rich corporations who lavished themselves in profits as a result of Trump tax cuts.
This has been completely debunked. More fake news. It never ends.
Well considering the death toll is 6500 already and this virus is expected to stick around for another 3 to 7 months, something tells me your "dangerous trailers" are going to pale in comparison.
The problem with viruses is that they mutate so quickly that our immune response to it is obsolete by the next year. Any good bio-scientist will tell you that. It's why you always need to get an annual flu shot.
That's right. There will need to be a new vaccine every year but never enough time to create it before it kills so many. If only we had a president who cared more about the lives he is responsible for than the wealth and power he so craves.
“As tests for the coronavirus disease remain limited,”
We have Rump to thank for the inept handling and misinformation that delayed the US from producing enough tests.
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.”
