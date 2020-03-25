A Gretna man who had double pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19 in Concord, N.C., died around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the family reports.

Landon Spradlin, 66, was an accomplished blues musician who pastored several different churches over the years.

Spradlin was in New Orleans with his wife, Jean Spradlin, when he started getting sick. On their way back to Gretna on March 17, his condition worsened to the point where he could hardly breathe. So Jean Spradlin took her husband to the hospital in Concord, where the test came back positive the next day, she said.

Fort Lee service member tests positive for coronavirus

An active duty Fort Lee service member has tested positive for COVID-19, the Army base announced.

Consequently, medical staff at the Kenner Army Health Clinic are working to trace the infected member’s recent activity, and notify those who may have had contact with that person.

Fort Lee officials said they are taking appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the virus, in addition to any impact it may have on local activities.

“Leaders from our senior commander down to our company commanders are committed to the continued safety of our entire community and are actively engaged and monitoring COVD-19,” Col. Hollie Martin, Fort Lee’s garrison commander, said in a release. “We are continuing to coordinate with military and civilian health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus in our collective fight to flatten the curve.”

Henrico supervisors approve emergency tax relief measures

Henrico property owners and business will not face penalties or interest for late payments on the county’s real estate tax and other levies through August.

The Henrico Board of Supervisors approved a series of emergency tax relief measures Tuesday evening as a way to help residents and businesses under financial distress due to coronavirus-related layoffs, closures and service reductions.

The changes apply to the county’s real estate, hotel, meals, machinery and tools, and personal property taxes.

The hotel and meals tax payments will still be due on the 20th of each month, but business owners can pay arrears by August 20. The other taxes are all due on June 5, but can pay them back by Aug. 5, without accruing penalties or interest.

The Board of Supervisors last week passed a preliminary measure for the hotel and lodging tax measures, delaying the interest and late fees until June 22.

University of Richmond President Ronald Crutcher clapped after Sunday’s announcement that Richmond has won the bid to host the 2020 Menuhin Competition.

Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020 postponed until May 2021

The Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020 scheduled for May has been postponed until May 2021.

Called the “Olympics of the Violin,” the international event brings together 44 of the world’s best violinists ages 21 and under. The event will now take place May 13-23, 2021, and all selected competitors are being invited to participate next year.

In a written statement, Richmond Symphony Executive Director David Fisk said all involved regret the need to postpone, “but recognize the imperative to avoid any large gatherings until the COVID-19 danger has lifted.”

While the city and its partners plan for next year, “music can be a source of uplift for all of us during this difficult and uncertain time,” he said.

Tickets for this year’s event will be honored next year, so ticketholders are encouraged to keep their tickets. Individual venues can offer refunds if requested.

Additionally, anyone wishing to donate their tickets back to the venues or organizations from where they were purchased – to support Richmond’s arts community – may do so.

In addition to the competition element, Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020 was scheduled to bring live concerts, workshops and other public events all around the city. Those events will also take place next year as planned.

Gordon Back, artistic director of the Menuhin Competition, said despite the current pandemic, “we are working hard with our partners, who really have made Herculean efforts to reschedule and ensure the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021” is successful.

For information, visit www.menuhincompetition.org.

NEWS FROM TUESDAY

Northam says state will be fighting COVID-19 for months, not weeks

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that he expects the state to be actively grappling with COVID-19 for at least the next few months, pushing back on comments by President Donald Trump about reopening the country by Easter, April 12.

“While it would be nice to say that this will be behind us in two weeks, that's really not what the data tells us,” Northam said Tuesday afternoon in a briefing with reporters. “The data tells us that this will be with us for at least two to three months and perhaps even longer.”

Trump said Tuesday that his administration is exploring ways to get some workers back to their jobs by adjusting the nationwide guidelines that have led some businesses to close or cut back on employees.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” Trump said during a Fox News virtual town hall.

Trump’s statements come as health officials in Virginia and elsewhere warn that social distancing is the only way to stem the spread of the virus.

Nationwide, people have been asked to avoid congregating in groups of more than 10, and to stay at least 6 feet from others. Virginia followed that guidance by implementing a ban on gatherings of 10 or more, and by limiting the number of patrons at non-essential businesses to 10.

Northam said it's important that the public not receive “mixed messages” from public officials.

“It's fair to say that we all want our lives to return to normal as fast as possible, but I think we have to use science, we have to use data,” Northam said, adding that the state is looking at other countries and states to understand the spread of COVID-19.

“The world has no doubt changed. This will be our new normal for a while. I've said months, not weeks.”

GRTC bans unaccompanied minors during virus outbreak

GRTC Transit System announced Tuesday that it’s banning unaccompanied minors from riding the bus during the coronavirus emergency. Minors riding alone who are in work uniform or have their employee badges can continue riding GRTC but only to and from work.

This comes following what GRTC said is an increase in riders, specifically minors, jumping on bus rides in groups for nonessential trips after school closures. Last week, GRTC decided to eliminate fares in efforts to limit contact with fareboxes and operators at the front of the bus. Passengers now enter through the rear door unless they require the boarding ramp.

"Immediately after suspending fares, our ridership jumped by several thousand trips a day. Some were kids out of school with energy to burn and some were people wanting to enjoy the beautiful Spring weather," said CEO Julie Timm in a statement. "But some were budget-conscious people looking for employment, making trips to the grocery store, or going to the doctor. While overall daily ridership is still well below normal levels, we need to take additional measures for those who desperately need our service during this crisis."

She added that this is an effort to save GRTC services for the people who rely on it. GRTC also said they're asking passengers to sit one per row unless families are riding together. Violating these policies will be subject to removal from the bus, according to the bus line.

VCU Health System for a guardian project

VCU Health System 

VCU Health researchers begin testing of potential COVID-19 treatment

VCU Health announced Tuesday that its researchers are participating in two global clinical trials to test a potential treatment for moderate and severe COVID-19, the respiratory disease that results from the novel coronavirus.

Researchers with the university received approval from the National Institutes of Health to enroll patients in clinical trials testing an antiviral drug called remdesivir, which was previously tested on people with Ebola and showed promise in animal trials for Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which are caused by other coronaviruses, according to the NIH.

VCU is one of a handful of institutions in the U.S. to make these clinical trials available for patients, according to a press release from the university.

“We feel it is extremely important that drugs to be used for this potentially life-threatening disease be tested rigorously so we have good evidence of their efficacy as well as their safety,” said Dr. Arun Sanyal, who is a liver specialist and gastroenterologist at VCU Health and is leading the clinical trials.

The drug, which mimics the appearance of part of the virus and infiltrates the enzyme that viruses use to replicate, is designed to slow the infection of healthy cells in the body, according to the press release.

Patients enrolled in the clinical trial will receive the drug through IV in five- or 10-day regiments and doctors will follow up 28 days later to measure impact. Some patients will be given a placebo, but neither the patients nor the researchers will know who is receiving the placebo and who is receiving the drug.

“These clinical trials and the ongoing research of nationally prominent universities like VCU will quickly advance how health care teams treat COVID-19 around the world,” said VCU President Michael Rao, in the press release. “We are proud of our research and health care teams, who are working hard to save lives and find solutions for patients with COVID-19.”

Physicians who have patients that meet the criteria of testing positive for the novel coronavirus and a fever of 98.96 degrees Fahrenheit can fill out this form (https://redcap.vcu.edu/surveys/?s=EP3CRXLJDN) to refer patients to be transferred to VCU for participation in the trial.

Virginia ABC stores to cut operating hours

Virginia ABC stores will open late and close early for a deep cleaning in response to the spread of coronavirus.

The state-owned liquor monopoly said Tuesday that it will reduce operating hours at 364 stores, in addition to the 24 stores on the Peninsula that are operating under limited hours because of the COVID-19 virus in six localities. Currently, state ABC stores operate from 10 a.m. to as late as 10 p.m., but they will begin operating from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week, beginning on Friday.

“It enables us to staff stores adequately,” said Travis Hill, CEO of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, in an interview on Tuesday. “It also allows us to take precautions about cleaning and disinfecting stores.”

ABC reduced operating hours last Friday at 24 state stores in Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and the counties of James City and York because of a virus hotspot in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, ABC said the reduced operating hours would give the authority more time to restock shelves, more flexibility in staffing and the opportunity to “thoroughly disinfect store surfaces to protect employees and customers.”

“Given the expanding nature of the coronavirus to other areas of the commonwealth, after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health, we believe these adjustments to our business practices will reinforce measures already in place to keep everyone safe and mitigate the impact of this virus on our employees and customers,” Hill said in the announcement.

ABC said the public also can avoid close contact with others and limit time in stores by ordering online at www.abc.virginia.gov.

The authority closed one Richmond store last Thursday after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The store, at 1217 W. Broad Street, is expected to remain closed for two weeks to allow “a thorough deep cleaning and sanitization,” ABC said.

The employee and roommate remain home under quarantine, said ABC, which asked other employees at the store to self-quarantine for two weeks.

“To date, no ABC employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” ABC said Tuesday.

Richmond may shut down parks if residents don't social distance

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney may shut down parks and public spaces citywide if residents don’t comply with a state ban on gatherings of more than 10 people during the coronavirus crisis, he said Tuesday.

The COVID-19 virus will spread if residents do not abide by public health guidance calling for social distancing during the pandemic, Stoney said. That means people must avoid gathering in large groups on the banks of the James River or playing team sports this spring, he said.

“If folks are at Texas Beach with a bunch of PBRs, then obviously we’re going to provide some guidance that they should disperse,” Stoney said, referencing a popular river hangout spot. “That’s going to be happening throughout the city.”

Police will warn violators initially, said Police Chief Will Smith, but they could issue summons for violating Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order establishing the ban.

Officials said they did not want to resort to park or river access closures, but would take the step if large groups continued to congregate.

“We’re not seeking to be punitive,” Stoney said. “We’re seeking to protect the lives of all Richmonders, and every resident has a role to play.”

YMCA emergency childcare expands to counties

With Virginia’s schools now closed for the rest of the school year, the YMCA of Greater Richmond is expanding its emergency childcare program to include four additional locations: Shady Grove, Tuckahoe, Midlothian and Chester.

The centers will open Monday, March 30, and operate 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Those centers join the Downtown YMCA location, which opened Monday.

The program has also expanded eligibility to include the children all essential personnel. For information on qualification, visit ymcarichmond.org/camp-hope/.

“These are unprecedented times unlike any we have been through, and we are honored to be able to serve in this capacity during this time of need,” said YMCA of Greater Richmond CEO Tim Joyce.

290 cases of coronavirus in 42 Virginia cities, counties

The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Tuesday that 290 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 36 cases from the 254 reported at noon on Monday.

The VDH also said that 4470 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 45 people have been hospitalized.

There have been seven coronavirus deaths in the state.

Five deaths have been reported in the Peninsula Health District, which serves Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. One death was reported by the Fairfax County Health Department. The most recent death was reported in the Virginia Beach Health District.

There are coronavirus cases in 42 Virginia cities and counties.

On Thursday, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the VDH website might not be the same as numbers reported by individual localities or local health districts. The state has a 5 p.m. cutoff for tabulating daily numbers, so the numbers reported on the website each day are 19 hours old.

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

46 - Fairfax County

37 - James City County

36 - Arlington County

23 - Prince William County

18 - Loudoun County

17 - Virginia Beach

14 - Henrico County

11 - Richmond

10 - Chesterfield County

8 - Alexandria

6 - Stafford County

6 - York County

5 - Charlottesville

5 - Norfolk

5 - Williamsburg

3 - Goochland County

3 - Newport News

3 - Portsmouth

3 - Rockingham County

2 - Albemarle County

2 - Culpeper County

2 - Gloucester County

2 - Isle of Wight County

2 - Lee County

2 - Louisa County

2 - Mecklenburg County

2 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Accomack County

1 - Amherst County

1 - Bedford County

1 - Botetourt

1 - Charles City County

1 - Chesapeake

1 - Danville

1 - Fluvanna County

1 - Franklin County

1 - Halifax

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Rockbridge County

1 - Suffolk

Third coronavirus case in Goochland

The Chickahominy Health District confirmed a third positive COVID-19 case in Goochland County on Tuesday. 

The patient is a male in his 60s, who is following his doctor’s instructions and self-isolating at home. 

The previously confirmed cases in Goochland are a man in his 60s, who likely acquired the virus from close contact with a confirmed case while traveling outside Virginia, and a woman in her 50s, whose case is likely connected to a known positive case in central Virginia.

“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of an epidemic such as COVID-19.” 

