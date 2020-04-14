Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has reached an unhappy milestone with three more deaths of residents from COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 45 and surpassing the total number of deaths from the first major coronavirus outbreak in the country in Kirkland, Wash.
Dr. James Wright, medical director at Canterbury, said Tuesday that two residents died in a local hospital on Saturday and another on Monday to surpass the number of deaths recorded at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, a suburb of Seattle, and roughly match the smaller Washington facility's death rate at 34%. The Kirkland facility had 43 deaths through Sunday night, public health officials in King County said Tuesday.
However, Wright said the number of COVID-19 infections among residents and staff at Canterbury has begun to decline, and some patients who appeared likely to die from the disease now are beginning to recover.
"Both in staff and residents, the numbers of new cases are declining. The deaths are declining, although we still expect some," he said. "We've overcome the crest."
The lower rates reflect the degree to which COVID-19 has swept through the skilled nursing facility in Henrico County since the first case was confirmed on March 18. Expanded testing at the end of March showed that the virus had infected all but 35 residents, and most of those confirmed with the disease then weren't showing symptoms. The number of residents who tested negative dipped to 32 this week.
The virus infected 126 residents - almost equally divided between whites and African-Americans and other non-white residents. Currently, 83 residents and 35 employees have tested positive for the disease at the 190-bed facility, which had about 160 residents when the outbreak began.
"It has infected all the people it's going to infect," Wright said. "It's infected the majority of residents in the facility."
Canterbury released race and ethnicity data for its firmed COVID-19 cases and deaths late Tuesday, based on the numbers on Sunday. The data showed that 64 infected residents were white; 59 were African-American; 1 was Latino; 1 was Asian; and 1 was of Middle Eastern descent.
In contrast, the state health department said that of the 164 cases in the city of Richmond on Sunday, more than 60% are African American; 24% were white; about 10% didn't have race reported and the remaining were of "others races and mixed race."
The deaths at Canterbury also were nearly equally divided between white and non-white. Of the 42 residents who previously had died, 19 were white and 20 were African-American.
Wright said he hasn’t calculated the race and ethnicity breakdown of residents who tested negative, but assumes the distribution would be roughly equal, as it was for positive cases. He’s currently compiling the race and ethnicity of Canterbury’s overall population.
Canterbury's population is predominantly low-income residents who rely on Medicaid to pay for their care and may face higher health risks because they haven't had consistent access to health care throughout their lifetime, he said.
“What you’re looking at is not the effects of race on mortality. What you’re seeing is the effects of economics on mortality,” Wright said. “It’s your inability to access healthcare. Poverty and poor health go hand in hand.”
Canterbury created a palliative or "comfort care" unit for residents whose medical condition made recovery unlikely but who chose not to go to the hospital for treatment.
While some may not survive, Wright said others have begun to show signs of recovery.
"A number of cases I was concerned about look like they're going to make it," he said.
Canterbury has been hit hardest by COVID-19 in the Richmond region, but it's not alone.
Two residents of a Colonial Heights nursing home have died of COVID-19, state health officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported the two deaths on Friday.
Samuel also said the center had released information about COVID-19 cases at the facility, but did not say how many residents had tested positive for the virus. A television report on Friday said five residents had tested positive for the virus.
"Health department staff are investigating potential sources of exposure and providing guidance and resources to the facility management to help in protecting both residents and staff," he said.
However, Samuel added: "Moving forward we will not be providing numbers in individual facilities to protect patient privacy."
The Chesterfield Health District includes Chesterfield and Powhatan counties, and Colonial Heights. The Virginia Department of Health reported on Tuesday that it had confirmed 241 cases of COVID-19 in Chesterfield, 16 in Colonial Heights and five in Powhatan.
State health department policy is not to identify COVID-19 deaths by locality, only by health district. On Tuesday, the department reported five deaths from the virus in the Chesterfield Health District. It was not clear whether the count includes two residents of Spring Arbor Senior Living at Salisbury who died after testing positive. Samuel and Spring Arbor officials said both residents also suffered from underlying medical conditions that could have contributed to their deaths.
The health department also reported six deaths from COVID-19 in the Crater Health District, based in Petersburg and extending across eight localities to the North Carolina line, and four in Chickahominy Health District, which includes Hanover, Goochland, New Kent and Charles City counties.
Dr. Thomas Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District, gave an updated count of eight deaths in the district on Tuesday, including one at a long-term care facility - the Harmony Collection at Hanover in Mechanicsville.
Franck said the district has 80 active cases and 27 cases in which the person is recovering.
He said health department officials are weighing whether to require wider testing of residents and staff in long-term care facilities, including those who don't show symptoms of the disease, or assume that everyone in those facilities has been exposed and quarantine them.
Samuel, in Chesterfield, said in a statement that COVID-19 is spreading widely throughout communities across the state, as well as the health district.
"Residents should assume the risk of exposure is everywhere and behave accordingly, regardless of the details of specific numbers and locations of cases," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
So Canterbury is only the worst among senior care facilities.
And they all are suffering from getting a late start because the official word from this guy was telling America it was fine.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
It is the poorly constructed and maintained ventilation system that make it worse. The family's needs to sue the facility for poor maintenance.
Based on the other articles COVID-19 is hitting care facilities hardest of all, regardless of precautions.
Sadly, this is all magnified because of the misinformation that was being put out by Rump when the US needed clear direction.
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Drake , you are 100% Wrong as Usual !
In what sense, James? It’s a matter of record that all retirement communities are hot spots for the illness and it’s also a matter of record that Rump dragged his feet in the response and put out misinformation.
Drake, your unending and tiresome gloating over the deaths from COVID 19 are the mark of a very disturbed person. You've made your point hundreds of times in your excessive commenting. Why not try to rise above your sick bias, and join the rest of Americans who are trying to unite.
Rick, the fact that you see “gloating” as I moment sadly on Rump’s poor performance in protecting Americans says more about you than about me.
As for uniting? I’ll talk about it as soon as this guy does.
“ New White House press secretary downplayed pandemic threat and said Democrats were rooting for coronavirus”
“Trump campaign sees political advantage in a divisive appeal to working-class white voters”
“Trump's chaotic coronavirus presidency: Historically divisive and, for some, fatal”
DrakiePooPoo - why are you contradicting yourself? If the spread in care facilities is “regardless of precautions” then how did all of the horrible things that you tell us the President did do and didn’t do have any effect on the subject of this news article?
And please explain in detail your accusations in simple terminology that my feeble conservative mind might learn and understand from your all knowing, factual, gifted intellect and possibly come to ‘see the light’. Help me understand, O Great One.
Sure ... regardless of precautions senior care gets hit hardest. Canterbury is only the worst. And if you rad on you’d see I say that it was magnified by Rump’s failure to act.
Senior facilities have gotten hit hard before.... but nowhere like they have with COVID because of Rump’s don’t-worry-be happy message in January. Actual quotes above.
As we know, President Obama was faced with both swine Flu and Ebola and, while senior communities were disproportionately hit, you didn’t see these high numbers.
And, incidentally, the job market continued record months of expansion and the stock market continued unbroken months of growth.
It looks like now we need another democrat to come in and clean up the fiscal mess made by another republican president.
“Trump Is Right About One Thing: 'The Economy Does Better Under The Democrats'” (2016)
Drake - all joking, sarcasm, partisan stances, etc. aside.......I’m dead serious......are you a playful (trolling) liar or are you delusional? Have you ever read what you write?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.