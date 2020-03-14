AP-NORC poll: More Americans worry about flu than new virus

A Chesterfield County man in his 60s has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Chesterfield Health District announced Saturday morning.

This is the first COVID-19 case in Chesterfield, according to health officials, which received the positive test results late Friday night.

“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a press release. “We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with COVID-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases.”

The man recently returned from international travel from an area with confirmed cases, according to the release, and upon his return to the U.S., he stayed home to monitor his health. After developing symptoms, he was tested by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond. The Chesterfield man is currently doing well and is isolated at home, according to health officials.

As of Saturday morning, there are 31 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia.

The Byrd Theatre in Carytown announced that it was temporarily closing effective on Saturday in response to coronavirus concerns.

"This is a precautionary and voluntary measure as we currently have no known cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 associated with the Byrd Theatre," says a notice posted on the theater's website.

The notice goes on to say that the move was the most "responsible and prudent action" given recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control that emphasize social distancing. Theater officials said that all previous purchased tickets for cancelled screenings would be refunded.

"We appreciate your support in this unprecedented time and will share our plans as we re-evaluate," the theater's website says.

(This is a breaking news alert. This story will be updated.)

