A Chesterfield County man in his 60s has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Chesterfield Health District announced Saturday morning.
This is the first COVID-19 case in Chesterfield, according to health officials, which received the positive test results late Friday night.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a press release. “We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with COVID-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases.”
The man recently returned from international travel from an area with confirmed cases, according to the release, and upon his return to the U.S., he stayed home to monitor his health. After developing symptoms, he was tested by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond. The Chesterfield man is currently doing well and is isolated at home, according to health officials.
As of Saturday morning, there are 31 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia.
The Byrd Theatre in Carytown announced that it was temporarily closing effective on Saturday in response to coronavirus concerns.
"This is a precautionary and voluntary measure as we currently have no known cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 associated with the Byrd Theatre," says a notice posted on the theater's website.
The notice goes on to say that the move was the most "responsible and prudent action" given recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control that emphasize social distancing. Theater officials said that all previous purchased tickets for cancelled screenings would be refunded.
"We appreciate your support in this unprecedented time and will share our plans as we re-evaluate," the theater's website says.
(This is a breaking news alert. This story will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
OK think of all the bathroom door handles he has TOUCHED. Why don’t we have foot door handles on bathroom doors? How about public toilet seats? How about the employees at McDonalds why serve us food with the virus
It’s SO important in the early stages of a pandemic to limit large congregations of people to slow the spread of the virus. Especially in America where Rump’s inept handling and what-me-worry approach has put us weeks/months behind other countries in having tests available.
Waiting until the virus has spread through the population until you MUST close institutions is just stupid.
How about a little investigative journalism from RTD? Let's follow some of the identified cases. Were they hospitalized? If so, how long? How badly do patients feel? Mild, terrible? How long are the symptoms persisting? The public wants to know these things. Thanks.
The public already knows “these things” - if they’ve been paying attention at all. Apparently Rick wants any article that mentions Corona virus to also re-state the entire history of Rump’s mismanagement of the virus as well.
Well.... now, per this article, they know the virus has encroached on Chesterfield.
Drakie, you think there will be an article when he recovers? Is Tom Hanks dead yet?
Oh.... so YOU want non-news reporting.... like a list of everyone who nothing has happened to today?
Maybe we should make that a regular feature of the daily news.... delivered in 64 volumes of books a day.
I see now why Rump says he loves the poorly educated voters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.