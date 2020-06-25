Thursday morning update:
Police said four arrests were made Wednesday night and Thursday morning after demonstrators were cleared from the Robert E. Lee monument grounds and protesters went on an hours-long march. Police said some committed vandalism.
One demonstrator was charged with pointing a laser at a circling police aircraft, a felony, Richmond police said Thursday.
Demonstrations have been banned at the monument during nighttime hours and for the second night in a row police cleared a protest gathering there, citing trespassing violations at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Once the roughly 300 participants moved into the surrounding street, some started throwing rocks at police, authorities said. That's when an unlawful assembly was declared, according to the Richmond Police Department, who put out a statement early Thursday morning.
No chemical irritants were used, according to police.
Two people were charged with felonies: one for pointing a laser at a law enforcement aircraft and another for assaulting a law enforcement officer who was struck in the face by a shield carried by a protester, police said.
According to Richmond Times Dispatch reporters who were covering Wednesday night's protest, after the circle was cleared most of the protesters left the area after chanting at police and started marching around downtown Richmond.
Police said the march ended at Monroe Park after 1:30 a.m..
From 2-3 a.m. approximately 150 protesters continued marching through the Fan District breaking windows of a restaurant, police said.
Police said that at 3:15 a.m. several protesters were arrested on N. Allen Street: one for interfering with an aircraft by pointing a laser; one for assaulting an officer, a felony; and one misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice.
Most of the protesters disbanded shortly before 4 a.m., according to police.
Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, executive director of the ACLU of Virginia, complained in an email Thursday that, “The Governor’s decision to enforce the unconstitutional restrictions on use of the public forum at the Lee Monument has allowed police to call protest ‘trespass’ and turned trespass into ‘riot.’”
“Forcing people off the Lee Monument grounds into the streets is a strategy that invites rather than deescalates the potential for violence,” she added.
Gastanaga contends that an assembly does not violate the unlawful assembly law simply because it is in violation of a regulation of questionable validity. “Under our laws, government must have credible, objective evidence that there is a clear and present danger of violence before anyone can restrain speech by declaring an assembly ‘unlawful’ and trigger arrests for anyone’s continued presence,” she wrote.
“If police had simply monitored events at the Lee Monument last evening and responded to actual criminal conduct when it occurred and where it occurred rather than forcing hundreds of people off the monument property and into our streets, everyone would have been safer,” she said.
Earlier story
Richmond police declared an unlawful assembly at the Lee monument just before 11:30 Wednesday night and ordered hundreds of gathered protesters to disperse.
After chanting at police, most of the protesters left the area.
Protesters were still marching around downtown Richmond more than two hours after police ordered them to leave the Lee monument.
Virginia State Police tweeted: "At approximately 11:30 p.m., protesters have been cleared from Lee Monument grounds. No chemical agents deployed. No use of force."
Before police officers, some bearing shields, moved into the circle surrounding the statue on Monument Avenue, a line of police in riot gear assembled in the median on the west side of the monument. Protesters lined up on the same side, in the circle.
Police announced that the circle was closed at sunset and that people had to disperse.
Protesters chanted: "I don't see no riot here, why are you in riot gear?"
Protesters also chanted: "Who do you serve? Who do you protect?"
Around 11 p.m. Virginia State Police had tweeted: "#VSP and @RichmondPolice have arrived at Lee Monument & are just standing by awaiting the protesters to leave the property."
At 11:28 p.m. Richmond police tweeted that "an unlawful assembly was declared at the Lee Monument due to rocks being thrown at law enforcement officers by protesters."
It is the fourth time this week that authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds to disperse, including Sunday night at the J.E.B. Stuart statue, early Tuesday morning at City Hall and early Wednesday morning at the Lee statue.
After midnight protesters headed west on Monument Avenue and reached the Stonewall Jackson statue. They also passed the statue of Matthew Fontaine Maury.
As of 1:15 a.m. perhaps 200 protesters were still marching, heading down Broad Street toward downtown. They were followed by dozens of cars, many of which appeared to be part of the march.
The protesters also headed to the VCU campus and Monroe Park.
