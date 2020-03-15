UPDATED: A Virginia Department of Emergency Management employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency announced Sunday afternoon.
"VDEM leadership has made appropriate notifications to others who may have also been exposed, and is currently working closely with the Virginia Department of Health," the agency, which is based in Chesterfield, said in a press release. "VDEM has ensured that all employees are aware of the necessary precautions and preventative measures, as well as the steps necessary in the event of a possible exposure."
EARLIER: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a statewide ban on all events over 100 people in a teleconference call Sunday afternoon, as 45 people in the commonwealth have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"If you are planning an event with several people, you should cancel it, period," Northam said.
He said the commonwealth is not to the point of calling for a mandated quarantine, but he urged residents to avoid bars, restaurants, churches and any other social gathering and to stay home as much as possible.
Health officials from the Peninsula Health District, which covers Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County, were also on the call and announced they would be closing all public buildings in the district through March 30.
Essential services such as police, fire crews and trash pickup will continue during the break.
Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia state health commissioner, said the eight cases in the Peninsula district were a cluster that necessitated the added measures.
Health Department officials announced the first coronavirus-related death in Virginia on Saturday in the Peninsula district.
The hospitalized patient was a James City man in his 70s who acquired the virus through an unknown source, the Health Department said.
Officials said they are working on containment and tracing the 284 contacts the patient may have had after infection.
The four new cases announced on Sunday were spread over Alexandria, Arlington, Prince William and Virginia Beach, which all had at least one case already.
The YMCA of Greater Richmond also announced Sunday it would suspend childcare services starting Monday. A release from the organization said it would not charge participants for the week-long hiatus and that it would not be closing any of its facilities as of now.
All youth sports, swim meets and Adventure Guides program events have been postponed through April 18 also.
Henrico County Schools also released details for its student-meal sites during the district's cancellation of classes, according to a release from the district.
Beginning on Tuesday, six sites will open to distribute to all students and anyone under the age of 18, regardless of school, from 11 a.m. to noon. The release also said the program’s hours and locations may be expanded depending on demand.
Also on Saturday, state health officials announced Chesterfield County’s first positive test for the coronavirus, a man in his 60s who was said to be doing well and is isolated at home.
The Chesterfield case and the Hanover case from last week are the only cases confirmed in the Richmond metro area thus far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(15) comments
Drake Butler: All due respect would you please cease with your constant rhetorical bashing of our President and challenge your energies instead into a positive direction as we as individuals and nation deal with this most serious issue before all of us. No one, including yourself and / or our President are infallible and/or perfect. We all make and will continue to make mistakes. This are most trying times for all of us. Can we all agree to work to together as one / come together as we maneuver these uncharted waters while agreeing to put politics on the back burner? Is this too much to ask?
So glad to have Governor Dr. Northam at the helm. Giving clear direction, sharing facts, and acting based on scientifically proven methods of addressing pandemics.
Contrast with Rump’s leadership based on faulty “beliefs” and misinformation.
Governor be a leader and listen to me. Our daughter is only going to have 1 hour and 30 minutes of at home computer instruction for each of her classes the next two weeks. No way in gods creation will our students be ready for the reach to the test SOL’s. Suspend them fir this year and if you don’t when the kids do get back the kids will be pounded and pounded and pounded and the parents will be asked to bring in snacks to help the children .....
What's your solution, Ronnie? Put your daughters back in school so they can get sick and miss ALL class time?
Must be a Rump voter.
Then it will be 75— then 50—- then 25—- look everybody we will get over this let our bodies fight this off. Government cannot be everywhere .... did the caveman survive?
Look I think this virus has been here since December. I know many people who have and were sick in December .... January and February... they all had these symptoms...... and they all got better. Do we have a test to see we have anti bodies??
Also I ask everyone to focus on and answer this question. Would you knowingly go into an infectious disease ward at any hospital? With that being said think of going outside of your home in public unless absolutely necessary as the same as going into an infectious disease ward.
Everyone this is not rocket science. In reality it is "common sense". No ifs, ands or buts. Pure and simple stay put stay at home. Going out to eat, movies, Home Depot, shopping whatever is not a necessity no matter how anyone wants to spin it. Ask yourself would you rather be alive or dead? Read my lips STAY AT HOME !
It’s not rocket science.
But Rump voters are not rocket scientists and they believe HIM over the science when he makes dangerous remarks like this.
“As CDC Says 'Do Not Go to Work,' Trump Says Thousands With Coronavirus Could Go to Work and Get Better”
Not that I have any desire to contribute to the spread or be exposed to this virus, but where does the Governor's authority emanate from to "ban gatherings" of 100 or more people? What is a gathering? Does that include the grocery stores? Home improvement stores? Airports? Trains? What?
Read the article... he didn’t impose a ban. He called for one. Institutions are free to do as they wish.
They just run the risk of people getting sick because they didn’t heed the Governor’s recommendation.
So glad to have Governor Dr. Northam at the helm. Giving clear direction, sharing facts, and acting based on scientifically proven methods of addressing pandemics.
Contrast with Rump’s leadership based on faulty “beliefs” and misinformation.
Indeed. We are so very fortunate here in Virginia to have a Governor with such a thorough medical background.
And Drake, we feel so fortunate to have someone like you, whose obsessive hate does not allow you to post a single comment without including childish, negative comments about the president.
And Rick, your obsessive love for a president that is so bad for America is noted.
I’m sure ALL republicans would LOVE a gag order on those who criticize the president’s malfeasance. It’s another thing that Putin has going for him that Rump admires so much!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.