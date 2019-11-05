8:50 p.m. update: The Virginia Department of Elections said the results page on the agency's website "has been resolved" and the site is "fully functional."
***
Earlier story
The Virginia Department of Elections has been experiencing issues with its website - one of the go-to sites for live election results in the commonwealth - shortly after polls closed Tuesday night.
Chris Piper of the State Board of Elections said results are coming in, but the website wasn't displaying the results correctly, so they took down the site temporarily while it was being fixed.
Piper said it was an internal error and "not an issue from external factors."
Just after 7:30 p.m., the Virginia Department of Elections tweeted that they are aware of the problem and are working to fix it.
We are aware of the problem with the results on our website and are working to fix it. #VirginiaElection #VirginiaVotes— VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) November 6, 2019
Piper did not provide a specific time for when the site would be restored.
Janis Peace commenting: Something is going on also with Comcast. My TV has been out for a while, a long while. I wonder if it is related?
There is no EXCUSE for this!!!!
