election day

"I Voted" stickers are given to voters at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

8:50 p.m. update: The Virginia Department of Elections said the results page on the agency's website "has been resolved" and the site is "fully functional."

***

Earlier story

The Virginia Department of Elections has been experiencing issues with its website - one of the go-to sites for live election results in the commonwealth - shortly after polls closed Tuesday night.

Chris Piper of the State Board of Elections said results are coming in, but the website wasn't displaying the results correctly, so they took down the site temporarily while it was being fixed.

Piper said it was an internal error and "not an issue from external factors."

Just after 7:30 p.m., the Virginia Department of Elections tweeted that they are aware of the problem and are working to fix it.

Piper did not provide a specific time for when the site would be restored.

Get the Virginia Politics Insider email update every evening during the GA and weekly all year

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription