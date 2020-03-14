Virginia saw its first death from the coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health said Saturday.
The health department said the death occurred in the Peninsula Health District, which covers Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, said in a statement that the death was in James City County, which is part of his district.
“My heart breaks for that patient, their family, and all those affected around the world by this virus,” Wittman said. “My staff and I are working extremely closely with Governor Northam and his staff as well as the Virginia Department of Health to address this ongoing situation.
The patient was a hospitalized man in his 70s who acquired the virus through an unknown source, the health department said. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.
Also on Saturday, state health officials announced Chesterfield County’s first positive test for the coronavirus, a man in his 60s who was said to be doing well and is isolated at home.
In a statement on Saturday, Gov. Ralph Northam said he and first lady Pam Northam were saddened by the news that COVID-19 had killed a Virginia resident.
“And we grieve for everyone this virus has touched around the world,” Northam said.
The governor added that officials have taken a series of actions in the wake of the virus’s arrival in the state, including declaring a state emergency, closing schools for two weeks, limiting visits to nursing homes and canceling large events.
“This is a public health crisis — we must all treat it as such,” Northam said.
Dr. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, expressed sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, “as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak.”
“The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth,” Oliver said in a statement.
In the Chesterfield case, health officials received the positive test results late Friday night.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a news release. “We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with COVID-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases.”
The Chesterfield man recently returned from international travel from an area with confirmed cases, according to the release, and upon his return to the U.S., he stayed home to monitor his health. After developing symptoms, he was tested by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.
As of Saturday evening, there were 41 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the state Department of Health’s tally, which includes “presumptive positive” cases as well as confirmed ones.
The Chesterfield case is the second positive case in the Richmond metro area. A Hanover County teenager who recently had returned from traveling overseas tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.
Concerns over the spread of the disease continued to ripple through the Richmond region on Saturday.
The Byrd Theatre in Carytown announced that it was temporarily closing effective Saturday in response to coronavirus concerns.
“This is a precautionary and voluntary measure as we currently have no known cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 associated with the Byrd Theatre,” says a notice posted on the theater’s website.
The notice goes on to say that the move was the most “responsible and prudent action” given recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that emphasize social distancing. Theater officials said that all previous purchased tickets for canceled screenings would be refunded.
“We appreciate your support in this unprecedented time and will share our plans as we re-evaluate,” the theater’s website says.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has closed its doors for the next two weeks, the museum wrote in a Facebook post that says they “tentatively” plan to reopen on March 28. Updates on the museum’s schedule can be found on its website.
The Virginia Museum of History and Culture, which is next to the VMFA, also plans to close for two weeks.
“Along with other museums in Richmond and across the Commonwealth, we feel that it is our duty to help prevent any opportunity of this virus spreading,” the Virginia Museum of History and Culture says on its website.
Two-week closures are affecting other local museums, including the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, the Children’s Museum of Richmond and The Science Museum of Virginia.
At the ACAC Fitness Center on Robious Road in North Chesterfield, customers heading into the gym on Saturday morning passed by a sign at the front door telling them not to come in if they or their child have been experiencing signs of illness — such as coughing, sneezing, chills or a fever. The sign also said that people shouldn’t go in if they or their children have traveled outside the U.S. in the past 30 days or if they have been in close contact with someone who is sick within the past two weeks.
Inside the gym, electronic message boards displayed a letter from ACAC’s owner, Phil Wendel, who said the gym — which has 13 locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland — plans to stay open as it takes “extraordinary measures” to prevent the spread of the disease.
Just down the road at the Kroger on Polo Parkway in Midlothian, customers were gathering groceries for their refrigerators and pantries on Saturday morning. A couple of customers perused the aisles wearing gloves. The shelves for some items, such as bananas, toilet paper and sweet potatoes were bare.
Publix, which has 13 grocery stores in the Richmond region, on Saturday started curbing their store hours in response to the coronavirus. Those stores, which typically close at 10 or 11 p.m. in the Richmond area, are now closing at 8 p.m.
The Richmond General District Court will be closed to the general public on Monday, Chief Judge L.B. Cann III wrote in a Friday order that details a series of scheduling changes that are being made in response to the coronavirus .
The general district court’s clerk’s offices will resume normal operations on Tuesday, March 17.
Criminal cases set for the 9 a.m. weekday docket and traffic cases set for the 11:30 a.m. docket that are scheduled to take place from March 16 through April 16 will have those hearings postponed for 28 days. The exception to that rule is that incarcerated defendants will keep their currently scheduled court date.
The court will still hold hearings on bond motions, protective order applications and emergency motions filed during the coming month, Cann wrote. The judge added that some cases, including parking and Virginia Employment Commission cases, are postponed for 56 days from their currently scheduled date.
Cases in the city’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court that involve support, civil custody and visitation, juvenile delinquency cases and adult criminal cases where the defendant is not behind bars are also being postponed.
A public notice from Richmond Circuit Court says that attorneys who have civil and criminal trials scheduled to take place over the next couple of weeks are being strongly encouraged to postpone them amid concerns about the coronavirus.
Alisa Gregory, the Henrico County sheriff, said Saturday she wasn’t aware of any scheduling changes in the county court system. Still, she said, judges are making case-by-case decisions on whether to postpone a defendant’s court date.
“They are taking into consideration that some people may not be feeling well or are really concerned about coming into the court, so they are giving them an opportunity to get continuances,” Gregory said.
Andy Jenks, a spokesman for Henrico County Public Schools, said in a Saturday email that the school system plans to provide a “grab and go” food service for students who receive free and reduced-price meals during its two-week closure.
Jenks also said that Henrico school officials are working to address concerns from parents whose children don’t have access to a computer or the internet as a result of the schools being closed, and how to help students who have issues using school-issued laptops. The school system’s spring break, which runs from April 6 through April 10, will take place as scheduled, Jenks said.
“At this time, there are no considerations about lengthening the school year,” Jenks wrote.
The Chesterfield school system on Saturday announced that during its two-week closure, the school system would be providing free meals to students. The meals can be picked up at food services kiosks located outside the schools and other community locations, generally from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays, although the times vary among locations.
