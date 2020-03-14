Virginia saw its first death from the coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health said Saturday.
The Health Department said the death occurred in the Peninsula Health District, which covers Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, said in a statement that the death was in James City, which is part of his district.
“My heart breaks for that patient, their family, and all those affected around the world by this virus,” Wittman said. “My staff and I are working extremely closely with Governor Northam and his staff as well as the Virginia Department of Health to address this ongoing situation.”
The patient was a hospitalized man in his 70s who acquired the virus through an unknown source, the Health Department said. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Also on Saturday, state health officials announced Chesterfield County’s first positive test for the coronavirus, a man in his 60s who was said to be doing well and is isolated at home.
In a statement on Saturday, Gov. Ralph Northam said he and first lady Pam Northam were saddened by the news that COVID-19 had killed a Virginia resident.
“And we grieve for everyone this virus has touched around the world,” Northam said.
The governor added that officials have taken a series of actions in the wake of the virus’s arrival in the state, including declaring a state emergency, closing schools for two weeks, limiting visits to nursing homes and canceling large events.
“This is a public health crisis — we must all treat it as such,” Northam said.
Dr. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, expressed sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, “as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak.”
“The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth,” Oliver said in a statement.
In the Chesterfield case, health officials received the positive test results late Friday night.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said in a news release. “We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with COVID-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases.”
The Chesterfield man recently returned from international travel from an area with confirmed cases, according to the release, and upon his return to the U.S., he stayed home to monitor his health. After developing symptoms, he was tested by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.
As of Saturday evening, there were 41 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the state Department of Health’s tally, which includes “presumptive positive” cases as well as confirmed ones.
The Chesterfield case is the second positive case in the Richmond metro area. A Hanover County teenager who recently had returned from traveling overseas tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.
Concerns over the spread of the disease continued to ripple through the Richmond region on Saturday.
The Byrd Theatre in Carytown announced that it was temporarily closing effective Saturday in response to coronavirus concerns.
“This is a precautionary and voluntary measure as we currently have no known cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 associated with the Byrd Theatre,” says a notice posted on the theater’s website.
The notice goes on to say that the move was the most “responsible and prudent action” given recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that emphasize “social distancing.” Theater officials said that all previously purchased tickets for canceled screenings would be refunded.
“We appreciate your support in this unprecedented time and will share our plans as we re-evaluate,” the Byrd’s website says.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has closed its doors for the next two weeks, the museum wrote in a Facebook post that says it “tentatively” plans to reopen on March 28.
The Virginia Museum of History and Culture, which is next to the VMFA, also plans to close for two weeks.
“Along with other museums in Richmond and across the Commonwealth, we feel that it is our duty to help prevent any opportunity of this virus spreading,” the Virginia Museum of History and Culture says on its website.
Two-week closures are affecting other local museums, including the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, the Children’s Museum of Richmond and the Science Museum of Virginia.
At the ACAC Fitness Center on Robious Road in North Chesterfield, customers heading into the gym on Saturday morning passed by a sign at the front door telling them not to come in if they or their child have been experiencing signs of illness — such as coughing, sneezing, chills or a fever. The sign also said that people shouldn’t go in if they or their children have traveled outside the U.S. in the past 30 days or if they have been in close contact with someone who is sick within the past two weeks.
Inside the gym, electronic message boards displayed a letter from ACAC’s owner, Phil Wendel, who said the gym — which has 13 locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland — plans to stay open as it takes “extraordinary measures” to prevent the spread of the disease.
Just down the road at the Kroger on Polo Parkway in Midlothian, customers were gathering groceries for their refrigerators and pantries on Saturday morning. A couple of customers perused the aisles wearing gloves. The shelves for some items, including bananas, toilet paper and sweet potatoes, were bare.
Publix, which has 13 grocery stores in the Richmond region, on Saturday started curbing store hours. Those stores, which typically close at 10 or 11 p.m. in the Richmond area, are now closing at 8 p.m. The early closings are to give employees time to conduct additional preventive cleaning and to restock shelves.
The Richmond General District Court will be closed to the public on Monday, Chief Judge L.B. Cann III wrote in a Friday order that details a series of scheduling changes that are being made in response to the coronavirus .
The general district court’s clerk’s offices will resume normal operations on Tuesday, March 17.
Criminal cases set for the 9 a.m. weekday docket and traffic cases set for the 11:30 a.m. docket that are scheduled to take place from March 16 through April 16 will have those hearings postponed for 28 days. The exception to that rule is that incarcerated defendants will keep their currently scheduled court date.
The court will still hold hearings on bond motions, protective order applications and emergency motions filed during the coming month, Cann wrote. The judge added that some cases, including parking and Virginia Employment Commission cases, are postponed for 56 days from their currently scheduled date.
Cases in the city’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court that involve support, civil custody and visitation, juvenile delinquency cases and adult criminal cases where the defendant is not behind bars are also being postponed.
A public notice from Richmond Circuit Court says that attorneys who have civil and criminal trials scheduled to take place over the next couple of weeks are being strongly encouraged to postpone them amid concerns about the coronavirus.
Alisa Gregory, the Henrico County sheriff, said Saturday that she wasn’t aware of any scheduling changes in the county court system. Still, she said, judges are making case-by-case decisions on whether to postpone a defendant’s court date.
“They are taking into consideration that some people may not be feeling well or are really concerned about coming into the court, so they are giving them an opportunity to get continuances,” Gregory said.
Andy Jenks, a spokesman for Henrico County Public Schools, said in an email Saturday that the school system plans to provide a “grab and go” food service for students who receive free and reduced-price meals during its two-week closure.
Jenks also said that Henrico school officials are working to address concerns from parents whose children don’t have access to a computer or the internet as a result of the schools being closed, and how to help students who have issues using school-issued laptops. The school system’s spring break, which runs from April 6 through April 10, will take place as scheduled, Jenks said.
“At this time, there are no considerations about lengthening the school year,” Jenks wrote.
The Chesterfield school system on Saturday announced that during its two-week closure, the school system would be providing free meals to students. The meals can be picked up at food services kiosks located outside the schools and other community locations, generally from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays, although the times vary among locations.
This will likely be the first pandemic to save more lives than it takes, as people are not traveling normally. But what will insurance companies do when we are not destroying property and lives on the highway.
Stupid is, as stupid does; as I'm sure Trump's grandiose draconian obsession with his boondoggle 'WALL' on our souhtern border, will prove to be just the thing needed to stop the COVID-19 Pandemic from devistating this country.
Then again...maybe not! The worst President ever,#45, needs to resign immediately because of "dereliction of duty". He, and COVID-19 afflicting us at the smae time, may be a Death Knell for the once mighty USA. There were still cinders of hope for this country until "John Boy" took the oath of office. Ever since, it's been an accellerating spiral of failures, lies,and deceptions as we enter our Fuhers' Black Hole'...of incompetent fake Leadership!
All I can say to that is wow.
Flaky Drakie, ~~~Bob, and RJuvenile …. Due to the Corona Virus, the polls will remain closed and the election is cancelled.
Trump will remain President for the next 4 years, at least.
Now, the three of you can relax and act the fool for at least 4 mo years. Hallelujah, and period.
It’s SO important in the early stages of a pandemic to limit large congregations of people to slow the spread of the virus. Especially in America where Rump’s inept handling and what-me-worry approach has put us weeks/months behind other countries in having tests available.
Waiting until the virus has spread through the population until you MUST close institutions is just stupid.
OK think of all the bathroom door handles he has TOUCHED. Why don’t we have foot door handles on bathroom doors? How about public toilet seats? How about the employees at McDonalds why serve us food with the virus
It’s SO important in the early stages of a pandemic to limit large congregations of people to slow the spread of the virus. Especially in America where Rump’s inept handling and what-me-worry approach has put us weeks/months behind other countries in having tests available.
Waiting until the virus has spread through the population until you MUST close institutions is just stupid.
How about a little investigative journalism from RTD? Let's follow some of the identified cases. Were they hospitalized? If so, how long? How badly do patients feel? Mild, terrible? How long are the symptoms persisting? The public wants to know these things. Thanks.
The public already knows “these things” - if they’ve been paying attention at all. Apparently Rick wants any article that mentions Corona virus to also re-state the entire history of Rump’s mismanagement of the virus as well.
Well.... now, per this article, they know the virus has encroached on Chesterfield.
Drakie, you think there will be an article when he recovers? Is Tom Hanks dead yet?
Oh.... so YOU want non-news reporting.... like a list of everyone who nothing has happened to today?
Maybe we should make that a regular feature of the daily news.... delivered in 64 volumes of books a day.
I see now why Rump says he loves the poorly educated voters.
Rick, Drake is one of those Wussies probably out purchasing all the toilet paper and hand sanitizer. These liberals panic over these situations, he'll probably blame Trump for the next cold he gets!
Oh, I doubt it, Billy. I'm betting that all the panic-stricken are the same ones who didn't believe there was a problem until The Naked Emperor declared it to be a National Emergency and now they've overreacted.
One thing is known is that they all came from international travel!
Rick, all things asked were legit. Unfortunately some don't get it. IQ comes into play.
