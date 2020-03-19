Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is asking for “bolder and swifter actions” to address the COVID-19 epidemic, in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam Thursday.

Fairfax joined at least three other lawmakers in calling for a special session to tackle legislation related to COVID-19. Among his proposals, Fairfax is asking for the state to delay all tax payments for 120 days, and to increase unemployment benefits.

Download PDF Letter to the governor

Fairfax is also asking Northam to use his authority to mandate the closure of all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters at least through April 15, with exceptions for carry-out and delivery.

“I have personally heard from many Virginians, including small business owners, employees, healthcare workers, families and community leaders across the Commonwealth pleading that we implement much bolder and swifter measures to … combat this unprecedented health and, consequently, economic threat,” Fairfax’s letter reads.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement: "The Governor found out about this letter through the press. This is a fluid and quickly changing situation, and he is constant communication with public health experts. He will continue to make decisions in the best interest of Virginians."

In December, Fairfax announced he would run for governor in 2021, joining a handful of Democrats who have hinted at a run. Virginia’s governors can only serve one term consecutively, meaning Northam is ineligible for reelection.

Fairfax, who was twice accused of sexual assault in February of 2019, has rejected calls for his resignation, arguing that the accusations are false and meant to damage his political career.

In his Thursday letter, he also asked Northam to also mandate all schools closed through the end of the academic year, while making sure “no student is penalized.”

Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene for one day on April 22, when they can accept or override Northam’s vetoes on legislation passed during the 2020 regular session.

Fairfax is asking for a special session in the weeks before the April reconvening.

- Mel Leonor

NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

JMU postpones spring graduation 

James Madison University is postponing spring graduation ceremonies, the school announced Wednesday evening, and will keep classes online-only until the end of the semester.

“My heart aches for all of you who have poured yourselves completely into your own unique and special Madison experiences,” school President Jonathan R. Alger said in a note to students. “It was impossible for any of you — or indeed any of us — to have imagined that the school year, and for some your academic time at Madison, would end in this way. I am deeply sorry for these incredible disruptions in your lives …”

There is no time table for commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 7-9, the letter said, but graduates’ degrees will be conferred in May, once final grades are in.

Alger also said in his letter to students that residence halls “with very limited exceptions” would be closed, with on-campus students needing to be out by March 29. The school would issue refunds, he said, and information on that would be “forthcoming.”

All on-campus events, regardless of size are also canceled through May 15, and JMU’s international programs have been suspended through the summer.

Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico schools to stay closed well into April

Hanover County Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools and Chesterfield County Public Schools are extending their school closures.

The county school systems said Wednesday that schools will be closed through spring break, meaning the earliest day they would reopen in Henrico and Chesterfield is April 14, while Hanover students could return April 13. The move comes two days after Richmond Public Schools announced that it was keeping schools closed through spring break and beyond what Gov. Ralph Northam ordered last week.

"Like you, we continue to keep a close eye on local, state and national health recommendations, and we can’t rule out the possibility that this information will change again," Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell said in a message to parents and staff members.

Said Hanover schools chief Michael Gill: "These are extraordinary times, and we continue to take extraordinary measures to do our part to help prevent and contain the further spread of COVID-19 within our community."

The districts plan on continuing their efforts to feed students while schools are closed.

Beware coronavirus scams

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia issued a statement Wednesday warning that fraudsters are setting up websites, contacting people by phone and email, and posting disinformation on social media platforms in scams linked to COVID-19.

The schemes include:

- scammers offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19;

- scammers creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks;

- scammers contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment;

- and scammers soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19.

"Fraudsters frequently prey upon vulnerable individuals during difficult times,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. "Today, as our communities take important steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to guard against fraudulent pandemic profiteers, as well as to ensure the rule of law and public safety is not eroded during this critical time."

PHOTOS: Henrico testing pre-registered people for COVID-19

Registered people are being tested for COVID-19 in Dorey Park Wed., March 18 2020.

1 of 5

About 130 tested for COVID-19 at pop up site in Henrico 

About 130 people drove through a “pop up testing site” for coronavirus on Wednesday at Dorey Park in Eastern Henrico County in the first such attempt by regional health officials to test people who have mild symptoms and worry they have the virus.

People who were tested called the health department for an appointment on a call center phone number that opened Wednesday morning. They remained in their vehicles while trained health officials wearing protective gear took oral swabs. Tests will be analyzed by the private company LabCorp and will be ready in about four days.

A small contingent of deputy sheriffs told patients who arrived before noon to park and keep their car windows closed. Vehicles then formed a line to pull up to four large tents. Richmond police operated a drone during the testing.

Health officials hope to do more testing at different locations around the region, said Dr. Danny Avula, the public health director for Richmond and Henrico.

“One of the biggest needs in our community around our collective response to this disease has been more opportunities for individuals who have symptoms but not severe enough to be tested through the state lab,” he said. “So we’ve been trying to figure out, how do we set up community testing opportunities in the context of there not being enough places to go for people who just have mild symptoms.”

Those who want to be screened by phone for a possible appointment may call (804) 205-3501 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bishop Knestout self-quarantining as precaution

20171206_MET_BISHOP_JM03

Newly named Bishop Barry C. Knestout speaks at the announcement of his appointment on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. 

Bishop Barry Knestout, the head of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, is self-quarantining.

The diocese, which covers most of the state outside of Northern Virginia, announced Wednesday that Knestout is in self-quarantine “out of care and caution.” Knestout, according to the diocese, experienced symptoms of a minor cold last weekend after heavy travel over the past two weeks.

He visited an undisclosed healthcare facility Wednesday morning and self-quarantined based on a doctor’s recommendation, according to the diocese.

“Bishop Knestout stresses that he does not feel seriously ill but is taking this measure as a precaution and is eager to return to public ministry,” the diocese said in a news release. “Until then, he will wait until doctors advise him of the status of the COVID-19 test and he is cleared to proceed with his public ministry.”

The diocese on Monday announced that Sunday Masses would be canceled, among other things, but the church would do a livestream of Mass.

77 test positive for COVID-19 in Virginia

Virginia health officials said Wednesday that 77 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 65 tests are pending.

The 77 cases represents an increase of 10 from the 67 cases that were reported around the same time on Tuesday, although a shortage of tests means the real number of cases is higher. There are now 12 cases in the Richmond area.

State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said there are three ongoing outbreaks in the state, meaning clusters of cases traced back to a single positive case — one in James City County, and two in the Richmond area.

The governor also said the budget will almost certainly be revised ahead of the April 22 veto session.

"We'll be making adjustments as needed depending on what the economy is doing with our budget," Northam said.

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday that 1,278 people in Virginia have been tested. 

Here are the COVID-19 cases by locality, according to the VDH website:

14 - Arlington County

14 - Fairfax County

13 - James City County

5 - Chesterfield County

5 - Loudoun County

4 - Prince William County

4 - Virginia Beach

3 - Richmond

2 - Alexandria

2 - Henrico County

2 - Stafford County

1 - Charles City County

1 - Charlottesville

1 - Goochland County

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Williamsburg

1 - York County

covid update

Mayor Levar Stoney and Danny Avula, Richmond and Henrico Health District director, give a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Four in Richmond test positive

Four Richmond residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the first positive cases in the city limits.

All four – two men in their 20s and two in their 30s – had traveled outside of the state recently, three of whom were in a group, Mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference Wednesday. Those three are linked to a previously confirmed case in Henrico County. The group traveled to North Carolina earlier this month.

The fourth man traveled to New York and had contact with someone who tested positive. All four are in self-isolation at home. One had been hospitalized, Stoney said.

Three of the Richmond cases were discovered as a part of the investigation into the Henrico County case, said Danny Avula, head of the Richmond Health District. The cases were confirmed a few hours ago, he said.

The Health Department is working to determine who else the men may have had contact with after being exposed.

Officials stressed the importance of social distancing and limiting large gatherings to prevent spread of the virus. Stoney said the city would enforce the state ban on crowds of more than 10 people.

“Now is the time to increase our diligence and keep each other accountable,” Stoney said. “We have to be vigilant, personally vigilant, in this combat versus COVID-19.”

State officials ask non-essential workers who are parents to keep kids home, out of daycare

Virginia state officials are asking all parents who are not essential workers to care for their young children at home, citing lack of capacity in the state’s child care centers.

Roughly 1,200 of the state’s 7,800 childcare centers have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, straining the number of slots available, said Duke Storen, the state’s commissioner for social services.

“We want to make sure that our children are safe, while also ensuring that essential personnel, medical professionals are able to go to work and know that their children are being cared for,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

Essential workers include health care professionals, first responders, workers at grocery stores and pharmacies, and workers in the manufacturing and food processing industries.

At the same time, the state is advising child care centers that remain open to limit the number of people in any one classroom to 10, including both children and adults — which would further strain capacity.

“We know that this will be a hardship for many providers change their model, but we know that they are up to the task,” Storen said.

The directive was part of broader guidance issued Wednesday to the state’s child care providers. Centers were also asked to feed children in their classrooms instead of common areas, to stagger recess times. The guidance also includes suggestions on how to keep children 6 feet apart while still interacting.

Storen added that the state is currently surveying the healthcare industry to gauge unmet demand for childcare.

Coronavirus drive through testing

Betsy Holzworth, a registered nurse with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, collected samples for the coronavirus test Monday at a drive-thru site in York County, which had one confirmed case. Neighboring James City County has 10 cases.

Sentara stops drive-through testing due to shortage

Sentara Healthcare, the largest hospital system in Virginia, is temporarily suspending its three drive-through COVID-19 screening and testing locations due to a shortage of tests, the health system announced Wednesday. The drive-through testing began on Monday.

In its first three days of drive-through screening and testing, Sentara screened 1,760 people and tested 786. An average of 45% of patients who were screened met the testing criteria. They expect results from the tests in 2-5 days.

The three drive-through locations, which are at Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Sentara Edinburgh in Chesapeake, will shut down at 2 p.m. Wednesday until more testing supplies become available. They are still able to test high-risk patients – defined as those who have two of three symptoms (cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, and shortness of breath), have either traveled internationally or to an area with a COVID-19 outbreak and are either 60 or older or have a serious health condition. The health system asked that people who believe they meet the criteria call their hospital before coming in. People with symptoms younger than 60 with no underlying health conditions are advised to quarantine at home for two weeks.

“We know that COVID-19 is a critical concern for our communities, so we are actively working with state and federal officials to get more testing supplies,” Sentara said in a statement.

