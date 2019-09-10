CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia announced Tuesday that the CEO of the UVA Medical Center, Pamela Sutton-Wallace, will leave in November to take a position at a hospital in New York City.
Sutton-Wallace has been CEO since 2014 and recently added the role of acting executive vice president for health affairs. University President Jim Ryan told employees in a letter Tuesday that her departure was not related to a Kaiser Health News investigation published the day before by The Washington Post that revealed UVA's aggressive billing and collections policies, which have driven current and former employees, among others, to bankruptcies and impoverishment.
Ryan said late Monday that changes to make those policies "more generous and more humane" are set to be announced by the end of the week.
"I want to be clear that Pam’s departure is in no way related to yesterday’s Washington Post story," Ryan wrote in a letter to employees, referring to the Kaiser story, which was published by The Post. "Pam has done a remarkable job leading our health system."
Ryan praised Sutton-Wallace's work improving collaboration between the School of Medicine and the Medical Center; her use of data to improve assessments; her investments in quality, staffing, facilities and technology; and her facilitation of community partnerships.
Sutton-Wallace will join New York-Presbyterian Hospital as senior vice president and regional chief operating officer.
A search committee is looking to replace the executive vice president; the space opened in May when Rick Shannon left UVA. The position should be filled by the time Sutton-Wallace leaves, Ryan wrote.
Dr. Chris Ghaemmaghami, chief medical officer and senior associate dean for clinical affairs, will serve as interim chief executive officer for UVA Medical Center, according to Ryan.
