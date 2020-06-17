Wear masks. Keep your distance. Now comes another edict: Use your assigned sink.
Students heading to college in the fall know they will face unprecedented pandemic rules meant to safeguard the campus from the spread of the coronavirus. Among them is this one spelled out by the University of Virginia on Wednesday: Those who live in residence halls “will be assigned to specific sinks, stalls and showers.”
This kind of regimentation is the trade-off university officials are asking in exchange for the resumption of classes in Charlottesville.
UVA officials, as expected, announced that the school plans to offer online, face-to-face and hybrid classes to the 24,000 students when the fall term starts in late August. Students have been essentially shut off from the campus since in-person teaching was canceled in March when the public health crisis intensified.
Students will be able to take a full schedule of classes, whether in Charlottesville or elsewhere, UVA officials said. Those who live on Grounds will be put into doubles, as usual, officials said, and they will be allowed to choose roommates in advance. Other elements of school life will gradually resume.
“We are planning for fall sporting events to be held on Grounds, and student athletes will be hearing from coaches about steps that will allow them to train and compete safely,” UVA President James Ryan and other officials wrote in a letter to the community.
Officials emphasized that public health rules are not optional. “Every student, faculty, and staff member who will be on Grounds this fall will have to meet certain health and safety requirements designed to keep members of the UVA and broader community safe,” they wrote. “Students and their families will receive details about these requirements over the summer and will be asked to agree to them as a condition of returning to — and remaining on — Grounds.”
They added: “Anyone sharing a classroom, lab, dining hall, lounge, or other common space will need to maintain a 6-foot distance for any contact longer than 10 minutes.”
How these rules will be enforced at UVA and elsewhere remains to be seen.
UVA plans to offer a sweetener to help students make the most of a challenging school year: Undergraduates will be allowed, at no extra charge, to take courses in January and in the summer.
Those will be in addition to the university’s regular offerings in the fall and spring semesters.
