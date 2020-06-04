The University of Virginia is waiving its ACT and SAT requirements for next year's applicants.
The university announced Thursday that it will not require applicants to submit standardized testing as part of their application "for at least the next application cycle." UVA made the move because of the "uncertain prospect of universally accessible, reliable and equitable" testing, according to a news release.
Other colleges in the state, including Virginia Tech, have made similar decisions.
“Students and families face enormous challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” President Jim Ryan said. “This change in our admission system during a year in which all applicants might not have the same access to testing will remove at least one obstacle that might otherwise discourage a student from pursuing her higher education aspirations."
Ryan added: "At the same time, this will give us an extraordinary opportunity to explore the utility of tests in our overall admissions process going forward.”
The SAT and ACT canceled spring testing in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The College Board, which oversees the SAT, initially planned on offering the exam at home, but scrapped that idea earlier this week because of technology requirements.
UVA admissions dean Greg Roberts said students who still wish to include the SAT or ACT tests, the hallmark college entry exams, as part of their application can still do so. If an applicant doesn't, they "will be at no disadvantage in the application review."
The policy applies to all undergraduate applications, including transfer students.
“Before making this recommendation, we consulted with the deans of the undergraduate schools that accept first-year applicants,” Roberts said. “All expressed a deep commitment to equity and fairness in the admission process for their schools, and given the uncertainty surrounding the availability of testing this year, all offered clear and unwavering support for a one-year, pilot test-optional admission plan.”
UVA also announced Thursday that it pushed back its early decision application deadline to Nov. 1. Last year, it was Oct. 15.
