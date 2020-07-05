Virginia gun sales soared to historical levels in June, the second record spike in three months, in a tumultuous year marked by the long-term uncertainty of COVID-19, the economic turmoil it spawned, protests over racial injustices and activists' demands to defund the police.
Estimated firearm sales based on mandatory criminal background checks on buyers have smashed all-time monthly records this year - first in March with 80,228 transactions, and again in June with 81,204 transactions, according to newly released figures from the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center, which electronically conducts the checks on state retail gun purchases.
The June figure is the highest monthly total on record for any month since state police began tracking the data in 1990. It represents an increase of 157% over the number of transactions conducted during the same month in 2019.
Through June, there have been 410,493 firearm transactions in Virginia in 2020. That's 74,000 shy of the total for all of 2019, when 484,550 were conducted. If the current trend continues, Virginia will break the annual record of 505,722 transactions set in 2016.
Virginia firearms dealers say they believe a combination of events is driving the record sales. At least one national gun control advocate largely agrees.
They say it began with fears that increased firearm restrictions passed by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly would dry up the availability of some guns and magazines. Then the coronavirus struck, raising additional fears that the pandemic would lead to a breakdown in public order and economic ruin, which led to the government issuing $1,200 stimulus checks that some used to purchase firearms. The topper was the nationwide protests that in some cases have led to violence and destruction of property.
"It's a perfect storm," said Joshua Jennings, owner of Guns, Gear & Ammo in the Danville/Martinsville area.
In just the first six months of this year, Jennings said sales have been so extraordinary that "we've had to buy two times what we bought all of last year, just to keep stuff in stock."
"We've had some unusual buys, and what I mean by that is buyers who ordinarily would not statistically be likely to enter a gun store," Jennings said.
That includes many first-time buyers, who Jennings estimated account for one in 10 of his customers. "And we're getting somewhere between 40 and 45% of those people who are completely and totally unfamiliar with firearms," he said.
Virginia's numbers mirror what is occurring nationally. FBI statistics released this week show that 3.9 million background checks were conducted in June, the most since the National Instant Criminal Background Check System was activated in 1998. And like Virginia, the previous national record occurred in March, when 3.7 million transactions were conducted.
Because there is no national or state database of gun sales, the background check numbers do not correlate directly to the number of sales because more than one firearm could be included in the transaction. But the background checks are regarded as the best available proxy for gauging sales and consumer demand for firearms.
The June record adds to what has become Virginia's longest sustained uptick in monthly sales ever. It began in December with 73,849 transactions, and so far has continued through the first six months of 2020. This year's total is up 92% over the same period in 2019.
"Civil unrest, rioting, looting and calls to defund the police are unquestionably motivating factors of why this trend is increasing," Mark Oliva, director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, told the Associated Press. "Americans are right to be concerned about their personal safety."
The NSSF, a trade association of the firearms industry, has estimated that 40% of those purchasing firearms this year are first-time buyers, based on a survey of firearm retailers.
"Politicians who entertain notions of defunding police departments are the same ones who call for strict gun control and even outright confiscation," Oliva told the AP. "These figures aren't push polls. They are representative to Americans from all walks of life who are taking action and taking responsibility for their rights and their safety."
But David Chipman, a retired agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives - who now works as senior policy advisor for the Giffords gun control group - has a different perspective.
Chipman said he does not dispute the gun industry's characterization of the sustained boom in gun sales that has extended for an unprecedented number of months. "I think that's real," he said.
But as a former ATF agent and SWAT team member who still carries a concealed weapon, he questions whether people with little or no knowledge of firearms snapping up guns for personal protection is a true solution to quelling their fears in the current environment.
"I know the amount of training and rigor [that is required] if you are going to use a firearm as a defensive weapon," Chipman said.
Because the tremendous demand for firearms has caused a supply shortage, new gun owners buying in a time of crisis may not get their first choice of weapons, and "are buying whatever's left, out of panic or fear."
"You could be left with a weapon that isn't the best for self protection, you don't know how to use it, and you really haven't thought, before this moment in time, that you needed a gun in the first place," Chipman said. "You're sort of building your ark after the flood has started."
Chipman said the public's feelings of fear or loss of control is understandable. "It's what we're all feeling; these are scary times."
"But I can tell you, as someone who's been around guns all my life, the gun does not solve that problem," he said. "One's self-defense can't be centered primarily in winning a gun fight. That was never my operational plan at ATF. It was always like, 'How do we avoid gunplay.'"
Jerry Cochran, owner of Trader Jerry’s, one of Virginia’s largest federally licensed firearm dealers, said the people buying firearms at his stores are of every race, creed, color, ethnicity and social group.
"A lot of far-left liberals are seeing that they are their only line of self-defense," he said. "If you're going to defund the police, you got to figure out some way to protect yourself. And when they turn on the TV, that's all they hear all the time now. Riots and defund the police."
The gun-buying frenzy, coupled with the pandemic, has led to a supply shortage of some firearms and ammunition nationwide.
"The problem is, there is a finite supply of guns," Cochran said. "They're doing the same social distancing at the [firearm] manufacturing plants. There's supply problems in getting parts. I'm sure some of the parts come from China and other countries."
Cochran said one ammunition manufacturer told him that he couldn't provide the ammo Cochran requested, "because they didn't have the boxes to put it in. When you shut down the whole country and then try to get it back up a little bit, it's pretty tough."
"During this time when there are record gun sales but a minimum number of guns, imagine if the supply chain" was fully operational, Cochran said. "How many Americans would want to be arming themselves a little bit more thoroughly?"
