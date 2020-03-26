COVI-19

United States Park Ranger David Ballam prepares to lock the gate into the Oak Ridge Campground area on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Va. Prince William Forest Park is closing all restrooms and campground facilities. The park is following recommendations by the NPS Public Health Service to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 DAN CURRIER

Officials with the Virginia State Parks and Shenandoah National Park have announced further curbs on services and access in light of the COVID-19 epidemic.

State parks remain open but effective Friday, overnight facilities and restrooms will be closed through April 30 - including all cabins, campgrounds, camping cabins and yurts, as well as restrooms and bathhouses.

Visitor centers and other indoor facilities are closed to the public and groups or gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

People who are sick, or have been around someone who is sick and/or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 infection, are asked not to not visit. Visitors should follow social distancing guidelines keeping six feet or more between themselves and other guests.

Officials at Shenandoah National Park announced Thursday that the park will be open but will offer limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection.

All restrooms are closed and "backcountry" areas are closed to overnight camping through April 30. There is no overnight camping at the park's developed campgrounds.

The park service announced earlier that Appalachian Trail huts, shelters, and cabins are closed; the Old Rag and Whiteoak-Cedar Run circuit hikes are closed; and all other park-operated facilities are closed including visitor centers.

The park service said that Albemarle County, the city of Charlottesville, and the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority have closed the recreational area around Sugar Hollow Reservoir.

Concessions-operated facilities at Shenandoah National Park will open with restrictions: Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore will open Thursday, but no more than 10 people may be inside the campstore at a time; and Big Meadows Wayside will open Friday, but there will be no prepared food, the dining room is closed, and no more than 10 people may be inside at a time.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email