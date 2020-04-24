Gaby Obedoza saw an idea online and immediately knew her peers would be interested.
Medical school students across the country who, like Obedoza, were having virtual classes instead of in-person ones had decided to use the time at home to help the greater fight against COVID-19. They could not yet suit up in white robes, but they could help the people who can.
So Obedoza made a suggestion in her class group chat last month: what if they, as medical students familiar with the industry and available to help, offered child care and pet sitting to VCU health care workers, such as doctors and residents.
“Our classes had been canceled for the rest of the academic year and initially a lot of people felt like this was free time now - an extended spring break,” said Obedoza, a Norfolk native. “I wanted to utilize that resource of more time to make a difference.”
Nearly 100 students in VCU’s School of Medicine have answered the call.
They’re part of a new student organization called the VCU Childcare Co-op, which co-founder Annie Yang said has helped more than 20 families while donating more than 250 hours to help care for children whose parents are caring for patients infected with a disease that has killed more than 300 Virginians, according to state data.
“Even as students, we can step up and make a small difference in our community,” said Yang, a first year medical student from California.
Health care workers file a request form that has information such as how many children they have, how long they need help for and special hobbies or activities the children like. That information is then posted into a group chat of volunteers and whoever can help gets the contact information for the workers.
Kara Hostetter, who just finished her third year of medical school, grew up babysitting and saw it as a way to help her community.
She volunteered with one family for a day and has babysat more consistently for another family, the first two times through the co-op and now they pay her. Hostetter creates different activities for the two children - making collages out of magazines, growing sugar crystals and building a stick fort outside - and helps them with school work, which they do remotely - something she and the children have in common.
“It’s frustrating to be in a position where you can’t really do anything [in the hospitals] and you hear about all of these other people who are making sacrifices,” she said, “so I was looking for any way to be a part of the solution - no matter how small that might be.”
The students are filling a void left by the closure of many child care centers across the state, including those in the Richmond region. Gov. Ralph Northam announced April 16 that Virginia is using $70 million of the money it received through the federal CARES Act to help employees deemed essential, including health care workers, with child care.
Andrea Nguyen, a rising fourth year medical school student at VCU, said even with campus closed for classes, she still wanted to stay involved and the co-op was “the perfect opportunity.” She’s babysat for a baby whose parents are clinicians, she said.
“It was a perfect fit,” said Nguyen, a Chesapeake native who wants to be an OBGYN and babysat during her undergraduate years at VCU.
Nguyen and the other students are the next generation of health care workers, but for now, they’re doing what they can to help those already in their desired fields.
“A lot of us have a background in babysitting or pet sitting and it was something that we could easily mobilize people around,” said Obedoza. “People in medical school are ultimately here because they want to help so it made sense to go toward this as something to help our health care workers.”
“They’re experiencing untold stress. Anything that could help them out a little bit is worth doing.”
