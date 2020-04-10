The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Thursday it's temporarily closing down 12 stores in the Northern Virginia area starting Monday.
ABC officials said as the region continually sees some of the highest rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state throughout the crisis, staffing has dwindled and operations aren't sustainable.
ABC announced Wednesday that it had closed two of its stores in Northern Virginia - the Huntington Gateway store in Alexandria and the Merrifield Plaza Shopping Center store in Falls Church - after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. The 12 stores closing are in addition to the two from yesterday.
“We chose the stores using several criteria including the locations of neighboring stores and collaborated with our regional retail leaders to determine which closures would have the lowest impact on customers’ convenience,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Our top priority continues to be instituting operational measures to keep our customers and employees safe, and we are monitoring conditions and assessing staffing levels throughout the state to determine how best to operate all of our stores."
The authority is offering employees at these 12 stores the option to work in nearby locations. ABC plans to tentatively reopen the stores come April 30. All other stores across Virginia will continue being open from 12 to 7 p.m., seven days a week and are limiting the number of customers to no more than 10 patrons.
The authority announced Friday that all Virginia ABC stories will closed for Easter on Sunday. They will continue operations from noon to 7 p.m., unless otherwise closed, on Monday.
"It is especially important in this unusual and difficult period in our history that our employees who continue to serve the commonwealth be able to spend time with their loved ones, if possible," said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill in a statement.
Essential businesses can’t close.....!
Janis Peace commenting: The ABC Stores should never have been open in the first place! Alcohol is not a necessity!!! unless it is rubbing alcohol maybe.
No problem, now the bars can offer drinks to go, and while you are chatting with the third car over, you can order another.
