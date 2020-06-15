Diversity Richmond Executive Director Bill Harrison started advocating for LGBTQ people in the 1970s. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a ruling that Harrison characterized as "long overdue."
The nation's highest court ruled 6-3 that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects lesbian, gay and transgender people from discrimination in employment.
“I find it astounding that it’s the year 2020 and we had to go to the Supreme Court of the United States to declare that it should be illegal to fire someone because of how they were born,” Harrison said. “But at least they made the right decision, so I am absolutely elated. This is long overdue."
The ruling comes about two weeks before Virginia becomes the first Southern state with comprehensive laws outlawing LGBTQ discrimination. The Virginia Values Act, which takes effect July 1, prohibits discrimination in public and private employment and housing, among other things.
Gov. Ralph Northam also has signed legislation banning conversion therapy on minors, making Virginia the first state in the South to do so.
Equality Virginia said in a statement that "in the midst of the COVID-19 health crisis and the vitally important nationwide demonstrations in support of Black lives, this decision is heartening and encouraging," but that there is more to do.
"Until our laws remedy systemic racism and inequality, and our culture catches up to those laws, our movement’s pursuit of LGBTQ equality is far from done. Today’s decision is an important step forward. It is a powerful reminder of how much work is left to do, and how critical that work remains."
Northam said in a statement:"Today's ruling is an historic victory for LGBTQ rights that sends a powerful message — no one should fear being fired or discriminated against simply because of who they are," Northam said in response to the decision. "We will continue working to make Virginia a place where everyone feels welcome, safe, and respected."
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed an amicus brief in the case last year in which he argued that sexual orientation and gender identity are protected under the civil rights law.
“This decision is a massive step forward for antidiscrimination in this country, and I will not let up in doing all that I can to make sure the LGBT community is protected both at the state and at the federal level," Herring said in a statement Monday.
Virginia has seen marked change on gay rights since 2006, when the state's voters backed a constitutional amendment against same-sex marriage. In February 2014 a federal judge in Norfolk struck down the amendment.
In June 2015 the U.S. Supreme Court declared the right to same-sex marriage nationally.
Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, said she was disappointed by the ruling.
“While the majority opinion pains itself to establish that it is not appropriate for the court to act as a legislative body, incorporating new meaning never conceived at the time Title VII" of the Civil Rights Act "was passed is in fact redrafting law," Cobb said in a statement.
"By equating an individual’s subjective feelings with their actions, the court has effectively wiped away the biological reality of male and female, which will only harm women and further threaten religious liberty.”
Virginia's U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner praised Monday's Supreme Court's decision.
“No one should be fired because of who they are or whom they love," Kaine said in a statement. "I am so relieved the Supreme Court recognized that basic truth today and grateful for the brave men and women who brought forth these cases.”
Warner said on Twitter: "It was always wrong to fire a person simply for being gay or transgender. I'm so glad the Supreme Court did the right thing today."
The decision, like many other major Supreme Court rulings, comes in June during National LGBT Pride Month.
“It certainly gives us another reason to celebrate," said James Milner, the president of Virginia Pride, adding that it's bittersweet given the current racial unrest in the U.S. "We're also mindful of the fact that we're still fighting oppression of people of color."
Milner added: "We want to take a moment and say, 'yes, this is a victory worth celebrating' but I think in this instance, we also want to make sure as LGBTQ people continue to be treated more equally and fairly in this country, that we have a responsibility to do that and fight for the rights of black people, of people of color and indigenous people in this country as well."
Vee Lamneck, the executive director of Equality Virginia, said that even with the decision, black LGBTQ people will face disproportionate discrimination.
Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, said in a statement: "In this moment of national crisis, this watershed victory for LGBT equal dignity gives us all a new reason to celebrate PRIDE and believe in a more perfect union with liberty and justice for all."
He called on Congress to pass the Equality Act "to guarantee these protections in every instance, including those not currently covered by federal civil rights law."
