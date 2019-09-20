Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has issued an opinion that Commonwealth's attorneys may no longer seek having someone declared "an habitual drunkard," barred from possessing alcohol.
The opinion stems from a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in July that declared Virginia's habitual drunkard law unconstitutional. The law allows a judge to civilly find someone to be a “habitual drunkard” who could be criminally prosecuted for possessing or consuming alcohol, or attempting to do so.
Richmond's interim Commonwealth's Attorney Colette Wallace McEachin asked Herring for an advisory opinion on whether prosecutors should revise their practices regarding such prosecutions in light of the appeals court ruling.
"It is my opinion that Commonwealth's Attorneys may no longer seek new interdictions, criminal penalties, or criminal enhancements premised on the person being 'an habitual drunkard,'" concluded Herring in his three-page, Sept. 13 opinion.
The attorney general also instructs prosecutors to go back and cancel existing habitual drunkard orders. Herring had already said last month that he would not appeal the Richmond-based appeals court ruling, saying in a prepared statement that the General Assembly should have taken the law off the books long ago.
Elaine Poon, with the Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville and one of the lawyers who opposed the law, said her group was pleased with Herring's opinion.
"After more than three years of litigating, the individuals affected by the punitive and inhumane Interdiction law, which allowed prosecutors to label people 'habitual drunkards' and subject them to constant threat of incarceration for their illness, are beginning to see relief," wrote Poon in an email.
She added that, "Virginia must address the underlying causes of homeless and addiction, not criminalize them, and this is a good first step."
The Legal Aid Justice Center and a pro bono Washington law firm brought the class-action suit, alleging the law violates constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment, equal protection under the law and due process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
So does this mean that a drug addict should also not be prosecuted for possession of a drug he/she is addicted to?
OMG look at what we voted for. I voted for these people because the Republican Party hates me .... so I don’t vote for the Republican Party and now I have to suffer the consequences.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.