Election issues in Virginia Beach during Tuesday's primaries led to voters casting provisional ballots in each of the city's roughly 100 precincts.
Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said Tuesday morning that electronic poll books in the state's largest city were programmed incorrectly, meaning poll workers were unable to check in voters. Those voters cast provisional ballots, Piper said, which take longer to process than a regularly cast ballot. Election officials are already anticipating results to be reported later Tuesday night than normal because of the push for voters to cast their ballots absentee.
Half of the city's polling places are back up and running normally, Piper said.
Virginia Beach's issues were the most severe, as of Tuesday morning, in a primary election where Republicans in the state will nominate a challenger to run against Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in November. In Virginia Beach, Republicans are also deciding who will run against Democrat Elaine Luria in the 2nd District. Former Rep. Scott Taylor, who lost the seat to Luria in 2018, is running against Ben Loyola and Jarome Bell for the nomination.
The state Elections Department also reported two power outages at precincts in Henrico County, two in Loudoun County and one in Franklin County, which was caused by a snake getting into a generator.
"No word yet on which campaign the snake worked for, but we're looking into that as well," Piper joked.
In Prince George County, Robert Hoekman, who signed up to be a poll worker, said he got to his precinct around 4:30 a.m. and saw about 10 other volunteers not wearing personal protective equipment. Hoekman, like many others, has spent the past several months avoiding people not wearing masks and has only gone into his Petersburg office a few times.
Wary of catching COVID-19, Hoekman decided not to work the polls.
"I've been diligently trying to avoid catching COVID-19 and I was about to walk into basically a fish bowl full of staff who were taking no precautions," he said, "so I thought it seemed way too risky."
Prince George County Registrar Allan Richeson said in an interview that the workers not wearing PPE were getting set up, but had the necessary equipment.
"They do have all the PPE," Richeson said.
The Virginia Department of Elections distributed gloves, masks, face shields and hand sanitizer, to local election officers. It also distributed single-use pens and folders, which officials also used during last month’s municipal elections.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.