Rare Dime

This undated image provided by Professional Coin Grading Service on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 shows both sides of an 1894 San Francisco dime that sold for $1.32 million. On Thursday, Aug. 15m, 2019, John Brush, of Virginia Beach, acquired the 125-year-old U.S. silver dime in a public auction at the American Numismatic Association in Chicago. (Professional Coin Grading Service via AP)

 HONS

VIRGINIA BEACH — A Virginia man has acquired a rare dime for a collector at a cost of $1.3 million.

John Brush, of Virginia Beach, acquired the 125-year-old U.S. silver dime in a public auction at the American Numismatic Association on Thursday night in Chicago.

Brush, who is president of David Lawrence Rare Coins of Virginia Beach, bought the coin on behalf of collector Dell Loy Hansen, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Only 24 dimes were struck at the San Francisco Mint in 1894, and researchers today can only account for nine of them.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription