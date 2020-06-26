A man who allegedly left a voicemail threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in a Social Security dispute was arrested in Virginia Beach on Thursday, federal authorities said.
According to an affidavit from a special agent with the U.S. Capitol Police, on Sept. 2, Dylan Stephen Jayne, 37, of Virginia Beach, called Warner’s office in Abingdon and left a voicemail threatening to kill him “by someone else” if Warner did not do as instructed.
The affidavit said Jayne has a record with the Capitol Police from as far back as 2008 of allegedly calling several congressional offices and leaving “concerning and threatening” voicemails.
Jayne was charged with one count of transmitting a threat via interstate commerce by leaving a voicemail message and threatening to kill a United States senator.
Authorities said the U.S. Capitol Police and the Burlington, Vt., Police Department are conducting the investigation and that the Virginia Beach Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the apprehension of the suspect.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer R. Bockhorst in the Western District of Virginia is prosecuting the case.
