As Congress considers a new relief package for state and local governments, Virginia counties wonder what happened to the federal aid that the state already has received to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic and survive an economic meltdown.
The state received $3.1 billion and Fairfax County $200 million from the CARES Act Congress passed in late March, but smaller counties say they have not seen the money or even a plan for distributing it.
Counties are concerned by “the fact ... that the state has received the money and none of it seems to be coming and there doesn’t seem to be a plan,” said Bill Kyger, chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the central Shenandoah Valley.
Dean Lynch, executive director of the Virginia Association of Counties, said Friday that he’s been fielding calls from frustrated county leaders who see local tax revenues disappearing as their costs are rising during the crisis.
“The counties are very frustrated,” Lynch said.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, joined in a bipartisan letter with three other representatives on Friday to ask the leaders of the House to pass a new package of emergency relief that would directly aid local governments, especially in small jurisdictions and rural areas that have been bypassed by previous rescue packages.
“Today our county governments are not only dealing with an unprecedented uptick in the demand for essential services but are doing so during an unprecedented economic downturn that has caused considerable hardship and growing shortfalls in tax revenue,” she said in a letter also signed by Reps. Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican; Peter DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat; and John Katko, a New York Republican, with bipartisan support from an additional 98 members.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other House leaders are preparing to propose an aid package for state and local governments that could range from $500 billion to $1 trillion to give them the kind of budget relief that is not allowed under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed into law on March 28.
Virginia faces its own projected revenue shortfall of up to $1 billion through the end of the fiscal year on June 30, as well as an additional $1 billion in each of the next two fiscal years.
The state cannot use its estimated $1.8 billion share of the stimulus funding to replace lost budget revenues. Instead, the state must allocate the money for itself and local governments to pay for specific services related to the COVID-19 response, subject to audit by a federal inspector general and potential requirement to repay the money.
“We know they need the money,” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Friday. “There’s no doubt in my mind they’ve got some qualifying expenses. On the other hand, I don’t want the state to be on the hook.”
Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that the state has distributed about $237 million included in the CARES Act for K-12 education, with 90% of the money going to localities and 10% to special statewide educational initiatives.
Layne said the federal government apparently will make counties receiving the money responsible for allocating it to towns and other municipalities within their borders.
For example, he said towns within Fairfax, such as Vienna and Herndon, would have to rely on the county’s share of federal funding.
“The counties will have to take care of the towns,” Layne said.
Lynch said county officials understand their responsibility to incorporated towns within their jurisdictions, but they want to know how much help they are going to get and when it will arrive.
“They’re expending money, they’re doing stuff,” he said. “We don’t know what the plan is for any reimbursement or disbursement.”
Spanberger, in an interview on Friday, said she and other members of Virginia’s congressional delegation had lobbied unsuccessfully for local governments to be part of a fourth relief bill Congress passed last week. The new bill includes $484 billion to replenish the depleted Paycheck Protection Program for stricken businesses and expand aid to health care providers to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Just as we want to ensure they survive this catastrophe, this crisis, we want to ensure the localities survive it as well,” she said.
