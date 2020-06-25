ALEXANDRIA — A Northern Virginia couple have been charged with fraud after prosecutors say they received nearly $1.5 million in federal funds meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic.
Federal prosecutors in Alexandria say 43-year-old Monica Magdalena Jaworska of Ashburn and her husband, 42-year-old Tarik Jaafar of Woodbridge, were arrested at Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday after buying one-way tickets to Poland.
Prosecutors say the pair filed 18 different loan applications under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Four loans totaling more than $1.4 million were approved.
