The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 59,514 — an increase of 520 from the 58,994 reported yesterday.
The 59,514 cases consist of 56,956 confirmed cases and 2,558 probable cases. There are 1,661 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,559 confirmed and 102 probable. That’s an increase of 16 from the 1,645 reported yesterday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 7,654 cases: 2,710 in Chesterfield County, 2,463 in Henrico County, 2,071 in Richmond and 410 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 243 deaths attributed to the virus: 138 in Henrico, 49 in Chesterfield, 31 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.2% as of June 20, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.