The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 59,514 — an increase of 520 from the 58,994 reported yesterday.

The 59,514 cases consist of 56,956 confirmed cases and 2,558 probable cases. There are 1,661 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,559 confirmed and 102 probable. That’s an increase of 16 from the 1,645 reported yesterday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 7,654 cases: 2,710 in Chesterfield County, 2,463 in Henrico County, 2,071 in Richmond and 410 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 243 deaths attributed to the virus: 138 in Henrico, 49 in Chesterfield, 31 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.2% as of June 20, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

