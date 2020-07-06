The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 66,102 — an increase of 2,367 from the 63,735 reported last Thursday before the holiday weekend.
The 66,102 cases consist of 63,339 confirmed cases and 2,763 probable cases. There are 1,853 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,747 confirmed and 106 probable. That’s an increase of 37 from the 1,816 reported last Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,448 cases: 3,026 in Chesterfield County, 2,685 in Henrico County, 2,288 in Richmond and 449 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 270 deaths attributed to the virus: 159 in Henrico, 53 in Chesterfield, 29 in Richmond and 29 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.1% as of July 2, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
