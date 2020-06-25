The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 59,946 — an increase of 432 from the 59,514 reported yesterday.
The 59,946 cases consist of 57,384 confirmed cases and 2,562 probable cases. There are 1,675 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,572 confirmed and 103 probable. That’s an increase of 30 from the 1,645 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 7,736 cases: 2,735 in Chesterfield County, 2,500 in Henrico County, 2,089 in Richmond and 412 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 244 deaths attributed to the virus: 140 in Henrico, 49 in Chesterfield, 30 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6% as of June 21, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
