Northam announces expansion of coronavirus testing in Va., which has lagged other states

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, walks through a testing site for the novel coronavirus in Richmond on Tuesday. Northam announced the state’s plans to ramp up testing for the disease on Friday. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

 Washington Post News Service

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state has 18,671 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 940 over the 17,731 reported Saturday.

The 18,671 cases include 17,873 confirmed cases and 798 probable cases. Also, there are 660 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 644 confirmed and 16 probable. That’s an increase of 44 total deaths from the 616 reported Saturday.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state’s overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 119,065 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,627 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond area, there are 2,095 cases: 954 in Henrico County, 601 in Chesterfield County, 403 in Richmond and 137 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 157 deaths attributed to the virus: 105 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state’s most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,340 and 184 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don’t have cases. Dickenson County borders Kentucky; Bath and Bland border West Virginia.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

