The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 68,931 — an increase of 943 from the 67,988 reported Thursday.

The 68,931 cases consist of 66,095 confirmed cases and 2,836 probable cases. There are 1,958 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,853 confirmed and 105 probable. That’s an increase of 21 from the 1,937 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 8,747 cases: 3,135 in Chesterfield County, 2,784 in Henrico County, 2,361 in Richmond and 467 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 300 deaths attributed to the virus: 172 in Henrico, 62 in Chesterfield, 35 in Richmond and 31 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.3% as of July 6, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

