The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 67,375 — an increase of 635 from the 66,740 reported Tuesday.
The 67,375 cases consist of 64,583 confirmed cases and 2,792 probable cases. There are 1,905 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,799 confirmed and 106 probable. That’s an increase of 24 from the 1,881 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,576 cases: 3,078 in Chesterfield County, 2,721 in Henrico County, 2,321 in Richmond and 456 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 284 deaths attributed to the virus: 165 in Henrico, 59 in Chesterfield, 29 in Richmond and 31 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6% as of July 4, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
