Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported by the Virginia Department of Health Sunday rose by 705 and the total at 30,388.
The department reported a total of 1,009 confirmed and probable deaths and 3,775 hospitalizations as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The reported death toll topped 1,000 for the first time Saturday with Friday evening figures.
The Virginia Department of Corrections reported that as of Saturday evening, a total of 872 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, 17 are currently hospitalized and five have died. The department said that as of Saturday, 72 staff members and contractors have also tested positive.
Headlines that lead one to believe things are getting worse. In reality this is the lowest Sunday total reported cases of May and the second lowest case total of any day in May.
