The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 60,570 — an increase of 624 from the 59,946 reported yesterday.
The 60,570 cases consist of 57,977 confirmed cases and 2,593 probable cases. There are 1,700 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,596 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase of 25 from the 1,675 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 7,875 cases: 2,784 in Chesterfield County, 2,543 in Henrico County, 2,133 in Richmond and 415 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 245 deaths attributed to the virus: 141 in Henrico, 49 in Chesterfield, 30 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5.8% as of June 22, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
